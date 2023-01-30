ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Jaafar Jackson? Michael Jackson’s Nephew to Play Icon in Biopic

Michael Jackson's nephew, Jafaar Jackson, is set to portray his legendary uncle in the upcoming Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic, Michael. "I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon," Jafaar wrote on Instagram Jan. 30 after his casting was announced.
