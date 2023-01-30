ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MySanAntonio

Latest Boerne development bags possible H-E-B anchor

Lemon Creek Ranch broke ground last week and a new H-E-B will be located on the property. H-E-B LP bought 14 acres within the development in January last year, according to Bexar County records. “Lemon Creek Ranch will embody a spirit of Place that is rooted in authenticity, community, and...
BOERNE, TX
KSAT 12

New indoor family entertainment center opens in San Antonio area

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – There’s a new family entertainment center in the San Antonio area. AR’s Entertainment Hub opened its doors on Jan. 7 at 4522 Fredericksburg Road — Suite B100, inside the Wonderland of Americas in Balcones Heights. “Empowered by a strong desire to offer...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

A new exhibition shows San Antonio's HemisFair '68 like never before

A new online exhibit allows you to take a first-time tour of — or, if you’re old enough — reacquaint yourself with HemisFair ’68. Gathering and presenting those films is the work of Katharine Austin, the curator for the Texas Archive of the Moving Image. The archive is a non-profit working to discover and preserve important films about the state's film history, and then educate Texans about them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
