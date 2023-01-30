Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Fugitive Friday: 29-year-old man wanted for attempted robbery with a firearmZoey FieldsClay County, FL
The 5 highest ranked burger joints in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Joe’s Stone Crab Since 1913, The Amazing Story Behind one Of Miami’s Most Famous RestaurantMadocMiami, FL
Related
Cynthia Seymour Leads Coconut Grove’s Business Improvement District into its Brightest Days
Under dappled sunlight that breaks through the evergreen canopy of old oak trees breathes Miami’s oldest neighborhood, Coconut Grove. Annexed by the City of Miami in 1925, the Grove strikes the daily commuter as a jewel that increases in brilliance – so one naturally wonders, “how is it that Coconut Grove thrives more each day?”
Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood
Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
Miami-Dade Teacher of the Year wins New Car from Kendall Toyota
Since 2011, Kendall Toyota has donated a brand new car to the Teacher of the Year for Miami-Dade County Public Schools. This year during the 2024 Francisco R. Walker Teacher of the Year event, fifth-grade teacher Don Clerveaux was selected as the winner and took home the grand prize. Clerveaux...
Route 664 Host Les Winston welcomes Briggith Ripamonti of The Angels Reach Foundation
________________________________________________________________________. Route 664 Host Les Winston, Philanthropist, welcomes Briggith Ripamonti of The Angels Reach Foundation. ABOUT US:. For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers...
TROPICAL DISTILLERS OPENS IN MIAMI’S URBAN CORE OF ALLAPATTAH
Distillery, Cocktail Bar and Premium Brand Experience Featuring Tours, Tastings, Cocktail Classes, Tropical Drinks, Food Trucks and More!. In a city full of clubs, bars and restaurants serving locals and tourists from around the globe, Tropical Distillers, Miami’s Distillery ™ is opening its doors as Florida’s newest and most advanced distillery and bar. Centrally located in the heart of Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood, Tropical Distillers is educational and immersive, a memorable destination to showcase the best of what Magic City has to offer. Jointly owned by NFL All-Pros Mike and Maurkice Pouncey and luxury real estate expert Kim Rodestein, Tropical Distillers is Miami’s first distillery, offering guests a one-of-a-kind premium liqueur brand experience that includes tastings, tours, events, an indoor-outdoor cocktail bar, food trucks and a gift shop. Tropical Distillers is home to J.F. Haden’s Liqueur, America’s Craft Liqueur Company ™, featuring Mango, Espresso and Citrus liqueur available onsite and for distribution nationwide.
MANDRAKE IS MIAMI BEACH’S PREMIERE SPOT FOR THE SOCIAL SCENE
Mandrake, an eccentric restaurant serving world-class cuisine, and vibrant live entertainment with a buzzy atmosphere, takes pride in being recognized as one of the top restaurants quickly taking over the Miami scene and celebrity sightings. Melissa Granda and Nahim Jorge Bonilla are the visionaries behind Mandrake Miami. They are genuinely...
Gulfstream Park is Revving Up to Host 2023 Supercar Saturdays Florida, a Free Monthly Gathering of More than 200 Elite Cars and Owners, Auto Enthusiasts and More
Gulfstream Park Village, South Florida’s premier entertainment, dining and restaurant destination located on the border of Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, is now the new home to Supercar Saturdays Florida (SSF), a one-of-a-kind monthly gathering of more than 200 elite cars and their owners, auto enthusiasts and patrons. The casual and family-friendly event, free and open to the public, is presented by Warren Henry Automotive Group.
Carlos Ribero speaks with Carlos Sanchez, President of Miami Water Heater
________________________________________________________________________. Carlos Ribero, president of nextMedia, speaks with Carlos Sanchez, President of Miami Water Heater. For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area. Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts about the community, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered.
Miami Beach Chamber Sister Cities Committee Sends Local Runners to Sister City Fujisawa, Japan for Annual Marathon
The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Sister Cities Committee takes pride in nurturing relationships with Sister Cities around the globe. Fujisawa, Japan, Miami Beach’s oldest Sister City relationship of 65 years, extended an invitation to host two of our residents in their annual marathon 10-Mile race. Local resident Dr....
CASA BUFALA LAUNCHES IN MIAMI BEACH’S SUNSET HARBOUR NEIGHBORHOOD
From the Culinary Masterminds Behind Fratelli La Bufala, Casa Bufala Brings Authentic Italian Recipes from Naples to Miami. Experienced Italian restaurateur Luca D’Angelo, one of the founders of Miami Beach’s first and oldest Neapolitan pizzerias Fratelli La Bufala, is proud to announce the official opening of Casa Bufala in Miami’s Sunset Harbour neighborhood. The modern 2,500-sq. ft. restaurant expands the initial Fratelli La Bufala concept into a first-class Italian trattoria and pizzeria complete with a hand-crafted cocktail bar.
