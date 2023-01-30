ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnypapers.com

Save A Lot provides VIP Rewards

Save A Lot, located on Military Road in Niagara Falls, recently held a drawing for one of its customers to win a $500 gift card from the VIP Rewards program. Assistant Manager Mitchell Hedlund explained, “Our program is called VIP Rewards. For every $10 a customer spends, they receive one stamp. As customers accumulate stamps, they can fill out booklets with the stamps. Each booklet a customer fills out gets them a gift certificate to the store. One booklet equals $10 gift certificate, two booklets equal $25 gift certificate, and three booklets equal $50 gift certificate.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

DeGlopper Memorial Expansion Committee sends thanks; has pavers for sale

The DeGlopper Memorial Expansion Committee would like to extend heartfelt thanks for the ongoing support from the community, as well as a special note of appreciation to two Island organizations for their support during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. Sherry Miller of the Rotary Club became aware...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wnypapers.com

Passing the torch: Aceti's becomes Grand Island Wine & Spirits

Peter Johnson and Andrew Graziano of Buffalo, new owners of Grand Island Wines & Spirits in Tops plaza, have a business plan: Put customers first and keep the success going. They learned that from former store owner Sam Aceti, who retired in early January from the business he and his wife, Kim, owned for 16 years.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wnypapers.com

Environmental conservation police honored in Buffalo

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York state’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. On Jan. 21, Gov. Kathy Hochul held a recognition event honoring individuals...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

New lights installed at Center and Fifth

Brand-new traffic lights and street signs have been installed at the intersection of Center and Fifth streets in the Village of Lewiston. This is part of the streetscape project that began in 2022, and was funded by the New York State Department of Transportation.
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Students studying foodservice, hospitality, culinary arts encouraged to apply for scholarships from Taste of Buffalo & Tops Friendly Markets

The Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops is now accepting applications for its annual scholarship program to support Western New York-area high school seniors aspiring to careers in the foodservice and hospitality industries. This year’s program will award four recipients with a $1,000 scholarship to be applied toward room and board, books or fees.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Highmark Awards BestSelf, Say Yes Buffalo major equity-focused grants

Announces $1.2 million investment and opening of 2023 Blue Fund grant cycle. As part of what it called a “long-term commitment to improve racial and health equity,” Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York announced grants totaling $1.2 million to Say Yes Buffalo and BestSelf Behavioral Health. This...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Higgins & Laurrie announce nearly $3.5 million in mental health funding for Niagara Falls City School District

5-year grant supports school-, community-based mental health services. Congressman Brian Higgins joined Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie on Friday to announce a five-year grant totaling close to $3.5 million. Awarded by the U.S. Department of Education and funded by the School-Based Mental Health Services program, the grant will be used to support school and community mental health programs while creating opportunities for local graduate students.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Frontier House team looks to award construction bids, finalize agreement with restaurant tenant

Ellicott Development, the principal pillar in the Frontier House ownership team, is drawing closer to awarding construction bids to renovate Lewiston’s most-famous building. On Friday, Director of Development Thomas Fox said, “It's just mostly processing at this point; working with Waterbourne as a construction manager with us to bid out the project with the drawings that we have.”
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Ice at Canalside closing Friday due to low temperatures

The Ice at Canalside presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield will be closed Friday, Feb. 3, due to the frigid temperatures expected throughout our region. All curling, igloo and group reservations scheduled will be notified and refunded. “While a difficult decision to close with a highly anticipated silent disco...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Erie County prepares for bitterly cold weather leading into the weekend

Low windchills and drifting snow could create safety and travel hazards. An arctic front will enter Erie County on Thursday evening, bringing strong winds with possible gusts in excess of 40 mph. Low windchills and a burst of moderately heavy snow may cause localized hazardous travel on Thursday evening. These conditions will increase the risks of frostbite and hypothermia for people who spend any time outdoors tonight through Saturday.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

'Little Sweet Hearts' campaign looks to raise funds to fight pediatric cancer

You may soon see hearts popping up all over Western New York!. Throughout the month of February, Sweet Buffalo Rocks and Totally Buffalo Cares are teaming up with local businesses and organizations to raise funds for children battling pediatric cancer and life-threatening illnesses with the “Little Sweet Hearts” campaign.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy