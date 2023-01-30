Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Deputies arrest woman wanted for Santa Rosa County animal malnourishment case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman wanted for an animal malnourishment case in Santa Rosa County has been arrested. Haley Nicole Lynne Williams, 30, of Jay, was arrested Wednesday in Escambia County on five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. She had been wanted since last...
Okaloosa County experiencing 911 issues
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s emergency operations are currently experiencing 911 issues. Officials with Okaloosa County Emergency Operations said they are not receiving incoming calls that are dialing 911 within Okaloosa boundaries. “Please utilize our 9 digit number to call for 911 services,” officials said in […]
Fire, explosion at Fortis Institute facility: Escambia Co. Fire-Rescue
UPDATE (4:20 p.m.): County officials told WKRG News 5 four people were inspected by EMS on-scene. They said two people chose to go to the hospital under their own power and the other two refused additional treatment. There were no EMS transports.” ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Fire Rescue said they responded […]
Florida man confesses to stealing DJ equipment worth $65K, pawned for $21K: Niceville Police
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A DeFuniak Springs man is behind bars in Okaloosa County charged with stealing nearly $65,000 in DJ and sound equipment and pawning it off for cash. According to the Niceville Police Department arrest report, 44-year-old Donnie Lee Roop allegedly stole the equipment from two storage units at 216 Government Ave. Roop, […]
WEAR
Escambia County Sheriff's Office considers new technology to detect gun shots
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia Sheriff’s Office is requesting state funds to help them launch ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter uses microphones to detect a gun shot and drops a pin on the location where the shots are fired. The City of Mobile started using the system in July. Mobile’s Executive...
WEAR
Report: LaCoste never started work on $400,000 Okaloosa County home he agreed to build
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states Jesse LaCoste signed a contract to build a new $400,000 home in Okaloosa County, but never started the job despite receiving nearly $100,000 from the victim. WEAR News reported Wednesday that the embattled contractor was arrested around 8:30 a.m. in Escambia County...
WEAR
Deputies stop car suspected in drive-by shootings in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are working a scene in west Pensacola Thursday afternoon after stopping a car suspected in drive-by shootings. The active scene is at B Street and DeSoto Street. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office posted about the incident at 1 p.m. Pictures show a white vehicle that...
2 arrested after drive-by shooting on Y Street: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened on Y Street on Thursday. Zykeir Tomarcus Knight, 19, and Leslie Howard Huff, 21, were both arrested and charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons told WKRG News […]
Catalytic converter thieves target Mitsubishi and Toyota cars in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said four catalytic converters were stolen from cars in Destin on Feb. 1. OCSO said in a post online the thieves took the parts from three Mitsubishi Outlanders and one Toyota Tacoma. “Thieves target catalytic converters because they contain expensive metals and removal can take less […]
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies searching for suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies need assistance tracking down a man wanted for multiple vehicle burglaries in Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa Sheriff's Office says the vehicle burglaries took place during early Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office says at around 5:30 a.m. an unidentified black male suspect entered...
WEAR
Benefit concert to support family of Escambia County deputy killed in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A fundraiser and benefit concert will be held for the family of a fallen Escambia County deputy. Master Deputy Kevin Ray was killed in a crash in Okaloosa County last October after troopers say he was hit by a drunk driver. His 15-year-old daughter survived the crash, but was hosptialized with serious injuries.
WEAR
2 arrested after drive-by shooting, deputy pursuit in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two men are behind bars after they were arrested following a drive-by shooting, as well as a deputy pursuit, in Escambia County Thursday. 19-year-old Zykeir Tamarcus Knight and 21-year-old Leslie Howard Huff have been identified as the suspects. The shooting happened earlier Thursday on Y Street....
WEAR
19-year-old Pensacola woman charged for double-fatal wreck on Sorrento Road
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 19-year-old Pensacola woman is charged for a double-fatal head-on collision on Sorrento Road in January 2022. Florida Highway Patrol announced Friday that Sara Hudson is charged with:. Two counts of Vehicular Homicide. Two counts of Driving with a Suspended License Causing Death. Two counts of...
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for information on 33rd anniversary of missing teen
OCEAN CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office made a public plea Wednesday, Feb. 1 for information in a 33-year missing teenager case. Andrea Durham, a 13-year-old girl disappeared from her family’s Ocean City apartment near Fort Walton Beach on Feb. 1, 1990. OCSO is still hoping to find her. According to “The […]
WEAR
Report: Man arrested after shooting at Escambia County SWAT deputy inside home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is charged after shooting at an Escambia County SWAT deputy Wednesday afternoon, according to an arrest report. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a home in the 5900-block of Strickland Place. According to the report, a caller told deputies their roommate, Badgett, had...
WEAR
58-year-old Fort Walton Beach man charged with stalking a child
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A 58-year-old Fort Walton Beach man was charged with the aggravated stalking of a child Monday after a 13-year-old told a school resource deputy that he had been following her home from school, according to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department. Jose Alejandro Garcia Crespin,...
WEAR
Anytime Fitness employees help save Milton man's life
MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton man has a second shot at life. It's thanks to the quick thinking of his personal trainer and other heroes who performed CPR during an emergency. 67-year-old Richard McCool considers himself "pretty healthy." It was a shock when he went into cardiac arrest in the...
WEAR
Contractor Jesse LaCoste arrested in Escambia County on warrant out of Okaloosa County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Embattled contractor Jesse LaCoste is in jail again Wednesday morning. Lacoste was booked in Escambia County at 8:32 a.m. on a warrant out of Okaloosa County. The details on that warrant have not yet been released. This is the second time LaCoste has been arrested in...
WEAR
Escambia County looks to address homeless camps popping up on major roadways
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County commissioners say they're getting a growing number of complaints about homeless people setting up camp next to some major roadways. Commissioner Jeff Bergosh says many of the homeless who were underneath the I-110 bridge in Pensacola were forced to move to other places in the county. Now, camps are popping up all over the area.
Report: Embattled Pensacola contractor allegedly took more than $95K from victim in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The arrest report of embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste details another instance where he allegedly took more than $95,000 from a victim who said LaCoste never started on his home. LaCoste was arrested Jan. 31, in Escambia County on an Okaloosa County warrant. He was charged with larceny. According to […]
Comments / 1