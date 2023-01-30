ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Why These 4 Alphabet Analysts Are Divided Over Q4 Results

Shares of Alphabet Inc GOOGL remained in the red in early trading on Friday. Analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $132. “Alphabet reported 4Q22 results, whereby revenue was 1% below consensus as search declined 2% Y/Y and operating income came in 1% below consensus,” Boone wrote in a note.
Why These 4 Starbucks Analysts Are Unphased By Q1 Earnings Miss

Shares of Starbucks Corporation SBUX remained under pressure in early trading on Friday, after the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings missed expectations. Analyst Joshua Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating and price target of $91. “Starbucks reported 1Q23 results that included strong trends in the U.S. (with positive traffic) from digital...
2 REITs Making New Highs Despite Rate Hike Concerns

The continued strength of Global Net Lease Inc. GNL and Getty Realty Corp. GTY is awesome to behold, especially given the uncertainty about the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Buyers of these rate-sensitive real estate investment trusts (REITs) clearly expect Wednesday’s announcement to hit the lower end of expectations.
Amazon To Rally Over 48%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Hershey Co HSY from $220 to $230. Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Underweight rating. Hershey shares fell 0.8% to $232.44 on Friday. B. Riley Securities raised the price target for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. KLIC from $45 to $55. B....
Ford, Atlassian, Amazon And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Summit Therapeutics Inc SMMT dropped 23.3% to $2.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL fell 22.4% to...
$1M Bet On Phillips 66? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mixed this morning on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Cigna Q4 Results Beat Street View, Forecasts Higher FY23 Earnings, But Below Wall Street

Cigna Corporation's CI Q4 sales remained almost flat at $45.7 billion, in line with the consensus estimate. Adjusted revenues decreased by 1% Y/Y. Excluding the divested Medicaid business, adjusted revenues grew 1%, reflecting increased specialty contributions, premium increases to cover underlying cost trends, and U.S. Commercial and International Health customer growth, partially offset by lower U.S. Government medical customers and lower net investment income.
PLDT Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In PLDT To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against PLDT Inc. ("PLDT" or the "Company") PHI.
Why Personalis Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Personalis Inc PSNL and Moderna Inc MRNA have signed a new agreement to continue using the Personalis NeXT Platform as part of upcoming clinical studies of mRNA-4157/V940, an investigational personalized cancer vaccine, jointly developed by Moderna and Merck & Co Inc MRK. The platform, also utilized in the vaccine candidate's...
Why Polestar Automotive (PSNY) Stock Is Rising

Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc PSNY shares are trading higher by 2.87% to $6.45 Friday morning amid strength in EV stocks after the Treasury Department announced it is raising the price cap for EV tax credits to $80,000. What Happened With EV Tax Credits?. The U.S. Treasury Department updated the...
Why Arena Group Stock Is Trading Higher Today

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc AREN collaborated with two Artificial Intelligence (AI) firms, Jasper and Nota, to speed and broaden its AI-assisted efforts in content workflows, video creation, newsletters, sponsored content, and marketing campaigns. The partnerships will unlock new tools for the editorial teams at 250 brands operating on the...
Here's Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Moving

Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE shares are trading higher by 7.05% to $1.54 Friday afternoon amid strength in EV stocks after the Treasury Department announced it is raising the price cap for EV tax credits to $80,000. Treasury Price Cap For EV Tax Credits. The U.S. Treasury Department updated the vehicle...
