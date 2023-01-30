ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in southwest Lubbock. Police stated a two vehicles crashed in the intersection at 82nd Street and Upland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. The truck involved in the crash turned on its side. Two people were moderately injured in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Marsha Sharp traffic closed from Quaker to West Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In response to multiple crashes over the last several minutes, westbound and eastbound traffic on the Marsha Sharp Freeway will be closed from Quaker Avenue to West Loop 289. As of this writing, emergency responders have reported to a total of eight crashes on the Loop...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Traffic shuts down on West Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was shut down on West Loop 289 for northbound traffic from Spur 327 to the Marsha Sharp Freeway due to crashes on Wednesday afternoon, according to an emergency alert. LPD said the call came in at 1:24 p.m. According to police, no injuries were reported. Police said there were at least […]
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Fatal accident in Terry County involves tractor

Another fatal crash took place Tuesday evening January 31, 2023 in Terry County. According to TxDPS, Arthur Glenn Calvin, 70, of Quanah was driving in a red late model Ford F-150 west on FM 213 when he hit the back of a “stalk cutter” that was hooked onto a tractor. The Brownfield Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 6:48 pm where they would travel about 5.5 miles west of Wellman on FM 213. According to the TxDPS report, the driver of the tractor pulled to the right into a field north of FM 213 and Calvin hit the stalk cutter. Calvin was pronounced deceased at the scene.
TERRY COUNTY, TX
KCBD

5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County

LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Five people are hospitalized in Lubbock after a fatal three-vehicle crash in Lea County northeast of Lovington. Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview Rd. Investigators...
LEA COUNTY, NM
KCBD

Alexander May found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury took 31 minutes to find Alexander May guilty of manslaughter of a wrong-way crash that killed Jonathan Pesqueda, 18, in 2017. May was tried in the 364th District Court, with William R Eichman II as the presiding judge. May, of Midland, was accused...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Law enforcement urging drivers to slow down on icy roads

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Icy road conditions have been the cause of many crashes in the area over the last few days. Responding law enforcement officers are urging drivers to slow down and be aware of the conditions. Sergeant Johnny Bures with DPS says, “A lot of the accidents have...
LUBBOCK, TX
cbs7.com

Icy roads lead to fatal crash south of Lamesa

LAMESA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on US 87 at an unsafe speed for the ice on the roadway. The driver of the Chevy lost control and veered off the roadway causing them to roll over into a field west of US 87.
LAMESA, TX
KCBD

LFR battling structure fire in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 4000 block of East 2nd Place, just outside of East Loop 289. LFR received the call at 3:36 p.m. after multiple reports were called in about visible smoke issuing from a home.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Crash on Hwy. 62/82 leaves woman dead, 7-month-old injured

IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Co. crash Monday morning has left one woman dead and a 7-month-old child injured. Emergency crews responded to a crash just east of Idalou shortly after 9 a.m. Officials stated a utility van was driving north on FM 400, approaching the intersection at Hwy....
IDALOU, TX

