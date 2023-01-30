ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 fun things to do in Ann Arbor this weekend (Feb. 3-5)

ANN ARBOR, MI -- As the cold weather sets in, you may be looking for any kind of excuse to get out of the house and do something fun. Luckily, Ann Arbor has all kinds of events to choose from this weekend, including the start of its famous Restaurant Week. So, get your forks ready and explore all kinds of dishes and deals.
More street closures coming at site of 13-story Ann Arbor high-rise under construction

ANN ARBOR, MI - As a 13-story apartment high-rise takes shape along South University Avenue in Ann Arbor, more street closures are on the way. Crews building the Vic Village South development on the south side of South U will be closing East University Avenue to traffic in both directions between South U and Willard Street to reconfigure a tower crane at the site of the project, expected to cater to University of Michigan students.
American 1 Credit Union opens second Chelsea branch

CHELSEA, MI – American 1 Credit Union will open its second branch in Chelsea later this year. The new branch at 12855 E. Old U.S. 12, Suite 8 is scheduled to open in summer 2023. It will feature teller stations, member service areas, a drive-thru lane and a drive-up ATM, officials said.
Gov. Whitmer fills vacant regent, trustee spots at 6 Michigan universities

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed multiple people to vacant positions on six university boards of regents and trustees. The appointments, likely to be approved in the Democratically-controlled state Senate, account for vacancies at Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Northern Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University.
Here’s why Ann Arbor is building a temporary water treatment plant

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor plans to begin construction of a temporary water treatment plant this month to test new technologies for the city’s water future. The city has spent months working on a plan to rehabilitate the city’s aging water plant off Sunset Road and a new pilot plant is the next step toward what’s expected to be one of the largest municipal undertakings in Ann Arbor history.
That time Alice Cooper pointed a loaded gun at Elvis and more from new book on Detroit rocker

“The King” actually once asked “The Godfather of Shock Rock” to point a loaded gun at him. What happened next might be even more shocking. That’s just one of the many possible revelations you’ll learn about the eccentric life and career of Alice Cooper in a new book by longtime music journalist Gary Graff released just before the Detroit rocker turns 75 on Feb. 4.
Chocolate, raspberry & mascarpone are a recipe for success for a Michigan amateur baker

YPSILANTI, MI - Naomi Toben-Matthews cradled her three-layer, four-chocolate raspberry mascarpone cake in her arms the entire trek from Ypsilanti to Frankenmuth, keeping the white chocolate snowflakes on the decadent creation safe from the real ones in the swirling snowstorm outside. The amateur baker’s two-and-a-half-hour journey — inadvertently extended by...
