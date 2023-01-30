ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

5 Coachella Valley students receive full-ride scholarships to top universities

By Miyoshi Price
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
Riverside County congratulated five Coachella Valley students who were accepted to prestigious Universities with full-ride scholarships.

"Congrats Divan @LQBlackhawks, Emiliano & Emma Palm Desert High @DesertSandsUSD, Carla Coachella Valley High @CVUnified, and Priscila Cathedral City High @PSUSD!! #Classof2023," posted by Riverside County Office of Education on Twitter.

News Channel 3 will interview Carla from Coachella Valley High, who was accepted to Brown, and Priscila from Cathedral City High, who was admitted to California Institute of Technology.

Tune in to News Channel 3 at 5 pm for the whole story.

If you want to donate to Carla De Leon's trip to Brown so she can visit, go to her Go Fund Me account.

If you have a student in high school, the time is now to start looking into the process of applying to college. The Common Application website gives you step-by-step instructions on how to prepare and apply to college.

