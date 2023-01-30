ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

NBC Connecticut

Man Tried to Steal Cash Register from New Haven Hotel: Police

New Haven police have arrested a man who they said tried to steal the cash register from a Courtyard Marriot hotel early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the Courtyard Marriot hotel on Whalley Avenue at 1:34 a.m. to investigate. The front desk clerk told officers that she was eating dinner...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Groton Police Cruiser Heavily Damaged After Getting Struck by Car

A Groton police cruiser has significant damage after being struck by a car on Fort Hill Road Friday morning. The police department said the officer is okay and recovering at home. The cruiser and other vehicle involved in the crash both sustained damage. Officers are reminding the public to pay...
GROTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Vehicle Involved in Crash in Meriden

Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 691 in Meriden Friday morning. State police said there was a crash on I-691 East, between exits 7 and 8 in Meriden, at 9:47 a.m. and one of the vehicle was reported to be a state police vehicle. No injuries are reported. The...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Both drivers injured when car hits occupied New London school bus

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Both drivers were injured Thursday morning after a vehicle hit a school bus that had children onboard, according to New London police. The 27 Nathan Hale Elementary School students onboard were not hurt. Police said the drivers’ injuries were minor. The crash happened at about 8:15 a.m. in the area […]
NEW LONDON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police

A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man killed in hit-and-run

Police in Meriden are searching for the driver who they believe struck a New Britain man with an SUV this week, killing him. The victim was identified late Thursday as New Britain resident Clarence Harkless, who was known to frequent Meriden. He was 58 years old.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Mom of 2-Year-Old Boy Found Buried in Stamford Park

Stamford police have arrested the mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a plastic bag in Cummings Park park last month. Stamford police have arrested 29-year-old Iris Rivera-Santos, the mother of 2-year-old Liam Rivera, who was found buried in the park on Jan. 2. Rivera-Santos was...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Fire breaks out at Waterford’s Crystal Mall

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford fire officials responded to a blaze at the Crystal Mall Thursday morning. According to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association, the department was dispatched to the mall for smoke in the food court around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, officials encountered smoke visible from the roof. Five Waterford companies, as well […]
WATERFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Call for Witnesses to Come Forward After Death of Man in Meriden

A 58-year-old man who was found unresponsive near MidState Medical Center in Meriden Wednesday night has died and police said the man appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. They are asking for members of the public who have information about what happened to come forward. Police said officers...
MERIDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Bye-Bye, Parking Lot? Lab Rezoning Advances

A 200-space Munson Street parking lot could be the site of New Haven’s next biotech lab building — according to a Winchester-factory-redevelopment zoning update that received a favorable, if still skeptical, recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during the City...
NEW HAVEN, CT

