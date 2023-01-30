Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Details in Cheyenne manslaughter case emerge in preliminary hearing; case bound over to District Court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The three suspects in a manslaughter investigation had their preliminary hearing in Laramie County Circuit Court today. Judge Sean Chambers oversaw the proceedings, which were held to establish if there was probable cause for the case to be bound over to district court. Sarah Heath, 26;...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/1/23–2/2/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Preliminary hearing for Cheyenne manslaughter case postponed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A preliminary hearing for three suspects in a manslaughter investigation has been postponed. Sarah Heath, 26, Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were set to have their preliminary hearing today, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m. It has, however, been continued to a later date. At...
capcity.news
Be on the lookout for public scam, warns Cheyenne Police
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes. In what appears to be a nationwide trend, scammers will deceive victims into believing they’ve won a prize and request a pre-payment to claim that prize. In...
Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
capcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office to have all deputies patrol Laramie County School District 1 campuses
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is adjusting the method in which it provides service to schools in the county. Prior to August 2022, Laramie County School District 1 had a memorandum of understanding with the county specifying the duties and limits of liability of the school resource officer, who patrolled the seven elementary schools within a 2,600-square-mile area of Laramie County. In August, prior to this administration taking office, the agreement expired.
Hearings for 3 Charged in Cheyenne Teen’s Death Continued Again
Preliminary hearings for a Burns woman and two Cheyenne men charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Cheyenne girl have been continued once again. Sarah Heath, 26, Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were scheduled to appear in Laramie County Circuit Court at 3 p.m. today, Feb. 1, but are now set to appear tomorrow, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office announce interactive crime data map
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. have partnered to introduce a new tool that allows citizens to view crime data on an interactive. map of Laramie County. The community crime map, “Citizen Connect,” displays citizen calls for service and officer/deputy-initiated events, which...
county10.com
Legislative proposal lets Northern Arapaho Tribe build, operate casinos in Laramie, Uinta counties to help fund K-12 education in Wyoming
Wyoming’s House Revenue Committee has advanced legislation that would let the state pursue a Class III gaming proposal from the Northern Arapaho Tribe to help fund K-12 education in the state. House Bill 287 authorizes the State Board of Land Commissioners to establish up to two gaming districts in...
bigfoot99.com
Saratoga school bus drivers help transport I-80 crash victims
Saratoga school bus drivers joined others from districts around the area to help transport victims to safety during Saturday’s massive pile-up on Interstate 80. The 44-vehicle pile-up near Wagonhound forced the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Department of Transportation to shut down the highway in both directions between Laramie and Rawlins. WYDOT’s Andrea Staley said the situation required “all hands on deck.”
capcity.news
I-25 crashes block southbound lanes near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vehicle crashes on Interstate 25 have led to the blockage of all southbound lanes near Cheyenne at milepost 15, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced this morning. Drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. As of 11:10 a.m. today, it is unknown when the...
county17.com
Retention and Recruitment Task Force members announced by Wyoming Department of Education
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Members of the state’s education community from Cheyenne, Casper and Gillette are serving on the Wyoming Department of Education and Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board’s Retention and Recruitment Task Force. The mission of the task force will be to develop recommendations for state policymakers...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Power restored after outage affects over 4,000 Cheyenne residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - UPDATE: Outage repairs finalized and power restored at 3:23. ORIGINAL 2:51pm: Black Hills Energy has confirmed a power outage affecting parts of Cheyenne. Their statement reads as follows:. Black Hills Energy is currently experiencing an electrical power outage in the Downtown Cheyenne area. The...
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
capcity.news
Special meeting of Cheyenne’s governing body to take place Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A special meeting of the City of Cheyenne’s governing body is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6 at noon in the Municipal Building, Room 104. This meeting will run concurrent with the Finance Committee meeting to consider time-sensitive grant funding resolutions related to the American Rescue Plan Act for the City of Cheyenne and the Board of Public Utilities.
Wyoming PSC approves rate adjustment for Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power
The Wyoming Public Service Commission approved a plan by Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power to implement new rates for electric service, effective March 1. Residential customers will see an increase of approximately $8 per month, ... Read More » The post Wyoming PSC approves rate adjustment for Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
1310kfka.com
Man shot, juvenile arrested in Fort Collins
A man was shot in Fort Collins. Police were called to the 200 block of Cordova Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They say a disturbance erupted at a large party on the block – and a confrontation in the street led to the shooting. Larimer County deputies arrested the suspect shooter, who’s a juvenile, not long after the gunfire.
UPDATE: I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens After Multi-Day Closure
I-25 in southeast Wyoming has reopened after being closed Tuesday morning due to winter conditions. The roughly 60-mile stretch between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds. UPDATE:. It looks like winter conditions will keep I-25 between Cheyenne and Orin Junction closed again...
cowboystatedaily.com
Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
