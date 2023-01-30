Read full article on original website
‘The 90s Show’ Renewed For Season Two
Netflix has renewed That 90s Show for a second season. News of the show’s renewal comes with little surprise as it rose to the top ten in 35 countries with more than 40 million viewers. “All of us at That ‘90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic...
‘Gladiator’ Sequel Earns November 2024 Release Date
The sequel to Ridley Scott’s 2000 film, Gladiator, will debut in theaters on November 22, 2024. Released in 2000, the original film told the story of Maximus, played by Russell Crowe. Initially, Maximus was a powerful general who was beloved by the people and the emperor, Marcus Aurelius. As Aurelius aged, he appointed Maximus as his successor. Unfortunately, the emperor’s decision to appoint Maximus as his successor instead of his son, Commodus, leads to a power struggle that leaves Maximus’s family dead. Maximus is condemned to the life of a common gladiator as he seeks revenge.
Reggie Becton Sets The Stage For ‘Sad Boy’ With Live Edition Of ‘Sway’
“I can’t watch a man sing a song,” Jerry Seinfeld said way back when. “What, are you crazy?” Elaine Barnes fired back. To this day, much of the world stands on the side of Elaine Barnes. Over the years, a collection of artists ranging from Marvin Gaye in the 1970s to Brent Faiyaz in the 2020s have been able to pull in listeners time and time again. As a matter of fact, both Marvin Gaye and Brent Faiyaz are from the same Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. area. More recently, an artist out of Prince George’s County by the name of Reggie Becton has been pulling out crowds to see him live. Just last year, he delivered shows in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. before being forced to cancel his show in New York due to COVID-19 precautions. Fortunately, he’s offering a substitute to those who were hoping to see him in New York.
