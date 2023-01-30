A new online exhibit allows you to take a first-time tour of — or, if you’re old enough — reacquaint yourself with HemisFair ’68. Gathering and presenting those films is the work of Katharine Austin, the curator for the Texas Archive of the Moving Image. The archive is a non-profit working to discover and preserve important films about the state's film history, and then educate Texans about them.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO