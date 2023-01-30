ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Elderly woman knocked to the ground in Southington purse-snatching

By Ellie Stamp, Olivia Lank
 4 days ago

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police are investigating a purse snatching where an elderly woman was knocked to the ground on Monday morning.

Police said a female victim was walking through the Walmart parking lot around 10 a.m. when she was approached by a car. The victim said a black male got out of the passenger’s side and ripped her purse from her, knocking her to the ground.

According to the police, the 71-year-old woman fought back and attempted to get her purse back. The victim told police she had a photograph of her husband who recently passed away inside of her purse.

Southington police said the victim was able to get up and suffered minor injuries, but refused to be brought to the hospital.

The victim described the driver as a black male.

Southington officers found the car traveling north on Queen Street and saw it turn onto I-84 westbound. Officers attempted to stop the car but terminated the pursuit after the suspect accelerated and showed no signs of stopping.

Police later found the victim’s purse in New Haven, and were able to return it to her by just after 11 a.m.

Southington police are looking into whether or not the purse snatching is connected to a similar case in Wallingford.

In the meantime, Southington police are increasing patrols in the area near Walmart.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Southington police at 860-621-0101.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

