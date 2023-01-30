ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

krcrtv.com

Redding woman caught with stolen pistol inside Mt. Shasta Mall on Thursday

REDDING, Calif. — A 24-year-old local woman has been arrested after being caught with a loaded, stolen pistol inside the mall on Thursday. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said a security guard at the Mt. Shasta Mall, off of Dana Drive, noticed the woman enter the mall with a pistol partially hidden in her waistband and contacted police.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Trial begins for the 2021 double-shooting in Lakehead

REDDING. Calif. — The 2021 Lakehead shooting that left two people hospitalized and is now being investigated as a hate crime, took to trial Thursday morning. Officials say 21-year-old Silas Matthew Hesselberg of Sacramento is the suspect for the double-shooting at the Salt Creek Boat Ramp in April of 2021. On Thursday, victims of the shootings, as well as the suspect, gathered at the Redding Courthouse to await trial.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Man in critical condition following Trinity County stabbing

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — A man remains in critical condition after a stabbing in Trinity County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, dispatch was called around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a man being stabbed by another man in the Hayfork area. Deputies, CHP and USFS officers...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Repeat offender: Three arrests in three days from three agencies

REDDING, Calif. - Police reports reveal the suspect shown in a recent video that has been circling social media had been arrested by two other agencies in Shasta County before getting into an altercation with Redding Police. The video shows the arrest of a combative subject by multiple Redding Police...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Convicted felon caught with pistol, narcotics during traffic stop in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A convicted felon was arrested again on Wednesday after being caught with a pistol, narcotics and more during a traffic stop. The Redding Police Department said one of their officers stopped a vehicle, at an unspecified location, at around noon on Wednesday and identified the driver as 29-year-old Emilio Romero, a convicted felon of Redding, Calif.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

$5K reward issued for deadly hit-and-run case out of Burney

BURNEY, Shasta County — Up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for a vehicular manslaughter case in Shasta County. On March 11, 2021, between 10:25 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., police said a pedestrian was trying to cross State...
BURNEY, CA
krcrtv.com

Wanted Shasta County man caught by Nevada County police

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Northstate man, currently on Shasta County's Most Wanted list for child molestation, has been caught in Nevada County. At around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Officer Kendrick with the Nevada City Police Department (NCPD) stopped a vehicle for an expired tag. Officer Kendrick says the driver gave him a fake name and was then immediately detained.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Construction on Redding's first micro-shelter community starts on Monday

REDDING, Calif. — Construction of Redding's first micro-shelter community breaks ground on Monday, Feb. 6, according to United Way of Northern California (UWNC). It will be overseen through a partnership between UWNC, Pathways to Housing, and the City of Redding. The City of Redding declared a shelter crisis in...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Driver injured in head-on crash in north Redding

REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 3, 11 PM:. Emergency crews are currently clearing the scene of a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Old Oregon Trail near Oasis Road. The crash occurred just before 9:40 p.m. on Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). They confirmed one person sustained moderate injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Firefighters respond to kitchen fire at Lumberjacks in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 3, 11 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of an active kitchen fire at Lumberjacks Restaurant on the 500 block of East Cypress Ave. in Redding. This is a developing story. KRCR's Chief Photographer Adam McAllister is currently on scene and confirms seeing...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding police chief investigates allegations of excessive force

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Chief Bill Schueller released a statement on Sunday discussing a video of a Redding officer using force that, “may violate the standards of training and conduct required by the members of the Redding Police Department.”. Police said that a video was circulating on social...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Felons caught with 170+ pounds of cannabis, meth during probation search in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — Two felony probationers were arrested on Wednesday following a probation search of their home in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Detectives and Problem Oriented Policing Team searched a home on the 3600 block of Webster Drive. Following their search, the APD said the teams found 173 pounds of cannabis and around 2 ounces of meth.
ANDERSON, CA

