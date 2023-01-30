Read full article on original website
George Santos took campaign donation from an Italian who was caught smuggling undocumented migrants into the US
Rep. George Santos accepted a contribution from Rocco Oppedisano, who was caught trying to smuggle 14 undocumented migrants into the US in 2019.
Sen. Cruz introduces bill to remove user-fees at Valley International Airport
HARLINGEN — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on Thursday introduced a bill that would remove the designation of a user fee airport from Valley International Airport, potentially saving the facility as much as $600,000 annually. Cruz, the ranking Republican on the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, said it would even...
A major border city is on the brink of collapse because of Biden's immigration policies, local official says
Border town residents in Yuma share how the ongoing migrant surge has pushed their community to the brink of collapse under President Biden's leadership.
Americans traveling between Mexico, U.S. see vacations turn into nightmares at the border
Americans in recent months have had their vacation plans in Mexico turn into nightmares after they were detained, fined, and in some cases imprisoned over alleged mistakes.
Texas Democrat judge urged to apologize for 'irresponsible' testimony at House border hearing
Former El Paso City Councilwoman Claudia Rodriguez responds to a Texas Democrat judge saying it's racist to describe the migrant crisis as an invasion.
Chinese nationals captured after crossing into Texas illegally, paid smugglers $35K each
Three nationals were apprehended in Mission, Texas on Tuesday after each paying $35,000 to be smuggled illegally across the U.S.-Mexico border.
Texas Rep. Chip Roy slams Democrat judge who said it's racist to describe border crisis as an invasion
Rep. Chip Roy of Texas on Wednesday criticized an El Paso County judge for suggesting that wanting to secure the southern border was racist.
'It's a failure for us': Migrants at the Southern US border are reportedly frustrated with the mobile app that's supposed to speed up asylum appointments
Migrants are reportedly grappling with tech issues on the CBP mobile app and are struggling to secure an appointment, the AP reported.
New turnback rules for asylum-seekers worry migrant advocates
The Biden administration Thursday announced new rules for asylum seekers from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti who attempt to cross the Southwest border, but migrant advocates fear the new turnback restrictions are too tough and reminiscent of the Trump administration.
Driver hearing noises from trunk discovers she smuggled two into US, CA officials say
The woman was driving from Mexico to San Diego, officials said.
Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told refugee status
Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told if they have been granted refugee status, The Independent can reveal. Rishi Sunak has pledged to “abolish” a record backlog of asylum decisions that has left more than 140,000 people waiting to learn their fate, blaming the figure on a rise in small boat crossings and migrants “exploiting our system”.And the home secretary has accused civil servants of assessing asylum claims too slowly, telling a parliamentary committee: “Frankly, their productivity is too low.”But The Independent understands that a significant number of decisions have been made, but not communicated to...
Border Patrol agents find almost $275K in currency hidden in pickup truck
Customs and Border Protection agents have seized nearly $275,000 in undeclared currency at the Matamoros International Bridge Port of Entry. The money was discovered Friday during a routine outbound vehicle inspection.
U.S. citizens detained, fined thousands for using wrong lane at U.S. Mexico border: 'Humiliated'
California residents say they have been fined thousands of dollars and detained at the U.S.-Mexico border after improperly using a lane designated for pre-approved travelers.
Tw suspected drug traffickers killed in shootout with US Customs and Border Protection agents
Two suspected drug traffickers have been killed and four have been arrested following a shootout with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents off Puerto Rico, officials say.
Cubans crossing into US stunned to hear of new asylum limits
Migrants who entered the U.S. illegally under moonlit skies and waist-deep cold water Friday were devastated to learn they may be sent back to Mexico under expanded limits on the pursuit of asylum.
Mayorkas, Harris claim that 'border is secure' is not true, Arizona sheriff says
Cochise County, Ariz. Sheriff Mark Dannels testified before a House hearing that statements from Vice President Harris and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are not true.
Despite frigid weather, Maine Border Patrol agents thwart back-to-back smuggling attempts
(The Center Square) – Houlton Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 13 foreign nationals and one U.S. citizen last week in two separate smuggling attempts. The northern Customs and Border Patrol sector covers 611 shared border miles with Canada and over 3,500 miles along the Atlantic coast. It anchors the northeastern corner of the U.S. border with Canada and encompasses the entire state of Maine. Given that much of its territory is remote, its agents patrol some areas on foot using snowshoes and rely on residents...
Iranian illegal immigrant caught at border not on terror watch list after further vetting: DHS official
Texas authorities nabbed an Iranian illegal immigrant whose name matched on the FBI terror watch list, but DHS say that after further vetting the flag was inaccurate.
Nearly half of asylum seekers facing removal from UK to Rwanda are married
Survey contradicts Priti Patel’s claims that people crossing Channel are ‘not genuine’ asylum seekers
Explainer-Why are migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in record numbers?
Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time since he took office in January 2021 on Sunday, ahead of a visit to Mexico and after announcing new measures to reduce border crossings.
