ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Another arrest made in central Iowa education center shooting

By Natasha Keicher
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRLtd_0kWLmsMK00

DES MOINES, Iowa — A second arrest has been made in connection to the shooting at Starts Right Here that resulted in the death of two students and seriously injured the program’s founder earlier this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38gXPO_0kWLmsMK00
Bravon Tukes

Bravon Michael Tukes, 19, was arrested and charged Friday with two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of criminal gang participation.

On Monday at around 12:53 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of a shooting at the Starts Right Here education center in the 400 block of SW 5th Street. When medics arrived they discovered three people seriously injured and transported all to a nearby hospital.

Students Gionni Dameron, 18, and Rashad Carr, 19, both passed away from their injuries. Will Holmes, also known as Will Keeps, the founder and CEO of Starts Right Here is still on his way to recovery.

3 kids taken in Neb. carjacking found with frostbite
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fow8b_0kWLmsMK00
Preston Walls

Preston Walls, 18, was arrested shortly after the shooting occurred. Walls was apprehended after he fled from a vehicle that DMPD officers had performed a traffic stop on. Walls has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of criminal gang participation.

According to police, Tukes had communicated with Walls shortly after the shooting and drove the vehicle that Walls had fled from the scene in. Both Walls and Tukes are members of the same gang and allegedly committed the shooting in connection with their gang membership, police said.

Walls is being held in the Polk County jail on a cash-only bond of $2,505,000. A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled for February 3.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KLEM

Accident at 1st and 5th NW

Two vehicles collided this morning at the intersection of 1st and 5th st NW. One of the drivers received minor injury. The other refused treatment. One of the vehicles struck a power pole, causing a power line to touch down near the street. Le Mars Police, Le Mars Fire Rescue, and Mid American Energy responded to the call.
LE MARS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sanborn Man Faces Felony Drug Charge After Sheldon Arrest

Sheldon, Iowa — A Sanborn man has been arrested on a felony drug charge after an alleged assault in Sheldon. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by the Sheldon Police Department, 21-year-old Dalton DenHartog-Hopcroft of Sanborn is accused of felony drug possession. He was arrested on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023.
SHELDON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Train vs. semi crash on S. Lewis Blvd.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities are responding to a train vs. semi accident on S. Lewis Blvd. The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Traffic is backed up in the area while crews work the scene. Sioux City Police say there are no injuries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60

Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
HOSPERS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hull Man Arrested On Felony Child Endangerment Charge

Hull, Iowa — A Hull man has been arrested on a felony child endangerment charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 29-year-old Travis Even of Hull is accused of causing bodily injury when disciplining his 2-year-old son. He was arrested on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
HULL, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Lola

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Lola, a 9-to-12-month-old, female, Labrador mix puppy. She was found on Villa Avenue drinking cherry cola- which is how she got her name. The shelter says she’s a very sweet and easy-going dog, who gets along well with people and other animals. […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Driver uninjured in I-29 semi fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A semi-driver was not injured after the cab of his semi caught fire Tuesday afternoon. The driver had pulled off of I-29 NB and ended up in the ditch near the Singing Hills exit. The cab of his semi was completely engulfed and he was...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi

ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
ALTON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Retired general: Shoot down the Chinese balloon

CANTON, SD (KELO) — A retired two-star general in Lincoln County wants the U.S. to go ahead and shoot-down that Chinese balloon that’s been spotted in Montana and heading east, within reach of South Dakota. Lynn Hartsell, of Canton, doesn’t buy China says balloon spotted over US is for research that was blown-off course.
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
kiwaradio.com

Orange City Man On ATV Struck, Taken To Hospital

Orange City, Iowa– An Orange City man was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 16-year-old Rebecca Philipsen of Orange City was driving a 2008 Chrysler minivan southbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest, near Kinderspeelland at Veterans Park. They tell us that 54-year-old Corwyn Vander Veen of Orange City was northbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest on a 2018 Polaris ATV.
ORANGE CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy