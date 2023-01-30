Read full article on original website
thatssotampa.com
AQUA luxury towers rising soon along the Tampa waterfront
The final real estate site within the gated Westshore Yacht Club community will be developed into three luxury residential towers, 15 stories each for a combined 230 luxury condos along with 26 townhomes at the base of the condo towers. AQUA will face entirely west towards the bay and feature magnificent sunset water views with spacious layouts.
thatssotampa.com
Masarap Bowls, a Filipino cuisine hot spot, debuts at new location in Tampa
One of the top reviewed food trucks in Tampa is Masarap Bowls, and they just set up at a permanent location at 9743 W Hillsborough Avenue. They are a locally owned food operation offering some of the finest Filipino delicacies in the region. Their motto is “serving food from the heart.” Over the past several months they’ve garnered near perfect 5-star reviews and showcased their craft at some of the most packed food festivals in the area. The celebration of their work has a lot to do with customer service, and their unique menu.
thatssotampa.com
Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival returns to Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa
Tampa’s Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival returns on February 18 at Curtis Hixon Park. This festival is back for its 9th year and will be a jubilant celebration of southern food and spirits including 60+ beers, 40+ bourbons and lots of BBQ. The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival will feature a great day of “beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbeque eatin’”, according to the organizers. Your admission buys you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an ALL-YOU-CARE-TO-TASTE sampling of beer and bourbon.
thatssotampa.com
The Best Chicken Wing Spots in Tampa, according to our readers
Tampa has some phenomenal spots for chicken wings. We put out a call to our readers to let us know their favorite spots for wings in the city. There were some clear favorites, and the voting left us salivating. Below you’ll find the top wing spots in Tampa in order of the number of votes they received. For this list, we’re including the top 7 spots submitted to us. Don’t see your favorite Tampa wing spot listed? Let us know your favorite via email. We want to experience as many great Tampa restaurants as we can.
thatssotampa.com
Trophy Fish, a seafood hotspot, nears opening in Seminole Heights
Trophy Fish is one of the top seafood spots in St. Pete. The restaurant announced that it would take over the old Bodega space (5901 N Florida Ave) for its second location in Seminole Heights back in 2022. Trophy Fish is renowned for its oysters, grouper sandwich, and inventive tropical cocktails, in addition to a lively array of visiting musicians. This is unlike any seafood spot you’ve ever visited — seriously the shrimp burger is one of my favorite meals in the entire Tampa Bay region.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa restaurants named the most romantic in the country
Tampa is a romantic city. Don’t believe us, just check out our date night guide for some lovely inspiration. Opentable recently released a list of the most romantic restaurants in the country, and four Tampa foodie treasures made the list. The honors went to The Sacred Pepper, Ocean Prime, Charley’s Steakhouse, and Cooper’s Hawk Winery.
thatssotampa.com
45th Gasparilla Distance Classic will bring thousands of runners to downtown Tampa
The Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic is returning to the streets of Tampa, outside Tampa Convention Center, for its 45th year. It is one of the biggest and most popular races in Tampa and is set for February 25 and 26. The race weekend includes multiple routes, offering something for runners and walkers of all skill levels:
