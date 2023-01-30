ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

WEAR

Deputies arrest woman wanted for Santa Rosa County animal malnourishment case

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman wanted for an animal malnourishment case in Santa Rosa County has been arrested. Haley Nicole Lynne Williams, 30, of Jay, was arrested Wednesday in Escambia County on five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. She had been wanted since last...
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa County experiencing 911 issues

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s emergency operations are currently experiencing 911 issues. Officials with Okaloosa County Emergency Operations said they are not receiving incoming calls that are dialing 911 within Okaloosa boundaries. “Please utilize our 9 digit number to call for 911 services,” officials said in […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

2 arrested after drive-by shooting, deputy pursuit in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two men are behind bars after they were arrested following a drive-by shooting, as well as a deputy pursuit, in Escambia County Thursday. 19-year-old Zykeir Tamarcus Knight and 21-year-old Leslie Howard Huff have been identified as the suspects. The shooting happened earlier Thursday on Y Street....
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

19-year-old Pensacola woman charged for double-fatal wreck on Sorrento Road

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 19-year-old Pensacola woman is charged for a double-fatal head-on collision on Sorrento Road in January 2022. Florida Highway Patrol announced Friday that Sara Hudson is charged with:. Two counts of Vehicular Homicide. Two counts of Driving with a Suspended License Causing Death. Two counts of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Anytime Fitness employees help save Milton man's life

MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton man has a second shot at life. It's thanks to the quick thinking of his personal trainer and other heroes who performed CPR during an emergency. 67-year-old Richard McCool considers himself "pretty healthy." It was a shock when he went into cardiac arrest in the...
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Escambia County looks to address homeless camps popping up on major roadways

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County commissioners say they're getting a growing number of complaints about homeless people setting up camp next to some major roadways. Commissioner Jeff Bergosh says many of the homeless who were underneath the I-110 bridge in Pensacola were forced to move to other places in the county. Now, camps are popping up all over the area.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