Denison Yachting Exhibits at The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show
The Miami Boat Show is coming February 15th – 19th, 2023. The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show is owned by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) in partnership with the International Yacht Brokers Association and produced by Informa Markets. Discover Boating is an industry-powered effort to help people explore life on the water.
THE NATIONAL HOTEL MIAMI BEACH OPENS THE MARTINI BAR
The famed Art Deco hotel flaunts a new addition to their F&B offerings with a reimagined Martini Bar. Miami’s South Beach has a new hotspot for visitors to gather over amazing cocktails, martinis, and good times. The iconic National Hotel Miami Beach, which was built in 1939 and is one of the original Art Deco landmark beachfront hotels, has undergone a recent revamp of the entire property and is proud to announce the grand opening of The Martini Bar.
MORE THAN 3,500 BOYS AND GIRLS TO TAKE THE FIELD IN MARLINS JERSEYS TO PLAY BALL AS MIAMI MARLINS FOUNDATION AND JOE DIMAGGIO CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL TEAM UP FOR 2023 MARLINS YOUTH ACADEMY TEE BALL INITIATIVE
The Miami Marlins Foundation and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital are teaming up for a great cause – to provide young boys and girls across South Florida the opportunity to play the game. With the Marlins Youth Academy Spring Tee Ball Initiative, presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, more than 3,500 kids from Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties will suit up in Marlins gear to play ball!
STYLE Catering Inc. Dazzles at RM Sotheby’s Pop-Up Miami Auction
The internationally recognized event drew top car collectors from around the globe. Led by founder Shaneil Sibblies, STYLE Catering, Inc., a luxury special event catering company, was hired to bring their expert touch to the unique architectural venue, 1111 Lincoln, which set the stage for record auction results at RM Sotheby’s one-night-only destination event for car collectors in Miami this past December, which collected $40,261,160 in total sales, and a 98% sell-through.
Officer of the Month Sergeant Engelbert Guzman
At the City of Homestead’s monthly council meetings, Councilman Larry Roth, usually does the recognition of the outstanding police officers and officer/s of the month. At the January 25th , City Council meeting Special Presentations, Mr. Roth made an exception and turned the mic over to Vice-Mayor Julio Guzman. The presentation became more of a family affair, with Vice- Mayor Guzman making the Officer of the Month presentation to his older brother, Sergeant Engelbert “Bert” Guzman for his dedication to service.
Aspen Ideas: Climate Announces New Speakers, Latest Plans for Climate Solutions Event in Miami Beach
Confirmed speakers include science educator Bill Nye; former Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez; climate justice activist Catherine Coleman Flowers; former U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp; Congressman John Curtis; former Education Secretary John B. King, Jr; and Bezos Earth Fund President & CEO Andrew Steer. The Aspen Institute and the...
Chairman’s Letter
This year, 2023, is poised to be the start of significant transformation to Miami Beach, potentially in ways that have not been seen for a 100 years. In 1923, the then biggest real estate transaction in Miami Beach happened, when James Snowden sold his 15-acre estate located at 44th Street and Collins Avenue (then the largest single family tract on Miami Beach) to Harvey Firestone, president of the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company for $320,000 (or $5.5 million in today’s value, which would be considered a steal then and now). At the same time, Snowden sold investment properties he had north and south of the residence to others, including Edsel Ford. (Today, portions of the Snowden/Firestone estate are part of the Fontainebleau Hotel.)
Eating Healthier Helps End Senior Hunger with Complete Cuisine
Complete Cuisine offers a healthy meal delivery service that helps provide meals to seniors waiting for Older American’s Act Funded Meals. Meals on Wheels South Florida is proud to announce the expansion of its Complete Cuisine Program, catered by 32 Degrees by MG. Complete Cuisine is a gourmet home meal delivery service available throughout Broward County, and now available in Southern Palm Beach County and Northern Miami-Dade County for every demographic at an affordable price. Complete Cuisine provides great meals that do good, as all proceeds from Complete Cuisine help provide meals to hungry seniors who are trapped on a waiting list for their first meal.
FIU, ProTrain partnership offers pathway to lucrative jobs through certificates
A partnership between the College of Engineering and Computing and ProTrain is helping to bring quality training to students that meets national, regional and local requirements leading to careers in high-demand fields. ProTrain meets the needs of learners through professional development, certificates, classroom and online training with mentors available to...
