Bill Making Ballot Harvesting A Felony Passes Committee
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When does turning in someone else’s election ballot equate to tampering?. That was the question the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee of the Wyoming Legislature wrestled with Wednesday afternoon while discussing the topic of ballot harvesting. “It seems...
Property Tax Relief A Possibility In Wyoming After 16% Jump Last Year, 36% In Teton County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For the last 40 years, the Wyoming Realtors Association has been trying to separate residential from the “all other” category of taxing property to allow more flexibility in handling the assessment and valuation of those properties. Residential property now...
‘Groomed And Preyed Upon:’ Detransitioner Who Had Double Masectomy At 16 Shares Regret
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chloe’s Law, a proposed Wyoming law that would prohibit doctors and nurse practitioners from prescribing transgender-related treatments to minors unanimously passed its first legislative committee hearing Friday. The pass came after Luka Hein, a 21-year-old detransitioner who regrets taking hormones...
Medicaid Expansion Amendment Dies; Becoming Annual Tradition In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Another of numerous attempts in recent years for Wyoming to sign on to expanding Medicaid in the state has failed. An attempt by Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, to include Medicaid expansion in the state’s supplemental budget was rejected by the Wyoming...
Gun Owners vs Banks: “I Don’t Want Government To Know If I Bought A Twinkie, Let Alone A Gun”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that would allow people to sue anyone or entity that releases information about their credit card gun purchases is necessary to uphold the Second Amendment rights of Wyoming residents, supporters say. But the measure as written could actually harm...
Boom, Boom: Out Go The Lights! Wyoming Capitol Goes Dark, Power Outage Hits Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A power outage was a minor hiccup for Wyoming lawmakers in Cheyenne on Friday afternoon, but ultimately didn’t slow their work at the state Capitol. According to Black Hills Energy, the outage, which began around 2 p.m., impacted 4,050 customers...
Showdown Over Guns In State Capitol: “Gun-Free Zones Are Soft Zones For Mass Shooters”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The possibility of a disturbance at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne escalating into a “shootout” – and school children trying to grab police officers’ weapons during an assembly – are examples of why letting people carry firearms in public spaces is a bad idea, argue opponents of legislation that would allow it.
Bill That Would Allow Nonviolent Felons With Multiple Convictions To Vote Passes Committee
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Antonio Serrano, advocacy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Wyoming, told Cowboy State Daily when he started voting and becoming engaged in politics, it helped him become a more productive member of society. “Voting plays an important role in...
“Spending Like Drunks!” Supplemental Budget Grows To $481 Million After Daylong Debate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With the state flush with hundreds of millions of dollars in unbudgeted revenue, the Wyoming House of Representatives passed the second reading of a highly amended $481 million supplemental budget Wednesday. Most of the highly contested votes on 53 amendments proposed...
Rod Miller: High Noon in Drugstore Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Someone call John Wayne – Pronto! All the “cowboys and cowgirls” from Drugstore, Wyoming are quakin’ in their Tony Lamas. They’re cowering under their beds in the bunkhouse. They’re taking shelter behind Mom’s apron.
Forget Punxsutawney Phil: Lander Lil Says 6 More Months Of Winter In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s Feb. 2 and most anyone in central Wyoming knows what that means. For the nation, all eyes are on Gobbler’s Knob in western Pennsylvania and a squatty groundhog who plays a one-day meteorologist, for the past 137 years predicting winter’s end.
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. “It makes no sense at all,” retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, February 4, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Shawn Ankeny in -7 weather at the Melody Ranch Airport hanger, in South Park, Wyoming. Shawn writes: “I love seeing the small planes come and go sporadically year round, as they remind me of my dad taking us in his Cessna, when we were kids.”
State to Pull $3 Million From St. Stephen’s Indian School, Give To Tribal DFS Instead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Citing constitutional concerns now that the school is under federal control, Wyoming lawmakers are on track to pull about $3 million in state funding from St. Stephen’s Indian School on the Wind River Indian Reservation. That money, however, will likely...
Wyoming Sheep Rancher Says Wolves Decimated Family Business, Pushes For Compensation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s tough to get compensation for the sheep wolves kill when all that’s left for wildlife agents to find is “a little bit of wool in the brush,” said rancher Laura Pearson. Wolves have all but ruined...
1 Million More Visitors Boosted Wyoming Tourism Revenue By $1.2 Billion In 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Diane Shober had an “Austin Powers” moment at the Wyoming Governor’s Tourism and Hospitality Conference in Cheyenne this week. Shober, executive director for the Wyoming Office of Tourism, was going over the stats from 2022, and at one...
Colorado River Fight Between Arizona & California Could Have Repercussions for Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tensions could be rising again over plummeting levels of water in the Colorado River – and a squabble between California and Arizona over access to Lake Mead could be latest barrier to addressing the crisis, an official said. Officials and...
Dog-Gone It! Varmint Blasting Enthusiasts Say It’s Getting Tougher To Blast Prairie Dogs In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dan Kinneman still remembers making a jaw-dropping kill on a prairie dog from well over a mile away near Rock Springs. “July 9, 2005 … 2,157 yards,” the Riverton resident told Cowboy State Daily. A mile is 1,760 yards.
Wyoming Keeps The Lights On, But Western Grid Reliability A Growing Problem
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Drought conditions across the West, heat waves and forest fires — as well as an increasing electrification of transportation, appliances and residential heat — are placing greater demands on the grid. Because of the interconnectedness of the grid in...
