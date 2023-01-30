Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Save A Lot provides VIP Rewards
Save A Lot, located on Military Road in Niagara Falls, recently held a drawing for one of its customers to win a $500 gift card from the VIP Rewards program. Assistant Manager Mitchell Hedlund explained, “Our program is called VIP Rewards. For every $10 a customer spends, they receive one stamp. As customers accumulate stamps, they can fill out booklets with the stamps. Each booklet a customer fills out gets them a gift certificate to the store. One booklet equals $10 gift certificate, two booklets equal $25 gift certificate, and three booklets equal $50 gift certificate.
DeGlopper Memorial Expansion Committee sends thanks; has pavers for sale
The DeGlopper Memorial Expansion Committee would like to extend heartfelt thanks for the ongoing support from the community, as well as a special note of appreciation to two Island organizations for their support during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. Sherry Miller of the Rotary Club became aware...
Passing the torch: Aceti's becomes Grand Island Wine & Spirits
Peter Johnson and Andrew Graziano of Buffalo, new owners of Grand Island Wines & Spirits in Tops plaza, have a business plan: Put customers first and keep the success going. They learned that from former store owner Sam Aceti, who retired in early January from the business he and his wife, Kim, owned for 16 years.
Grand Island: Blizzard response discussed at joint town and school board meeting
The response to the blizzard that struck Grand Island around Christmas 2022 was discussed at a joint meeting of the Town Board and the Board of Education that was held on Jan. 29 at Grand Island High School. Both the town and the school district needed to be prepared for...
Environmental conservation police honored in Buffalo
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York state’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. On Jan. 21, Gov. Kathy Hochul held a recognition event honoring individuals...
New lights installed at Center and Fifth
Brand-new traffic lights and street signs have been installed at the intersection of Center and Fifth streets in the Village of Lewiston. This is part of the streetscape project that began in 2022, and was funded by the New York State Department of Transportation.
Students studying foodservice, hospitality, culinary arts encouraged to apply for scholarships from Taste of Buffalo & Tops Friendly Markets
The Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops is now accepting applications for its annual scholarship program to support Western New York-area high school seniors aspiring to careers in the foodservice and hospitality industries. This year’s program will award four recipients with a $1,000 scholarship to be applied toward room and board, books or fees.
Highmark Awards BestSelf, Say Yes Buffalo major equity-focused grants
Announces $1.2 million investment and opening of 2023 Blue Fund grant cycle. As part of what it called a “long-term commitment to improve racial and health equity,” Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York announced grants totaling $1.2 million to Say Yes Buffalo and BestSelf Behavioral Health. This...
Higgins & Laurrie announce nearly $3.5 million in mental health funding for Niagara Falls City School District
5-year grant supports school-, community-based mental health services. Congressman Brian Higgins joined Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie on Friday to announce a five-year grant totaling close to $3.5 million. Awarded by the U.S. Department of Education and funded by the School-Based Mental Health Services program, the grant will be used to support school and community mental health programs while creating opportunities for local graduate students.
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
Frontier House team looks to award construction bids, finalize agreement with restaurant tenant
Ellicott Development, the principal pillar in the Frontier House ownership team, is drawing closer to awarding construction bids to renovate Lewiston’s most-famous building. On Friday, Director of Development Thomas Fox said, “It's just mostly processing at this point; working with Waterbourne as a construction manager with us to bid out the project with the drawings that we have.”
Ice at Canalside closing Friday due to low temperatures
The Ice at Canalside presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield will be closed Friday, Feb. 3, due to the frigid temperatures expected throughout our region. All curling, igloo and group reservations scheduled will be notified and refunded. “While a difficult decision to close with a highly anticipated silent disco...
Erie County prepares for bitterly cold weather leading into the weekend
Low windchills and drifting snow could create safety and travel hazards. An arctic front will enter Erie County on Thursday evening, bringing strong winds with possible gusts in excess of 40 mph. Low windchills and a burst of moderately heavy snow may cause localized hazardous travel on Thursday evening. These conditions will increase the risks of frostbite and hypothermia for people who spend any time outdoors tonight through Saturday.
'Little Sweet Hearts' campaign looks to raise funds to fight pediatric cancer
You may soon see hearts popping up all over Western New York!. Throughout the month of February, Sweet Buffalo Rocks and Totally Buffalo Cares are teaming up with local businesses and organizations to raise funds for children battling pediatric cancer and life-threatening illnesses with the “Little Sweet Hearts” campaign.
Niagara Falls roofer sentenced for scamming customers in Erie County
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge after pleading guilty to one count of scheming to defraud.
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo New York
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York. It started yesterday and the coldest weather is headed our way this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the cold weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is something we haven't seen for years here in Western New York.
South Buffalo fire causes over $200,000 in damage
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
SNAP benefits stolen recently for multiple people in Niagara County
New York Governor Kathy Hochul put reimbursements in her proposed budget for people who have had their SNAP benefits compromised.
Electric vehicle charging stations available at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA has added ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging capacity through a collaboration with Electrify America that will enable drivers of capable vehicles to fully charge their battery in as little as 20 minutes. “As a heavily-trafficked drive market, we’ve heard from our EV consumers that...
Heavy Snow And Bone Chilling Winds Expected In New York
Tonight could get a little nasty when it comes to the weather. As a massive cold front makes its way across the United States, parts of that storm will bring some heavy snow and cold winds to the area. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like...
