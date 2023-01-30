Read full article on original website
5 fun things to do in Ann Arbor this weekend (Feb. 3-5)
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As the cold weather sets in, you may be looking for any kind of excuse to get out of the house and do something fun. Luckily, Ann Arbor has all kinds of events to choose from this weekend, including the start of its famous Restaurant Week. So, get your forks ready and explore all kinds of dishes and deals.
Coffee shop reopens on University of Michigan campus for first time since COVID
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A coffee shop on the University of Michigan campus has finally reopened after being used as a COVID-19 testing center the past few years. Seven10East Café reopened in mid-January. The shop originally opened in September 2019.
New pizzeria replaces former Ann Arbor Little Caesars
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Fred Ansari never planned to own a pizzeria. Although he currently owns a gas station and Subway sandwich shop, Ansari maintains that opening his newest concept was done “by accident.”. “Pizza is its own universe,” Ansari said. Ansari recently opened La Piazza Pizza and...
After 3-year pandemic hiatus, Creative Washtenaw recognizes area philanthropists
ANN ARBOR, MI -- For Larry Nisson, public art is a balm. “People need food and shelter, just basic subsistence,” he said. “We believe that art nourishes the soul, and we believe that people of all demographics can enjoy public art.”. Nisson and wife Lucie are among 11...
These 3 restaurants are doing Ann Arbor Restaurant week for the first time
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Restaurant Week is a chance to try familiar favorites, several new restaurants have joined the ranks this year. These three restaurants have joined Ann Arbor Restaurant Week for the first time, bringing upscale bar food, taco flights and island barbeque to the event for the first time.
Central Campus dorm project will gobble up Ann Arbor properties, officials say
ANN ARBOR, MI — There are now two phases to the University of Michigan’s plan to add student housing on Central Campus. The first phase, the construction of a 2,300-bed dormitory on the site of Elbel Field, is already underway due to UM owning the land involved. The...
Subdivision under construction north of Ann Arbor could trigger more growth nearby
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Roger Harris can remember sitting outside his cousin’s home overlooking a cornfield just north of Ann Arbor, watching deer and foxes dart across the lawn. Today, the same view is framed by a construction zone for a 264-unit housing development rising across Whitmore Lake Road,...
Downtown Ann Arbor power outages lead to cancellation of Washtenaw County board meeting
ANN ARBOR, MI - Washtenaw County leaders won’t be meeting as planned on Wednesday, Feb. 1 after county buildings in downtown Ann Arbor lost power. The county Board of Commissioners 5:30 p.m. work session and 7 p.m. regular meeting were both canceled on Wednesday afternoon soon before they were set to start, according to county spokesperson Crystal Campbell.
More street closures coming at site of 13-story Ann Arbor high-rise under construction
ANN ARBOR, MI - As a 13-story apartment high-rise takes shape along South University Avenue in Ann Arbor, more street closures are on the way. Crews building the Vic Village South development on the south side of South U will be closing East University Avenue to traffic in both directions between South U and Willard Street to reconfigure a tower crane at the site of the project, expected to cater to University of Michigan students.
Equipment malfunction caused power outage in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Several downtown Ann Arbor businesses experienced power outages Wednesday afternoon, with at least one business closing for the day. Literati Bookstore, 124 E. Washington St., announced shortly before 4 p.m. that it would be closed for the rest of Wednesday, Feb. 2, due to the outage.
American 1 Credit Union opens second Chelsea branch
CHELSEA, MI – American 1 Credit Union will open its second branch in Chelsea later this year. The new branch at 12855 E. Old U.S. 12, Suite 8 is scheduled to open in summer 2023. It will feature teller stations, member service areas, a drive-thru lane and a drive-up ATM, officials said.
Gov. Whitmer fills vacant regent, trustee spots at 6 Michigan universities
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed multiple people to vacant positions on six university boards of regents and trustees. The appointments, likely to be approved in the Democratically-controlled state Senate, account for vacancies at Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Northern Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Missing teen found dead at high school; second teen found safe
It’s been a harrowing week in Ann Arbor. Over the weekend, 15-year-old Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson was reported missing. On Monday, police discovered her body by the school’s athletic fields. (My apologies. I made a mistake in an earlier version of this post and had the wrong age.)
Here’s why Ann Arbor is building a temporary water treatment plant
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor plans to begin construction of a temporary water treatment plant this month to test new technologies for the city’s water future. The city has spent months working on a plan to rehabilitate the city’s aging water plant off Sunset Road and a new pilot plant is the next step toward what’s expected to be one of the largest municipal undertakings in Ann Arbor history.
‘Extremely warm’ January in the record books for Michigan: Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson
January 2023 will go down in the record books as one of the warmest for all Michigan cities. Most cities had anywhere between the third-warmest and seventh-warmest January on record. Using the average temperature for the month, most Michigan cities were between seven degrees and eight-and-a-half degrees warmer than average....
119-acre family farm near Dexter protected for generations to come
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A farm near Dexter held by one family since 1950 isn’t going to change anytime soon. That’s because its nearly 119 acres are now conserved for generations to come, thanks to the farmland and open space preservation program in Webster Township.
That time Alice Cooper pointed a loaded gun at Elvis and more from new book on Detroit rocker
“The King” actually once asked “The Godfather of Shock Rock” to point a loaded gun at him. What happened next might be even more shocking. That’s just one of the many possible revelations you’ll learn about the eccentric life and career of Alice Cooper in a new book by longtime music journalist Gary Graff released just before the Detroit rocker turns 75 on Feb. 4.
Fighting fire in the dark. Helmet cam shows challenge of battling downtown Ann Arbor blaze
ANN ARBOR, MI – Structure fires portrayed in movies tend to look nothing like the real thing to trained firefighters who regularly walk into burning, smoke-filled buildings unable to see two feet in front of them. Helmet camera video recorded by the Ann Arbor Fire Department combating the blaze...
3 Michigan restaurants rank in top 100 in the entire country on annual Yelp list
It’s a big list foodies look forward to every year. Yelp just released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. and three Michigan eateries have made the cut on the app’s 10th listing of this kind, including a current James Beard Award semifinalist. To...
Chocolate, raspberry & mascarpone are a recipe for success for a Michigan amateur baker
YPSILANTI, MI - Naomi Toben-Matthews cradled her three-layer, four-chocolate raspberry mascarpone cake in her arms the entire trek from Ypsilanti to Frankenmuth, keeping the white chocolate snowflakes on the decadent creation safe from the real ones in the swirling snowstorm outside. The amateur baker’s two-and-a-half-hour journey — inadvertently extended by...
