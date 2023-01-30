ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/1/23–2/2/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Preliminary hearing for Cheyenne manslaughter case postponed

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A preliminary hearing for three suspects in a manslaughter investigation has been postponed. Sarah Heath, 26, Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were set to have their preliminary hearing today, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m. It has, however, been continued to a later date. At...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Be on the lookout for public scam, warns Cheyenne Police

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes. In what appears to be a nationwide trend, scammers will deceive victims into believing they’ve won a prize and request a pre-payment to claim that prize. In...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Sheriff’s Office to have all deputies patrol Laramie County School District 1 campuses

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is adjusting the method in which it provides service to schools in the county. Prior to August 2022, Laramie County School District 1 had a memorandum of understanding with the county specifying the duties and limits of liability of the school resource officer, who patrolled the seven elementary schools within a 2,600-square-mile area of Laramie County. In August, prior to this administration taking office, the agreement expired.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Hearings for 3 Charged in Cheyenne Teen’s Death Continued Again

Preliminary hearings for a Burns woman and two Cheyenne men charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Cheyenne girl have been continued once again. Sarah Heath, 26, Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were scheduled to appear in Laramie County Circuit Court at 3 p.m. today, Feb. 1, but are now set to appear tomorrow, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
bigfoot99.com

Saratoga school bus drivers help transport I-80 crash victims

Saratoga school bus drivers joined others from districts around the area to help transport victims to safety during Saturday’s massive pile-up on Interstate 80. The 44-vehicle pile-up near Wagonhound forced the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Department of Transportation to shut down the highway in both directions between Laramie and Rawlins. WYDOT’s Andrea Staley said the situation required “all hands on deck.”
SARATOGA, WY
capcity.news

I-25 crashes block southbound lanes near Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vehicle crashes on Interstate 25 have led to the blockage of all southbound lanes near Cheyenne at milepost 15, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced this morning. Drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. As of 11:10 a.m. today, it is unknown when the...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Power restored after outage affects over 4,000 Cheyenne residents

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - UPDATE: Outage repairs finalized and power restored at 3:23. ORIGINAL 2:51pm: Black Hills Energy has confirmed a power outage affecting parts of Cheyenne. Their statement reads as follows:. Black Hills Energy is currently experiencing an electrical power outage in the Downtown Cheyenne area. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed

The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Special meeting of Cheyenne’s governing body to take place Monday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A special meeting of the City of Cheyenne’s governing body is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6 at noon in the Municipal Building, Room 104. This meeting will run concurrent with the Finance Committee meeting to consider time-sensitive grant funding resolutions related to the American Rescue Plan Act for the City of Cheyenne and the Board of Public Utilities.
CHEYENNE, WY
1310kfka.com

Man shot, juvenile arrested in Fort Collins

A man was shot in Fort Collins. Police were called to the 200 block of Cordova Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They say a disturbance erupted at a large party on the block – and a confrontation in the street led to the shooting. Larimer County deputies arrested the suspect shooter, who’s a juvenile, not long after the gunfire.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K2 Radio

UPDATE: I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens After Multi-Day Closure

I-25 in southeast Wyoming has reopened after being closed Tuesday morning due to winter conditions. The roughly 60-mile stretch between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds. UPDATE:. It looks like winter conditions will keep I-25 between Cheyenne and Orin Junction closed again...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
LARAMIE, WY

