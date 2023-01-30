This year, 2023, is poised to be the start of significant transformation to Miami Beach, potentially in ways that have not been seen for a 100 years. In 1923, the then biggest real estate transaction in Miami Beach happened, when James Snowden sold his 15-acre estate located at 44th Street and Collins Avenue (then the largest single family tract on Miami Beach) to Harvey Firestone, president of the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company for $320,000 (or $5.5 million in today’s value, which would be considered a steal then and now). At the same time, Snowden sold investment properties he had north and south of the residence to others, including Edsel Ford. (Today, portions of the Snowden/Firestone estate are part of the Fontainebleau Hotel.)

