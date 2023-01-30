LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Snoop KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months. He loves to go on trips to the park, to the parks, on hikes and swimming. He would love an abundance of toys and another friend to play with. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO