Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Shawn Ankeny in -7 weather at the Melody Ranch Airport hanger, in South Park, Wyoming. Shawn writes: "I love seeing the small planes come and go sporadically year round, as they remind me of my dad taking us in his Cessna, when we were kids."

WYOMING STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO