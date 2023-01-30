Read full article on original website
Why These 4 Alphabet Analysts Are Divided Over Q4 Results
Shares of Alphabet Inc GOOGL remained in the red in early trading on Friday. Analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $132. “Alphabet reported 4Q22 results, whereby revenue was 1% below consensus as search declined 2% Y/Y and operating income came in 1% below consensus,” Boone wrote in a note.
Why These 4 Starbucks Analysts Are Unphased By Q1 Earnings Miss
Shares of Starbucks Corporation SBUX remained under pressure in early trading on Friday, after the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings missed expectations. Analyst Joshua Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating and price target of $91. “Starbucks reported 1Q23 results that included strong trends in the U.S. (with positive traffic) from digital...
2 REITs Making New Highs Despite Rate Hike Concerns
The continued strength of Global Net Lease Inc. GNL and Getty Realty Corp. GTY is awesome to behold, especially given the uncertainty about the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Buyers of these rate-sensitive real estate investment trusts (REITs) clearly expect Wednesday’s announcement to hit the lower end of expectations.
Boeing's Supply Chain Headwinds Cloud Near-Term Prospects, Analyst Says While Downgrading Stock
RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert downgraded Boeing Co BA from Outperform to Sector Perform and a $225 price target. The analyst believes Boeing's execution on the 737 MAX program is the most important for the sentiment on the stock in 2023. Although Herber did not see downside risk to the...
Amazon To Rally Over 48%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Friday
Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Hershey Co HSY from $220 to $230. Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Underweight rating. Hershey shares fell 0.8% to $232.44 on Friday. B. Riley Securities raised the price target for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. KLIC from $45 to $55. B....
Mark Zuckerberg Gets $12.5B Richer Thanks To Meta Stock's Massive 23% Post-Earnings Spike
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg piled $12.5 billion to his wealth making him worth $69.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. What Happened: The billions of dollars of increase in the net worth of Zuckerberg came as Facebook parent’s shares surged 23.3% to $188.77 on Thursday.
Ford, Atlassian, Amazon And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Summit Therapeutics Inc SMMT dropped 23.3% to $2.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL fell 22.4% to...
Bill.com Analysts Cut Price Targets On Payment Volume And SMB Softness Post Mixed Q2 Performance
Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $130 to $125. While the Q2 report was mixed across several closely watched KPIs, the analyst remains convinced that BILL is poised to gain a substantial share in the B2B space. Bill.com...
$1M Bet On Phillips 66? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mixed this morning on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Cigna Q4 Results Beat Street View, Forecasts Higher FY23 Earnings, But Below Wall Street
Cigna Corporation's CI Q4 sales remained almost flat at $45.7 billion, in line with the consensus estimate. Adjusted revenues decreased by 1% Y/Y. Excluding the divested Medicaid business, adjusted revenues grew 1%, reflecting increased specialty contributions, premium increases to cover underlying cost trends, and U.S. Commercial and International Health customer growth, partially offset by lower U.S. Government medical customers and lower net investment income.
PLDT Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In PLDT To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against PLDT Inc. ("PLDT" or the "Company") PHI.
Why Personalis Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Personalis Inc PSNL and Moderna Inc MRNA have signed a new agreement to continue using the Personalis NeXT Platform as part of upcoming clinical studies of mRNA-4157/V940, an investigational personalized cancer vaccine, jointly developed by Moderna and Merck & Co Inc MRK. The platform, also utilized in the vaccine candidate's...
Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Trading Higher By 19%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc TENX shares rose 172.8% to $4.61 in pre-market trading. Tenax was granted a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent application for use of IV levosimendan in pulmonary hypertension with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ZVSA shares rose 113% to $3.80 in pre-market trading...
Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is Undervalued: 'I Think That It's Coming Back'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer he wants to own Sherwin-Williams Co SHW. "Everything that they could possibly say negative about it is out there. I want to come out with a more positive thesis," he added. "Right now, this is a coiled spring, even though it’s...
Why Polestar Automotive (PSNY) Stock Is Rising
Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc PSNY shares are trading higher by 2.87% to $6.45 Friday morning amid strength in EV stocks after the Treasury Department announced it is raising the price cap for EV tax credits to $80,000. What Happened With EV Tax Credits?. The U.S. Treasury Department updated the...
Why Arena Group Stock Is Trading Higher Today
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc AREN collaborated with two Artificial Intelligence (AI) firms, Jasper and Nota, to speed and broaden its AI-assisted efforts in content workflows, video creation, newsletters, sponsored content, and marketing campaigns. The partnerships will unlock new tools for the editorial teams at 250 brands operating on the...
National City Bank Of New York Defies Fed Orders, Lends To Speculators On This Day In Market History
Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On Feb. 3, 1929, National City Bank of New York announced it would be lending $25 million to stock market speculators. Where Was The Market? The S&P 500 was trading at around 25...
Here's Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Moving
Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE shares are trading higher by 7.05% to $1.54 Friday afternoon amid strength in EV stocks after the Treasury Department announced it is raising the price cap for EV tax credits to $80,000. Treasury Price Cap For EV Tax Credits. The U.S. Treasury Department updated the vehicle...
If You Invested $1,000 In Meta Platforms Stock When Jim Cramer Cried And Apologized, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Being a television personality recommending stocks to buy and sell can be a tough job. Often times, viewers and investors will remember calls that were wrong and focus less on the winning callouts. CNBC personality Jim Cramer knows this all too well and broke down over one of his stock...
