Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Spa's in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
13 celebrities who are rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl
Celebrities including Bradley Cooper, Pink, Taylor Swift, and Kevin Hart are Eagles fans.
atozsports.com
ESPN names the Chiefs player they believe could receive franchise tag this offseason
Could the Kansas City Chiefs franchise tag the same player two off-seasons in a row?. ESPN’s Adam Teicher thinks that could be the case. On Wednesday, ESPN published a list of who they believe each team’s top free agent priority to re-sign should be. Teicher went with the...
Jerry Jones has ridiculous take on Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearance
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after running roughshod through
CBS Sports
Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills has been indicted by a grand jury on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio, per The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 25-year-old was charged after an incident that occurred in December 2019. Per WKBN, the indictment states that Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual,...
Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts
The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Eli Manning says daughter 'learned some new things' during Philly trip
After spending the entirety of his 16-year career with the New York Giants, two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning knows all about the behavior of the Philadelphia Eagles fan base. After the Giants won their first playoff game in over a decade, Manning broke his promise and decided to return...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster just misses earning $1 million incentive during AFC title game win
There were two somber notes amidst JuJu Smith-Schuster's first AFC Championship Game victory. A knee injury sidelined the veteran receiver for the second half of the Chiefs' 23-20 over the Bengals. Adding insult to injury was the fact that it prevented Smith-Schuster from earning a $1 million incentive as part of the one-year deal he signed this past offseason.
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: As Joe Burrow and Bengals gear up for extension, QB has shot to become NFL's highest-paid player
NFL Media reported prior to a divisional playoff game against the Bills that the Bengals are targeting quarterback Joe Burrow, 2020's first overall pick, for a contract extension this offseason. As a 2020 draft pick, Burrow became eligible for a new deal on Jan. 9, the day after his third regular season ended.
iheart.com
Wife Of 49ers Captain Says She 'Didn't Feel Safe' Among Eagles Fans
Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers captain and linebacker Fred Warner, said she "didn't feel safe" among Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field during the NFC Championship Game last Sunday (January 29). Warner, a former contestant on The Bachelor prior to her relationship with the NFL star,...
atozsports.com
Patrick Mahomes weighs in on hot NFL debate that took over the internet during the playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made reference to a wild debate on Thursday that’s taken over the internet during the NFL playoffs. Mahomes, who played college football at Texas Tech, was asked by a reporter about the significance of having two former Big 12 quarterbacks playing against each other in the Super Bowl.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes will be trying to end this 56-year quarterback curse that even got Tom Brady
Patrick Mahomes has a chance to do something this year that no other quarterback in NFL history has ever pulled off. If the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes will end a 56-year QB curse, and the curse is pretty simple: No quarterback has ever led the league in passing yards AND won the Super Bowl in the same year.
NFL World Reacts To Duce Staley Announcement
Duce Staley is reportedly leaving the Detroit Lions for a new coaching opportunity. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the assistant head coach/running backs coach is taking an unspecified position with the Carolina Panthers. The former Philadelphia Eagles running back and coach will reunite with ...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas jumps into top five in Top 25 And 1 as Jayhawks get back on track
A week ago at this time, Kansas was on a three-game losing streak that had some questioning whether the Jayhawks were actually legitimate contenders to repeat as national champions. Me? I more or less just chalked it up to a ridiculously tough three-game stretch against ranked schools. As I explained...
Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts
Super Bowl hero Nick Foles was back in Philadelphia this week. But not for the reason you might think. Foles returned to the city that turned him into a folk hero to testify on the behalf of his former teammate and friend, Chris Maragos. Maragos is suing his former doctor for medical negligence that officially Read more... The post Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady's retirement means the Cowboys now have NFL's oldest active player, but they might not for long
For the past three seasons, Tom Brady has been the oldest player in the NFL, but with the 45-year-old now officially retired, that title will be going to someone else for the 2023 season, and that someone else is Jason Peters. The Cowboys' offensive lineman, who turned 41 on Jan....
Go For It, Jerry! Cowboys' Jones Admission About Super Bowl Eagles
The Eagles are once again lapping Dallas on the way to a Super Bowl, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making "wildcattin'' noises about how to catch them.
CBS Sports
Perfect Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft plan: Select C.J. Stroud if available at No. 5; otherwise fortify lines
The 2022 Seattle Seahawks were like finding a crumpled $20 in your jeans pocket after taking them out of the washing machine -- a pleasant surprise. After trading Russell Wilson, once their longtime face-of-the-franchise quarterback, to the Denver Broncos in exchange for three players (QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant and DL Shelby Harris) along with five draft picks (two firsts, two seconds and one fifth), it appeared as if the team was punting on the 2022 season. However, with Wilson's former backup, Geno Smith, outplaying Seattle's only Super Bowl champion quarterback in Year 1 of the divorce, Seattle snuck into the seventh and final NFC playoff spot at 9-8, becoming one of only two teams this season to reach the playoffs and have multiple first-round picks, joining the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady volunteered at Tampa animal shelter during NFL season, wife of Buccaneers' Logan Ryan reveals
NFL legend Tom Brady made significant headlines on Wednesday after announcing his retirement after 23 seasons. And while most people are talking about his countless achievements on the field with the Patriots and Buccaneers, one of his ex-teammate's wives decided to show a much softer side of the famously fierce competitor.
CBS Sports
Building the Bears' perfect draft plan: Here's how Chicago should use the No. 1 overall pick
It's been nearly 40 years since the iconic 1985 Bears won the Super Bowl. While that team continues to be revered by Bears loyalists, rest assured that the fan base wants nothing more than for the franchise to field another team that can stand beside that team as a world champion.
Comments / 0