1. Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO)

#7. Manufactured building and mobile home installers
- Importance of having stamina in this job: 63 - Level of stamina required: 46 - Average earnings 2021: $35,830 annually; $17.23 hourly - 2021 employment: 3,900 - Projected job growth by 2031: -20.3% (below average) Installing prefabricated or modular buildings and mobile homes requires skills such as hauling, connecting, testing, building, and inspecting while spending the majority of the time standing, kneeling, or bending. Most workers have less than a high school diploma, but previous work experience is needed.
#8. Structural iron and steel workers
- Importance of having stamina in this job: 63 - Level of stamina required: 45 - Average earnings 2021: $61,270 annually; $29.46 hourly - 2021 employment: 69,000 - Projected job growth by 2031: 4.3% (below average) Structural iron and steel workers build structures or frameworks made of iron and steel, but they also need to be able to operate lifting equipment such as cranes or hoists. Forty-two percent of workers have a high school diploma or equivalent, and employees generally need a few months to a year of training to perform the job.
#48. Helpers—installation, maintenance, and repair workers
- Importance of having stamina in this job: 50 - Level of stamina required: 43 - Average earnings 2021: $35,090 annually; $16.87 hourly - 2021 employment: 90,500 - Projected job growth by 2031: 3.8% (below average) Installation, maintenance, and repair workers need to be able to crawl under, on, and around various machinery and equipment—and, quite often, entire buildings. When putting in large appliances, repairing flooring, or updating plumbing and electrical lines, these workers have to assume all sorts of physical positions, including lying down and climbing.
#35. Tank car, truck, and ship loaders
- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53 - Level of stamina required: 41 - Average earnings 2021: $55,330 annually; $26.60 hourly - 2021 employment: 13,500 - Projected job growth by 2031: -2.5% (below average) Loading objects into tank cars, trucks, or ships requires the strength to operate moving equipment for extended periods of time. Workers are also responsible for verifying loading numbers and monitoring product movements. Most workers will have a high school diploma.
#38. Adhesive bonding machine operators and tenders
- Importance of having stamina in this job: 53 - Level of stamina required: 37 - Average earnings 2021: $38,580 annually; $18.55 hourly - 2021 employment: 12,700 - Projected job growth by 2031: 1.5% (below average) Adhesive bonding machine operators and tenders are responsible for equipment that dispenses adhesives onto industrial surfaces. So they must be able to exert muscle power, maintain arm steadiness, and have enough manual dexterity to control the machines. Preparation such as on-the-job training is needed to be successful at this job, and most have at least a high school diploma.
