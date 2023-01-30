Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Netflix lists rules and exemptions to prevent account sharing outside household
The streaming giant has shared terms detailing how it plans to control the experience within a household. It has updated its FAQ pages for countries where it is already testing extra membership fees for account sharing — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. These new terms ask people to define...
TechCrunch
Netflix gives Premium members more download devices and spatial audio on 700+ titles
Premium subscribers are able to download Netflix titles to watch offline on six devices at a time. Previously, the plan would only allow downloads on four supported devices at once. For large families looking to travel this year, this upgraded feature will probably be very convenient. “With people more connected...
TechCrunch
‘Nothing, Forever,’ an AI ‘Seinfeld’ spoof, is the next ‘Twitch Plays Pokémon’
An automated laugh track plays, but the joke doesn’t make sense. Then again, it doesn’t have to make sense. “Nothing, Forever” is a never-ending, AI-generated spoof of “Seinfeld,” the show about nothing. It’s been streaming on Twitch since December, and until a few days ago, the stream had an average of about four concurrent viewers. Now, at the moment I write this, there are 15,097 people watching a group of badly animated friends — Larry Feinberg, Fred Kastopolous, Yvonne Torres and Zoltan Kalker — cycling through infinite “Seinfeld”-like scenes with very little plot.
TechCrunch
Twitter to end free access to its API in Elon Musk’s latest monetization push
In a series of tweets, the Twitter Developer account said the firm will be ending support for both legacy v1.1 and the new v2 of its Twitter APIs. It did not immediately say how much it plans to charge for API usage. The move follows Twitter abruptly changing the terms...
TechCrunch
Twitter Circle glitches have users worried about privacy
We’re about three months into Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter, and a number of problems plague the platform, likely because so many staff have left or been laid off. Some people, including Musk and Libs of TikTok, have temporarily put their accounts on private to see if that boosts engagement. Android users are reporting that they can no longer DM people. Others can briefly see posts from people who have blocked them, posing a privacy concern. In a truly heinous crime of engineering, some users report that they don’t see birthday balloons anymore. The list goes on.
TechCrunch
Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 Ultra arrives with a 200-megapixel camera
The good news here for the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra is that Samsung’s got a solid track record of building camera ecosystems on both the hardware and software fronts. In fact, the company actually made the 200-megapixel system that appeared in Xiaomi’s 12T Pro flagship toward the end of last year. The company wouldn’t confirm whether the S23 Ultra utilizes the same chip (only saying, unhelpfully, that they’re calling it a “200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor”), but I’d say that if it’s not 1-to1, it’s likely very, very close.
TechCrunch
Google says YouTube Shorts has crossed 50 billion daily views
While the growth performance is impressive, the number of views on Shorts lags on Instagram and Facebook. Last October, Meta said that Reels garnered 140 billion daily views across both social networks. Just like other platforms, YouTube has been pushing users to view Shorts. In November, the company rolled out...
TechCrunch
OpenAI launches ChatGPT Plus, starting at $20 per month
The free ChatGPT tier is here to stay — it’s not going away. As for ChatGPT Plus, it’s only available to customers in the U.S. at the moment. OpenAI says it’ll begin the process of inviting people from its waitlist in the coming months and look to expand Plus to additional countries and regions “soon.”
TechCrunch
Damus pulled from Apple’s App Store in China after two days
The app, which runs atop the Jack Dorsey-backed decentralized social networking protocol Nostr, was removed from the China App Store per request by the country’s top internet watchdog because it “includes content that is illegal in China,” according to an app review notice Damus received and shared on Twitter.
TechCrunch
Pakistan ‘degrades’ Wikipedia, warns of complete block over ‘sacrilegious’ content
Pakistan has “degraded” Wikipedia in the country for 48 hours for not removing “sacrilegious contents” and warned of fully blocking the site if the online encyclopedia fails to comply with the directions. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, the nation’s telecom regulator, said Wednesday afternoon that it had...
TechCrunch
Penpot, the open source platform for designers and their coders, draws up $12M as users jump to 250K
For some context on those numbers, Penpot’s user numbers blew up last year in the wake of Adobe acquiring Figma for $20 billion, growing 5,600% to 100,000 users in the span of a couple of weeks. That momentum is still strong if not quite as outsized: Penpot’s 250,000 users today represent a user growth rate of 500%.
TechCrunch
Nissan finally shows off the Max-Out EV convertible concept in IRL
Nissan has finally showed a physical version of one of those concepts — the Nissan Max-Out EV convertible — ahead of its Nissan Futures event that will begin February 4 in Yokohama, Japan. The event, which runs through March 4, is meant to showcase how Nissan is shaping the future of sustainable mobility and innovative design, according to the company.
TechCrunch
Meta stock perks up as the company promises a ‘year of efficiency’
In its Q4 earnings call on Wednesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg described the company’s near future priorities and plans, painting a picture of a tech giant that’s driving toward leaning down and speeding up. The company beat revenue expectations in the final quarter of 2022, bringing in $32.2...
TechCrunch
Triple Whale raises $25M for its smart Shopify data platform
The company today announced that it has raised a $25 million Series B round from NFX and Elephant, with strategic participation from Shopify itself. That’s on top of the company’s 2022 $24 million Series A round (led by Elephant) and its $2.7 million seed round (led by NFX). To raise this much these days, startups have to show considerable traction. The team says it saw 1,400% year-over-year growth, with over 5,000 brands now using its service. The company notes that these brands generated over $14 billion in sales last year.
TechCrunch
Apple says it now has 935 million paid subscriptions
Image Credits: Lauren DeCicca / Stringer / Getty Images. Apple had a rare quarter where it missed its revenue target due to problems in the supply chain and manufacturing. But its services revenue was a bright spot in the earnings. The company said it now has 935 million paid subscriptions across its services.
TechCrunch
The Biden administration says Apple’s and Google’s app stores are stifling competition
The investigation had been initiated as part of a 2021 Executive Order on competition and involved consultations with various industry stakeholders in the private industry, civil society, and academia, NTIA said. It also included a review of over 150 comments filed in response to a request for public comment last April.
TechCrunch
Samsung, Google and Qualcomm are making a mixed-reality platform
These companies only announced the partnership — they had no future device or hardware product to show. “We are working to create a new era of highly immersive digital experiences that blur the line between our physical and digital worlds. With our Snapdragon XR tech, Samsung’s amazing products, and Google experiences we have the foundation to make this opportunity a reality,” Amon said onstage.
TechCrunch
Samsung has the MacBook Pro in its sights with the $2,400 Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
There are, fittingly, three primary SKUs for the Galaxy Book 3:. Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14- and 16-inch), which starts at $1,500. Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 (16-inch), which starts at $1,900. Galaxy Book 3 Ultra (16-inch), which starts at $2,400. Top level, the Pro 3 is the thinnest of...
TechCrunch
TikTok introduces a strike system for violations, tests a feature to ‘refresh’ the For You feed
While all major social media companies have content guidelines, their enforcement varies. As is often the case, people who violate the rules and are subject to takedowns of their content or bans don’t always learn from their mistakes — they just become repeat violators. Today, TikTok’s enforcement system includes a variety of penalties, like temporary bans on posting or commenting, designed to reduce harmful content on the platform.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Hundreds of Salesforce workers laid off in January just discovered they were out of work today
On the one hand, we could be upset that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, but the sun hasn’t come out where Christine lives for several days, so she’s pretty stoked that wherever Phil lives has a ray of sunshine or two. In other news, Haje has to move house due to a flooded apartment, weather is real, and perhaps it’s time we start taking climate change seriously, y’all.
Comments / 0