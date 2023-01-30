ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Making Ballot Harvesting A Felony Passes Committee

When does turning in someone else's election ballot equate to tampering?. That was the question the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee of the Wyoming Legislature wrestled with Wednesday afternoon while discussing the topic of ballot harvesting. "It seems...
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Groomed And Preyed Upon:’ Detransitioner Who Had Double Masectomy At 16 Shares Regret

Chloe's Law, a proposed Wyoming law that would prohibit doctors and nurse practitioners from prescribing transgender-related treatments to minors unanimously passed its first legislative committee hearing Friday. The pass came after Luka Hein, a 21-year-old detransitioner who regrets taking hormones...
cowboystatedaily.com

Medicaid Expansion Amendment Dies; Becoming Annual Tradition In Wyoming

Another of numerous attempts in recent years for Wyoming to sign on to expanding Medicaid in the state has failed. An attempt by Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, to include Medicaid expansion in the state's supplemental budget was rejected by the Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com

Showdown Over Guns In State Capitol: “Gun-Free Zones Are Soft Zones For Mass Shooters”

The possibility of a disturbance at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne escalating into a "shootout" – and school children trying to grab police officers' weapons during an assembly – are examples of why letting people carry firearms in public spaces is a bad idea, argue opponents of legislation that would allow it.
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: High Noon in Drugstore Wyoming

Someone call John Wayne – Pronto! All the "cowboys and cowgirls" from Drugstore, Wyoming are quakin' in their Tony Lamas. They're cowering under their beds in the bunkhouse. They're taking shelter behind Mom's apron.
cowboystatedaily.com

Forget Punxsutawney Phil: Lander Lil Says 6 More Months Of Winter In Wyoming

It's Feb. 2 and most anyone in central Wyoming knows what that means. For the nation, all eyes are on Gobbler's Knob in western Pennsylvania and a squatty groundhog who plays a one-day meteorologist, for the past 137 years predicting winter's end.
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Shawn Ankeny in -7 weather at the Melody Ranch Airport hanger, in South Park, Wyoming. Shawn writes: "I love seeing the small planes come and go sporadically year round, as they remind me of my dad taking us in his Cessna, when we were kids."
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Keeps The Lights On, But Western Grid Reliability A Growing Problem

Drought conditions across the West, heat waves and forest fires — as well as an increasing electrification of transportation, appliances and residential heat — are placing greater demands on the grid. Because of the interconnectedness of the grid in...
