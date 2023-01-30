Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
East Haven Police Look for Man That Sold Stolen Truck From Carmax
East Haven Police are looking for a man that's accused of taking a truck during a test drive at Carmax and selling it. The police department said a man used fake identification to take a truck for a test drive from Carmax on Frontage Road and never returned. The truck,...
NBC Connecticut
Man Tried to Steal Cash Register from New Haven Hotel: Police
New Haven police have arrested a man who they said tried to steal the cash register from a Courtyard Marriot hotel early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the Courtyard Marriot hotel on Whalley Avenue at 1:34 a.m. to investigate. The front desk clerk told officers that she was eating dinner...
Another pedestrian killed in New Haven: What the city is doing to try and fix the problem
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — So far this year, at least six people have died from pedestrian fatalities in Connecticut. Two of those tragedies occurred in New Haven, with one of them happening at 3 a.m. Wednesday on Sherman Parkway. "Something has to be done here. Because clearly, people are...
NBC Connecticut
Groton Police Cruiser Heavily Damaged After Getting Struck by Car
A Groton police cruiser has significant damage after being struck by a car on Fort Hill Road Friday morning. The police department said the officer is okay and recovering at home. The cruiser and other vehicle involved in the crash both sustained damage. Officers are reminding the public to pay...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Vehicle Involved in Crash in Meriden
Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 691 in Meriden Friday morning. State police said there was a crash on I-691 East, between exits 7 and 8 in Meriden, at 9:47 a.m. and one of the vehicle was reported to be a state police vehicle. No injuries are reported. The...
East Hartford store clerk fatally shoots suspected robber during break-in
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police are investigating an attempted robbery incident where a store clerk shot and killed one of two suspects, according to police. The incident began on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. when two suspects in black ski masks entered the Humble & Paid Co. on Main Street. Police stated […]
Eyewitness News
Man found in New Haven road with head wound dies at hospital
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man died at a hospital after he was found with a head wound on a road in New Haven. Police said they responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. They said a passerby reported a male on the...
Both drivers injured when car hits occupied New London school bus
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Both drivers were injured Thursday morning after a vehicle hit a school bus that had children onboard, according to New London police. The 27 Nathan Hale Elementary School students onboard were not hurt. Police said the drivers’ injuries were minor. The crash happened at about 8:15 a.m. in the area […]
Eyewitness News
A man attempted to run off with a cash register from the Courtyard Marriot
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - A man tried to steal a cash register while the front desk clerk ate her dinner in the back room. Police were dispatched to the Courtyard Marriot hotel on Whalley Avenue at approximately 1:34 A.M. The suspect was identified as Anthony Hill from New Haven.
Blaze Breaks Out At Crystal Mall Food Court In Waterford: Firefighters Still On Scene
A fire broke out at a mall in New London County, causing flames that could be seen from the roof of the building. The blaze started on Thursday, Feb. 2 around 10:40 a.m. at the Crystal Mall in Waterford at 850 Hartford Turnpike (Route 85), according to Waterford Professional Firefighters Association Local 4629.
NBC Connecticut
Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police
A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man killed in hit-and-run
Police in Meriden are searching for the driver who they believe struck a New Britain man with an SUV this week, killing him. The victim was identified late Thursday as New Britain resident Clarence Harkless, who was known to frequent Meriden. He was 58 years old.
NBC Connecticut
Store Owner Shoots, Kills Suspect During Attempted Armed Robbery in East Hartford: Police
One suspect in an attempted armed robbery in East Hartford is dead after a store owner who was shot during the ordeal shot back, according to police. Police said two people wearing black ski masks went into Humble & Paid Co. at 1285 Main St. just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, intending to rob the business.
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Mom of 2-Year-Old Boy Found Buried in Stamford Park
Stamford police have arrested the mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a plastic bag in Cummings Park park last month. Stamford police have arrested 29-year-old Iris Rivera-Santos, the mother of 2-year-old Liam Rivera, who was found buried in the park on Jan. 2. Rivera-Santos was...
Fire breaks out at Waterford’s Crystal Mall
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford fire officials responded to a blaze at the Crystal Mall Thursday morning. According to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association, the department was dispatched to the mall for smoke in the food court around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, officials encountered smoke visible from the roof. Five Waterford companies, as well […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Call for Witnesses to Come Forward After Death of Man in Meriden
A 58-year-old man who was found unresponsive near MidState Medical Center in Meriden Wednesday night has died and police said the man appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. They are asking for members of the public who have information about what happened to come forward. Police said officers...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Robberies Continue To Plague Ganimville
2023-02-01@12:00AMish—#Bridgeport CT– A viewer said Sergio’s Pizza on 780 Madison Avenue was robbed at gunpoint today shortly after 12am. Two black males robbed cash from the register.
NBC Connecticut
Family, Friends Remember Grandfather Killed in East Hartford Hit-and-Run
At a vigil in East Hartford on Wednesday, family and friends of George Tetteh-Quarshie remembered the grandfather and member of the tight-knit Ghanaian community. “It was so devastating that somebody is crossing the street and then hit by a car,” said Irving Barnor, of the GaDangbe Association of Connecticut.
Bye-Bye, Parking Lot? Lab Rezoning Advances
A 200-space Munson Street parking lot could be the site of New Haven’s next biotech lab building — according to a Winchester-factory-redevelopment zoning update that received a favorable, if still skeptical, recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during the City...
Fire in bathroom under investigation at New Haven magnet school
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A fire at a New Haven magnet school is under investigation on Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the Metropolitan Business Academy on Water Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday. All the students evacuated the building by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. The fire was...
