5. Dollar General Corp. (DG)

#28. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand
- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53 - Level of stamina required: 45 - Average earnings 2021: $34,950 annually; $16.80 hourly - 2021 employment: 2,806,500 - Projected job growth by 2031: 6.0% (above average) These workers perform duties such as sorting, stacking, and moving materials by hand, usually on docks or in warehouses. Manual labor like this requires the ability to exert muscle force repeatedly over long periods of time and be able to control and coordinate vehicles or movements. Some previous work experience is sometimes required, as well as a high school diploma.
#6. Derrick operators, oil and gas
- Importance of having stamina in this job: 63 - Level of stamina required: 46 - Average earnings 2021: $52,140 annually; $25.07 hourly - 2021 employment: 8,600 - Projected job growth by 2031: 16.9% (above average) ...
