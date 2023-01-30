Read full article on original website
Chelsea Paces Record Premier League Spending on Transfers
Premier League clubs went on a shopping spree in January. Chelsea spent more than any other team in the January transfer window, making up 37% of the record $1 billion spent by Premier League clubs and more than all clubs in the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 combined, according to an analysis from Deloitte’s Sports Business Group.
LAFC Becomes First $1B MLS Club
Major League Soccer’s reigning champion has helped the league reach a major milestone as it continues to grow its presence. Los Angeles FC has been valued at $1 billion in Forbes’ latest valuation of MLS clubs — making it the first franchise in league history to reach the billion-dollar plateau.
Vince McMahon Would Step Down to Complete Sale of WWE
WWE CEO Nick Khan said “without question” founder Vince McMahon would step aside if that was necessary to complete a sale to the right bidder. Khan made that declaration in a call with investors after the company announced record annual earnings of $1.3 billion and a rosy growth outlook for 2023 on Thursday.
ESPN Draws Disappointing Viewership for Australian Open
ESPN rang up disappointing TV numbers for the Australian Open. The venerable tournament is the first of tennis’ four Grand Slams. Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka emerged as the respective men’s and women’s singles winners Down Under this year. But the absence of telegenic superstars like Serena...
