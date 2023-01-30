ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts

The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster just misses earning $1 million incentive during AFC title game win

There were two somber notes amidst JuJu Smith-Schuster's first AFC Championship Game victory. A knee injury sidelined the veteran receiver for the second half of the Chiefs' 23-20 over the Bengals. Adding insult to injury was the fact that it prevented Smith-Schuster from earning a $1 million incentive as part of the one-year deal he signed this past offseason.
KANSAS CITY, MO
iheart.com

Wife Of 49ers Captain Says She 'Didn't Feel Safe' Among Eagles Fans

Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers captain and linebacker Fred Warner, said she "didn't feel safe" among Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field during the NFC Championship Game last Sunday (January 29). Warner, a former contestant on The Bachelor prior to her relationship with the NFL star,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Duce Staley Announcement

Duce Staley is reportedly leaving the Detroit Lions for a new coaching opportunity. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the assistant head coach/running backs coach is taking an unspecified position with the Carolina Panthers. The former Philadelphia Eagles running back and coach will reunite with ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts

Super Bowl hero Nick Foles was back in Philadelphia this week. But not for the reason you might think. Foles returned to the city that turned him into a folk hero to testify on the behalf of his former teammate and friend, Chris Maragos. Maragos is suing his former doctor for medical negligence that officially Read more... The post Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Perfect Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft plan: Select C.J. Stroud if available at No. 5; otherwise fortify lines

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks were like finding a crumpled $20 in your jeans pocket after taking them out of the washing machine -- a pleasant surprise. After trading Russell Wilson, once their longtime face-of-the-franchise quarterback, to the Denver Broncos in exchange for three players (QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant and DL Shelby Harris) along with five draft picks (two firsts, two seconds and one fifth), it appeared as if the team was punting on the 2022 season. However, with Wilson's former backup, Geno Smith, outplaying Seattle's only Super Bowl champion quarterback in Year 1 of the divorce, Seattle snuck into the seventh and final NFC playoff spot at 9-8, becoming one of only two teams this season to reach the playoffs and have multiple first-round picks, joining the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.
SEATTLE, WA

