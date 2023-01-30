Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Pokes take road trip to face San Jose State on Saturday
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Pokes will hit the road this weekend, heading to San Jose State on Saturday evening. The contest that is slated for an 8 p.m. MT start will be the only regular-season meeting between the two schools this season. The game will be televised on CBS...
Kayden LaFramboise of Thunder Basin Commits to UW Football
Thunder Basin football player Kayden LaFramboise will be headed to Laramie to join the Wyoming Cowboy football program as a preferred walk-on. LaFramboise is one of the state's finest all-around athletes and was an all-state selection in 4A at the wide receiver position. The guy was hard to defend as he pulled down 81 balls for 1151 yards and 13 touchdowns. In his junior year, LaFramboise had 32 catches for 506 yards with 7 touchdowns. He was also named all-state at the defensive back spot recording 42 tackles with 2 interceptions and 7 blocked punts.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming News Now Signing Day Special
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday was National Signing Day, and that brought plenty of action around the state of high school athletes officially making their college choices. The Wyoming Cowboys football team announced 21 additions to their 2023 class. Eight players will be on scholarship, while the remaining...
capcity.news
Wyoming Football adds 21 new commitments to 2023 Recruiting Class on National Signing Day
LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming Football announced 21 new commitments to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Wednesday’s announcement came on the first day of college football’s National Signing Day for the regular signing period. Wednesday’s group of commitments included eight new transfers, among...
county10.com
Legislative proposal lets Northern Arapaho Tribe build, operate casinos in Laramie, Uinta counties to help fund K-12 education in Wyoming
Wyoming’s House Revenue Committee has advanced legislation that would let the state pursue a Class III gaming proposal from the Northern Arapaho Tribe to help fund K-12 education in the state. House Bill 287 authorizes the State Board of Land Commissioners to establish up to two gaming districts in...
capcity.news
Wyoming lands world’s largest vertical farming research facility
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has announced a historic economic development investment, as the State Loan and Investment Board approved a grant to support development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The project will support the retention and creation of...
Arrest at Univ. of Wyoming Washakie Dining Center
According to a release by the University of Wyoming, there was an incident involving UW Police Department's response to an intensified student interaction in Washakie Dining Center, on Saturday night. Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, the individual was removed from the facility, arrested, and issued a no-trespass order from...
capcity.news
Gracee Grisham named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gracee Grisham, an eighth grader at Johnson Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 6. She was nominated by the selection committee for her academic and civic contributions. Grisham maintains a 3.8...
capcity.news
(OPINION) Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (2/3/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — I shared with you that the Wyoming Association of Municipalities was here in Cheyenne last week. A highlight of the week for me was the early morning breakfast with the city council from Casper. We started doing this a year ago and it is fun comparing processes and goals in Wyoming’s two largest cities. For me personally it is a chance to talk with the Casper city manager, Cartier Napier. He is one person in the state who understands what I do and vice versa. I love our conversations.
capcity.news
F.E. Warren Air Force Base cancels 2023 air show
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 90th Missile Wing has canceled the 2023 Wings Over Warren air show due to a loss of support from the headline act on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team determined that performing in Cheyenne carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.
Branding Iron Online
Full ASUW Senate opposes Wyoming Legislature
The Associated Students of The University Of Wyoming (ASUW) have reached full capacity after swearing in five new senators during the Jan. 31 meeting, where they passed numerous bills, all by unanimous vote. After the confirmation of the new senators, UW students’ governing body jumped straight into the pressing business...
capcity.news
Laramie-based vertical garden project to bring fresh produce, boost Wyoming economy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the installation of the world’s largest vertical garden research center in Laramie, Wyomingites will have easy access to fresh produce and see a boost in the state’s economy, project leaders said during a noon press conference. Governor Mark Gordon announced today that the...
Loveland sports arena will have a new name this autumn
LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland's sports and entertainment arena is getting a new name as it turns 20 years old. Budweiser Event Center will be renamed Blue Arena. Blue Federal Credit Union announced it will take over the naming rights of the northern Colorado arena in October at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County. The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement.
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
WATCH: Truck Driver Describes Massive Wyoming I-80 Pileup
It was truckers' mayhem on I80 on Saturday. Forty-four semi-trucks and cars were involved in two separate pile-ups between Elk Mountain and Laramie. One person and others were injured. One accident happened at westbound mile marker 261 and the other at westbound mile marker 266. A trucker's YouTube page covered...
It Could Be Wednesday Afternoon Before I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, before Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming reopens. Currently, both lanes between Cheyenne and Wheatland and the southbound lanes between Wheatland and Glendo are closed due to winter conditions. The southbound lanes between Glendo...
capcity.news
I-25 crashes block southbound lanes near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vehicle crashes on Interstate 25 have led to the blockage of all southbound lanes near Cheyenne at milepost 15, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced this morning. Drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. As of 11:10 a.m. today, it is unknown when the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Power restored after outage affects over 4,000 Cheyenne residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - UPDATE: Outage repairs finalized and power restored at 3:23. ORIGINAL 2:51pm: Black Hills Energy has confirmed a power outage affecting parts of Cheyenne. Their statement reads as follows:. Black Hills Energy is currently experiencing an electrical power outage in the Downtown Cheyenne area. The...
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have a sunny and windy weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can look forward to a sunny and windy weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Feb. 3, will be sunny with a high near 47, west winds at 15–25 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 29. West winds will blow at 15–20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
