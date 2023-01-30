Another arrest made in central Iowa education center shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — A second arrest has been made in connection to the shooting at Starts Right Here that resulted in the death of two students and seriously injured the program’s founder earlier this week.

Bravon Tukes

Bravon Michael Tukes, 19, was arrested and charged Friday with two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of criminal gang participation.

On Monday at around 12:53 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of a shooting at the Starts Right Here education center in the 400 block of SW 5th Street. When medics arrived they discovered three people seriously injured and transported all to a nearby hospital.

Students Gionni Dameron, 18, and Rashad Carr, 19, both passed away from their injuries. Will Holmes, also known as Will Keeps, the founder and CEO of Starts Right Here is still on his way to recovery.

Preston Walls

Preston Walls, 18, was arrested shortly after the shooting occurred. Walls was apprehended after he fled from a vehicle that DMPD officers had performed a traffic stop on. Walls has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of criminal gang participation.

According to police, Tukes had communicated with Walls shortly after the shooting and drove the vehicle that Walls had fled from the scene in. Both Walls and Tukes are members of the same gang and allegedly committed the shooting in connection with their gang membership, police said.

Walls is being held in the Polk County jail on a cash-only bond of $2,505,000. A preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled for February 3.

