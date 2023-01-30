Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
GSDP gives awards for outstanding people, groups of Starkville community
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Congratulations to all of the people who work to make Starkville a great community. The Greater Starkville Development Partnership gave out awards to people and groups who have put in the extra effort. Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity took home the Starkville Main Street Association Partner...
wcbi.com
Local sorority chapter shows appreciation for sanitation workers
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one of those jobs that often gets overlooked, except when it’s not done. An area sorority took time today to change that. The Pi Iota Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta treated the Sanitation and Environmental Services workers in Starkville to lunch Wednesday to show their appreciation for the job they do every day.
wcbi.com
High School juniors, seniors take part in National Job Shadow Day
FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – While Punxsutawney Phil reportedly saw his shadow on this groundhog day, it was a different type of shadowing for some local high school students. Seniors and juniors in Itawamba County schools spent their day as part of “National Groundhog Job Shadow Day.”. A group...
wcbi.com
CMSD plans to host community meeting for input on modified calendar
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – After much discussion at its meetings, the Board of Trustees of the Columbus Municipal School district is inviting parents and the community to add their input about a proposed modified school calendar. The 2023-2024 school year could look different for Columbus City Schools. And the...
selmasun.com
Two local students make President's List at Mississippi State
Two students from the Black Belt were named to Mississippi State University's fall 2022 President's List. Sofia Nail of Marion and Rachel Johnson of Selma were among 4,174 students named to the fall 2022 President's List. Students on the President's List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
wcbi.com
Family of Montevious Goss wants to keep his name alive
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of Montevious Goss is beginning to process the news of his death. Goss’s body was found in Louisville earlier this week. The family knew people had heard his name in the news, but they wanted those people to know who he was.
wcbi.com
Local soul food restaurant continues serving community after 35 years
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Soul food or food for the soul. It’s a staple throughout the U.S. forged in the African American community. While soul food is loved by many, the restaurants that serve it have been in decline. Helen’s Kitchen is one of the few soul food...
WLBT
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - Railroad workers in Louisville, Mississippi discovered the body of a missing teen while working in the woods on Monday. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were soon called in to assist. Authorities would confirm Wednesday that the...
wcbi.com
Columbus leaders look at options for city garbage removal
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Recent pick-up problems have Columbus leaders looking at all options for garbage removal in the city. At a work session today, the City Council got an idea of how much it might cost if they decided to get the city itself back into the trash pick-up business.
wcbi.com
Some area schools delaying Friday start due to weather
NORTHEAST Miss. (WCBI) – ABERDEEN: 2-hour delay: Teachers Report – 9:00 AM / Students Report – 9:30 AM. AMORY: Due to possible freezing weather conditions in the morning, the Amory School District will have a 2-hour delay on Friday, February 3rd. Schools will open for operation at 9:15 AM.
wcbi.com
Local florists is preparing for Valentine’s Day orders
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- There are 11 days until Valentine’s Day which means it’s not too late to get your loved one something sweet. Chocolate and teddy bears are two of the go-to items, but flowers are right up there too. Bruce Sansing at Noweta’s says things haven’t slowed...
wcbi.com
Ever-shifting workforce makes way for the rise of entrepreneurs
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Working hard or hardly working is the question for our ever-shifting workforce. One business owner sees the shift as part of a greater awakening. 2021 was the beginning of the great resignation, and still, in 2023, employers are looking for workers to fill empty positions. And Columbus businessman Joe Baldwin said some workers are working for themselves.
wcbi.com
Tupelo police ask for help finding person wanted for forgery
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help in solving a case, and Crime Stoppers could make it worth your time. The person seen in this security video is wanted in connection with a case of Uttering Forgery in Tupelo. If you know who this...
Body found by railroad employees in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Louisville police are investigating after a body was discovered lying in a wooded area on Monday, January 30. Police said the body was found around 12:30 p.m. by railroad employees between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue. According to investigators, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Crime Scene Unit and […]
wtva.com
$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
wcbi.com
Fire completely destroys storage shed in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A storage shed went up in flames Friday morning in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Sand Road at about 8 a.m. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the one-room shed was a total loss. There was no power to the building. Volunteer...
wcbi.com
Starkville man found guilty for 2021 shooting will serve 30 years in jail
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Starkville was found guilty for a shooting that happened in 2021. Gregory Davis was found guilty of one count of aggravated assault with a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon. Davis was arrested in April of...
wtva.com
Body found Monday in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said railroad employees found the body on Monday, Jan. 30 shortly after noon. They found the body in a wooded area between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue, across...
wcbi.com
MHP Troopers arrest man wanted in connection to Macon shooting
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a Macon shooting has been arrested. Jermaine McCloud is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol during a traffic stop yesterday. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report...
wcbi.com
Much nicer conditions ahead
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- It has been an absolutely soggy week. Our Friday ended the week with sun making a return, though temperatures were still a little cool. Nicer conditions are continuing into the beginning of next week. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear sky conditions will remain through the overnight hours. This...
