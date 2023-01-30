Read full article on original website
Complaint: Suspect says humiliation was motive behind Green Bay double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Details surrounding the double homicide in Green Bay have been released, and the suspect reportedly admitted to committing the crimes. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. On January 29 around 11:15 a.m., officers were sent to Elkay Lane after a 911 call reported that a woman was covered in blood.
Green Bay Police identify two victims killed in Sunday’s double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released the names of the two victims from Sunday’s double homicide in the City of Green Bay. According to officers, the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Rhonda Cegelski, 58, from Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, from Bellevue.
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Abdullah Rashada sought for Reruns shooting
RACINE, Wis. - A celebration of the new year inside a Racine bar ended in a devastating crime scene. The U.S. Marshal Service is asking for your help to find 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada. He is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide. "Utter disregard for a bar full of patrons that were...
Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine
(WLUK) -- A woman suspected of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
Green Bay Police give insight into process following double homicide on Elkay Lane
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the double homicide on Elkay Lane in Green Bay over the weekend, the Green Bay Police Department is sharing how they emotionally process seeing a traumatic crime scene. In the criminal complaint for suspect Richard Sotka, investigators recounted seeing pools of blood and...
Complaint: Man charged in Green Bay killings has history of violence against women
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged with the killings of two women in Green Bay Sunday admitted to a history of violence against women, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office filed charges Wednesday against Richard Sotka: First-Degree Intentional...
Kaukauna Murder Suspect Wants Some Statements to Police Tossed Out
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Kaukauna murder suspect wants some of his statements to police disallowed, saying he didn’t knowingly and willingly waive his Miranda rights. Dontae Payne and Tanya Stammer are charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery for the death of Brian Porsche at a home on W. Division Street on March 30, 2021.
Wisconsin businesses targeted in fire extinguisher scam
Wisconsin police say a woman is impersonating a member of the fire department in efforts to scam small businesses.
Suspect in nationwide fraud scheme arrested, used stolen IDs throughout Wisconsin
BLACKSTONE, Ma. (WFRV) – A woman who allegedly used a similar fraud scheme across the United States, including Wisconsin, was arrested in Maine on Wednesday. A release provided by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office states that Kimberly Maine was arrested by Blackstone Police and is being held on fraud charges and will be receiving federal wire fraud and identity fraud charges on February 14.
Person of interest in Green Bay double homicide identified
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who is a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side and was arrested in Arkansas has been identified. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is facing four charges after allegedly tossing his electronic monitoring device. Sotka is the man who was taken into custody in Arkansas as a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side.
One dead, home a ‘total loss’ after fire in northwestern Wisconsin
ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a home in northwestern Wisconsin has left one person and one dog dead and authorities say the house is a ‘total loss.’. According to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported around 9:20 a.m. on Friday in the Town of Anderson. The reporting caller stated that people were still in the home.
Man pleads not guilty to charges in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of crashing a powerboat into a cruiser on the Fox River has been bound over for trial. Jason Lindemann appeared in Winnebago County Court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. He pleaded not guilty to the 21 charges against him and was bound over for trial.
Ten without a home, one sent to hospital from afternoon apartment fire in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One resident was sent to the hospital after a Friday afternoon fire at an apartment complex in the City of Green Bay. According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews responded to the 2700 block of Humboldt Road around 12:30 p.m., where they found smoke showing on the rear of a two-story apartment building.
Kosmo, 2-month-old pup available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing 2-month-old Kosmo, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! CBS 58 also sat down with Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their Animal Friendly Housing List. For more information, CLICK HERE.
2-3-23 fdl county high speed chase
Nobody was injured and a Milwaukee man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started about 9pm Wednesday when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on northbound Interstate 41 near Church Road. The chase ended shortly after the vehicle exited 41 at Hickory Street in the city of Fond du Lac and the driver, a 25 year old Milwaukee man was arrested at gunpoint.
Young man needs help after dad killed, mom hurt in alleged OWI crash
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A young man is now wrestling with big decisions after a suspected drunk driving crash killed his father, and left his mother fighting for her life in the hospital. Authorities say last month, a truck driven by an Oshkosh man struck the vehicle driven by the...
Car crashes down embankment and onto frozen river in Brown County, driver dies
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – A 64-year-old man is dead after crashing down an embankment and onto a frozen river in the Village of Ledgeview. According to a release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 p.m., deputies, along with the Ledgeview Fire Department, responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Road, just east of I-43.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes reopen on WIS 47 in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on WIS 47 in Outagamie County is cleared. All lanes of traffic have reopened to the public. TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on WIS 47 in Outagamie County closes north & southbound lanes. FRIDAY, 2/3/2023, 10:03...
New Jersey Man & Company Operating Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities In Wisconsin Charged With Health Care Fraud
MADISON, WIS. – A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned an indictment yesterday charging Kevin Breslin, 56, Hoboken, New Jersey, and KBWB Operations, LLC, doing business as Atrium Health and Senior Living (Atrium), in Park Ridge, New Jersey, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid in connection with the delivery of or payment for health care benefits, items, or services.
