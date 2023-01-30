ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Blue Ribbon News

Gun Safety Demo and Project ChildSafe Lock giveway at Rockwall County Library

ROCKWALL, TX (Feb. 3, 2023) Last year up to 18,000 children and teens were killed or wounded by a gun in the U.S. Safely storing and locking firearms when not in use is the best way to prevent accidents. Rockwall County Library has collaborated with Project ChildSafe and Rockwall County’s Sheriff Department to help spread awareness of this crucial issue.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Women’s League to host 50th Anniversary Celebration

ROCKWALL, TX (Feb. 1, 2023) With great excitement, Rockwall Women’s League announces our 50th year of service to Rockwall County. Rockwall Women’s League began its mission in 1973, and thanks to the generosity and support of our donors, we continue to thrive. Rockwall Women’s League has distributed several million dollars throughout our philanthropic history.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Royse City ISD to host PreK & Kinder RoundUps

ROYSE CITY, TX (Jan. 26, 2023) The Royse City ISD is excited to welcome new incoming preK and Kindergarten students for the next year during their upcoming RoundUp events. Our print edition delivers free to ~17,500 homes and businesses throughout Rockwall County, TX. Click image to view. To share your...
ROYSE CITY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Bart Miller announces candidacy for Rockwall ISD School Board

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 26, 2023) – Bart Miller has announced that he is a candidate for the Rockwall Independent School District Board of Trustees. “I am excited to announce my candidacy and look forward to serving this district, which has been such a large part of my life and my family’s life, navigate the future challenges and opportunities,” he said.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Kukka by Sally Kilgore: That’s For The Birds

ROCKWALL, TX (Feb. 2, 2023) I don’t like birds really. Rephrase – I have an aversion to parakeets and other birds in cages, those that squawk and shriek, especially those pets loose and flying around indoors. Feathered creatures outdoors are the birds that I have come to enjoy.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Area student selected as Texas All-State Musician

ROYSE CITY, TX (Jan. 23, 2023) Ally Romney, a member of the Royse City High School Chorale will perform with the Texas All-State Mixed Choir in San Antonio, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2023 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.
ROYSE CITY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

City of Rockwall asks residents to conserve water this week

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 23, 2022) The City of Rockwall needs your help to conserve water this week. This Thursday, January 26, starting at 7 a.m. for a 20-hour period, through early morning Friday, January 27, the City of Rockwall’s water supplier, NTMWD, will be working on the water supply connection from their facility in Wylie.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Calling all middle schoolers: Rowlett Area Chamber launches National Civics Bee

ROWLETT, TX (Jan. 23, 2023) – The Rowlett Area Chamber & Visitors Center proudly announces the launch of the 2023 National Civics Bee, an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. Organized in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation the competition will inspire middle schoolers to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions.
ROWLETT, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Meet Grace, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 23, 2023) Hi there, I’m Grace! If you are looking for a sweet, loving, playful girl who enjoys being hugged, cuddled, giving kisses, chewing on bones, and playing fetch, then I might be a perfect fit for you!. I am a one-year-old German Shepherd mix, and...
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall ISD celebrates return of Health Sciences Instructor following sixth month deployment

ROCKWALL/HEATH, TX (Jan. 19, 2023) Students and staff at the Gene Burton College and Career Academy and members of the Heath Band celebrated the return of a beloved teacher following a six-month deployment to Kuwait with the Air Force Reserves. Master Sergeant Tonja Coykendall, also known as Mrs. Coykendall to Rockwall ISD, returned to a rousing welcome on Thursday.
HEATH, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Longtime Downtown Rockwall volunteer receives Main Street Legacy Award

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 20, 2023) – The Rockwall Main Street Advisory Board has presented longtime Downtown Rockwall business owner and volunteer, Tammy Sharp, with a rare Main Street Legacy Award. Established in 2019, the award recognizes those who contribute to the vibrancy and economy of Downtown Rockwall. In his presentation at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, January 17, Board President, Jeremy Standifer, noted that without question, when people think of Downtown Rockwall, they think of Tammy Sharp.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Highland Meadows Health & Rehab earns exemplary state survey results

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan, 19, 2023) From polices on infection control, hygiene and cleanliness to record-keeping, compliance and care plan reviews, Highland Meadows Health and Rehab, Rockwall’s premier skilled nursing and long term care facility, is excited to announce they have once again achieved the exemplary status of ‘no deficiencies’ following their annual state survey.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy