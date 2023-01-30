Fire breaks out at Jefferson City rental business

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Firefighters were still on the scene past noon of a Monday morning fire at a Jefferson City business.

Firefighters were sent to US Rents It at 1513 Industrial Drive a little after 10 a.,m. after employees reported seeing fire on the lower floor, according to a Jefferson City Fire Department news release. Firefighters made sure everyone got out of the building safely, the department said.

The fire and heavy smoke spread into the second story of the building from the first floor, the department said. The blaze was under control in about 20 minutes.

The fire was still under investigation at midday Monday.

