Florida State

WATCH: The View hosts tie Tyre Nichols's death to DeSantis blocking black history course

By Julia Johnson, Trending News Editor
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
Guest
4d ago

amazing how stupid people are. how bout how abused and understaffed police are. when they are murdered there s no public outcry or go fund me

Reply
29
Shells
4d ago

The African AP class had CRT in the curriculum. CRT is not black history. CRT is rooted in Marxism. CRT is being used by Communists to divide the people of the US by color and by culture. A divided population would be easier to take over. Everyone needs to research this so they are not being used as pawns in someone else's political agenda.

Reply(1)
22
John Wood
4d ago

Loudmouth cows , you were witnessing black history on your t.v but still don't recognize it , black on black crime is their history !

Reply(1)
14
TheWrap

Tucker Carlson Mocks Murder of Tyre Nichols: ‘Where’s George Floyd When You Need Him?’ (Video)

Carlson claimed ”white racism“ has disappeared and that Democrats are lying about racist police violence in rant Tuesday. Tucker Carlson consistently denies that he is racist, we should definitely mention that. But we should also mention that he has a well documented history of statements and invited guest that led the New York Times to report that he hosts “what may be the most racist show in the history of cable news.”
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Barack, Michelle Obama issue statement on ‘unjustified’ beating of Tyre Nichols

President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, tweeted a somber reminder Saturday about police brutality in America after horrific footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols emerged. “The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets,” the couple tweeted. Read more of the Post’s coverage of Tyre Nichols’ beating death Memphis cop charged in Tyre Nichols’ death previously beat up inmate, ex-prisoner alleges Over an hour of footage reveals horror of fatal Tyre Nichols police beating Who was Tyre Nichols? What we know about his death, arrest by Memphis police Five police officers involved with the beating — Tadarrius Bean, 24, Demetrius Haley, 30, Emmitt Martin III, 30, Desmond Mills, Jr., 32, and Justin Smith, 28 — were charged with Nichols’ murder and surrendered to law enforcement Thursday. They are charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression, in addition to second-degree murder.
MEMPHIS, TN
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris awkwardly admits she is anti-life

You can picture the scene in the vice president’s writing room as they worked on Kamala Harris ’s abortion speech. “How about ‘America is a promise of freedom and liberty for all!’”. “Great. Sounds like the Declaration of Independence. Let’s quote that, too!”. “Good call.”
New York Post

Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
MEMPHIS, TN

