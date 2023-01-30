Read full article on original website
IAmListening
4d ago
59,666 cases and how many cases of influenza, RSV, or other viruses by type? Mmmmm no info provided - wonder why? And this data is since what date? Again, no info provided? Reader must research — but if info was provided it might decrease fears — that would be counterproductive, wouldn’t it???
SignalsAZ
YRMC, YRMG Agreement Negotiation with BCBSAZ Again Extended to Feb 6
On February 3, 2023, the day after the initial negotiation extension expired, Diginity Health annouced that there has been another extention on coverage while negotiations continue between Dignity YRMC, Dignity YRMG, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. In an effort to ensure a fair and responsible contract agreement that...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Assistant Town Manager Earns Top Award
Cutter Chamberlain, Prescott Valley Assistant to the Town Manager, was awarded the Rachel Hut Bremen Associate’s Award for Excellence in Leadership during the Arizona City/County Management Association Awards Banquet on January 26th in Sedona. The award is in memory of Rachel Hut Bremen who was an active ACMA member,...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Board Encourages YRMC, Blue Cross Blue Shield to Come to Agreement
A message from the Chairman of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors James Gregory, regarding Dignity Health – YRMC’s decision to end its contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “As the Chairman of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, I strongly encourage Dignity Health ‐ YRMC,...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley to Conduct Manhole Work
The Town of Prescott Valley will be working on two separate manhole projects starting next week. The Town of Prescott Valley will conduct manhole construction work from Sunday, Feb 5 through Thursday, Feb 9 just south of the intersection at Highway 89A and Viewpoint Drive. The traffic in this area (shaded in green) may be affected during this project.
12news.com
Thousands waiting on deal between Blue Cross Blue Shield and Dignity Health in Yavapai County
Earlier this week, negotiations were extended through Thursday. However, in-network coverage is currently set to end at midnight.
azbex.com
Prescott Approves 209-unit Apartment Site Plan
The Prescott City Council has approved a site plan and water allocation appeal for Palmer Apartments, a proposed 209-unit residential development on 14 vacant acres at the SWC of Gateway Blvd. and Palmer Lane. The site lies between Gateway Mall and a single-family subdivision. Palmer Apartments will feature eight three-story...
AZFamily
Couple, dog rescued after surviving two nights trapped in the snow in Yavapai County
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a happy ending for a couple and their dog who were missing in Yavapai County. Deputies said Mike and Catherine Pena and their dog Daphnee were found safely in their truck on Thursday. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said the pair took their truck out for a drive on Tuesday to Palace Station, which is about 17 miles south of Prescott. Because of the rough road conditions, they got stuck on their way there on Senator Highway. The Penas stayed in their truck, conserved their fuel and had food and water.
SignalsAZ
Good News on Prescott Regional Airport and Transportation Projects from Mayor Goode
Prescott Regional Airport Received a Certificate of Recognition. As required by law, Council held its annual Open Meeting Law Workshop last Thursday. This discussion and training was presented by the City Attorney’s and City Clerk’s Offices. The Human Resources Department also contributed and went over best practices for encouraging a respectful workplace at City Hall. The information was presented to Council and all members of City Boards, Commissions & Committees.
SignalsAZ
Pile Burns Begins Feb 1 in the Prescott Basin
Fire managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of the moisture received over the last few days as they look to complete debris pile burns in and around the Prescott Basin. Ignitions are planned to start today Wednesday, February 1, 2023, and continue through Tuesday, February 28,...
Missing Arizona couple rescued after trapped on icy road for 2 nights
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — An elderly couple reported missing Wednesday has been found safe after they spent two nights trapped in their vehicle on a snowy road in Yavapai County. The granddaughter of Mike and Catherine Pena had reported them missing Wednesday, which prompted the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office to start searching for the Spring Valley couple.
SignalsAZ
How Much Snow Has Prescott Received this Winter?
The latest storm through the Prescott area was a bit of a bust but we have seen a pretty wet winter and, despite the lack of snow for the Quad Cities, a good snowfall was reported elsewhere in Northern Arizona. The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona shared the 24-Hour...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Lands Grant with VictoryXR to Teach in Metaverse
Yavapai College has its eyes set on the future of education by teaching classes in the metaverse. ‘Metaversity’, as it is being called, is an immersive way for students to learn through virtual and augmented reality. The College landed a grant with Meta and will partner with VictoryXR, a...
SignalsAZ
Winter Sports are Almost Over, Airport of the Year, Valentines Romance | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
SignalsAZ
Preventing Bugs on Fruit Trees: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott tell us how to prevent bugs on fruit trees. Learn what to do with insects on fruit trees, and how to repair damage caused by deer. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the...
knau.org
Townsend-Winona Road near Flagstaff closed after propane truck crash
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has partially reopened Townsend-Winona Road near Flagstaff following a crash involving a propane truck Tuesday morning. Officials say the driver of an SUV dropped his phone and while reaching down to pick it up drifted across the center line hitting the 2,500-gallon propane tanker, tearing off its rear axle.
AZFamily
More snow coming to northern Arizona, cooler temperatures ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! It’s been a nice weekend, but we do have some changes on the way. A low-pressure system off the coast of California will shift eastward into the region early Monday morning, bringing a change in our weather pattern through Tuesday. Snow will begin early Monday in northern Arizona, and a better chance for eastern Arizona Tuesday. Throughout the next 48 hours, we are expecting three to five inches possible in areas like Flagstaff and Williams and around an inch near the White Mountains.
Arizona Is Home To One Of The World's Most Beautiful McDonald's Restaurants
Architectural Digest compiled a list of the 13 most beautiful McDonald's in the world.
theprescotttimes.com
Barricaded Suspect leads to SWAT Callout
On 01/31/2023 at approximately 2:33 am, Yavapai County Dispatch received a 911 text message. The person sending the message stated Scot Haynes, age 49, who they have an active order of protection against, was at their residence and strangled them. Chino Valley Police Officers responded to the 100 block of...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Yavapai College Women’s Basketball Falls to Central
The Yavapai College women’s basketball team returned home on Wednesday night to face the Central Arizona College Vaqueras and eventually fell with a final score of 55-45 in favor of Central Arizona. On the season, the Roughriders are now 7-13 overall and 4-10 within the conference. Tied at 8-8...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Men’s Basketball Runs Past Vaqueros
The Yavapai College men’s basketball team played fast and furious from the first whistle til the last buzzer on Wednesday night inside of Walraven Gymnasium as it defeated the Central Arizona College Vaqueros 70-48 in a matchup that potentially featured major playoff implications. The victory pushes YC’s overall record to 7-15 and conference record to 4-10.
