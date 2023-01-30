ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told refugee status

Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told if they have been granted refugee status, The Independent can reveal. Rishi Sunak has pledged to “abolish” a record backlog of asylum decisions that has left more than 140,000 people waiting to learn their fate, blaming the figure on a rise in small boat crossings and migrants “exploiting our system”.And the home secretary has accused civil servants of assessing asylum claims too slowly, telling a parliamentary committee: “Frankly, their productivity is too low.”But The Independent understands that a significant number of decisions have been made, but not communicated to...
The Center Square

Despite frigid weather, Maine Border Patrol agents thwart back-to-back smuggling attempts

(The Center Square) – Houlton Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 13 foreign nationals and one U.S. citizen last week in two separate smuggling attempts. The northern Customs and Border Patrol sector covers 611 shared border miles with Canada and over 3,500 miles along the Atlantic coast. It anchors the northeastern corner of the U.S. border with Canada and encompasses the entire state of Maine. Given that much of its territory is remote, its agents patrol some areas on foot using snowshoes and rely on residents...
CASWELL, ME

