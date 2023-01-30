“I can’t watch a man sing a song,” Jerry Seinfeld said way back when. “What, are you crazy?” Elaine Barnes fired back. To this day, much of the world stands on the side of Elaine Barnes. Over the years, a collection of artists ranging from Marvin Gaye in the 1970s to Brent Faiyaz in the 2020s have been able to pull in listeners time and time again. As a matter of fact, both Marvin Gaye and Brent Faiyaz are from the same Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. area. More recently, an artist out of Prince George’s County by the name of Reggie Becton has been pulling out crowds to see him live. Just last year, he delivered shows in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. before being forced to cancel his show in New York due to COVID-19 precautions. Fortunately, he’s offering a substitute to those who were hoping to see him in New York.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO