Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Yoshi Shabu Shabu for a Unique Dining ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dr. Rob Garcia Named As Director of Strategy For Dallas Veteran's Chamber of CommerceDr. Rob GarciaDallas, TX
Gun Safety Demo and Project ChildSafe Lock giveway at Rockwall County Library
ROCKWALL, TX (Feb. 3, 2023) Last year up to 18,000 children and teens were killed or wounded by a gun in the U.S. Safely storing and locking firearms when not in use is the best way to prevent accidents. Rockwall County Library has collaborated with Project ChildSafe and Rockwall County’s Sheriff Department to help spread awareness of this crucial issue.
PUP-Date: What’s up with Millie, Patriot PAWS service dog in training
ROCKWALL, TX (Feb. 2, 2023) If you haven’t yet… meet Millie! A 2 & a half year old Labrador Retriever who is nearing the end of her training with Patriot PAWS. Blue Ribbon News has followed along with Millie’s journey since the beginning as a precious puppy through PUP-dates from her sponsor, Milestone Home Service Co. See below for previous updates.
Women in Need celebrates 40 years with Chocolate Indulgence
ROCKWALL, TX (Feb. 1, 2023) Women in Need will present their 11th Annual Chocolate Indulgence fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at Hidden Creek in Heath. This will be exceptionally special as they celebrate their 40th year as an organization. Women in Need, Inc. is a...
Rockwall Women’s League to host 50th Anniversary Celebration
ROCKWALL, TX (Feb. 1, 2023) With great excitement, Rockwall Women’s League announces our 50th year of service to Rockwall County. Rockwall Women’s League began its mission in 1973, and thanks to the generosity and support of our donors, we continue to thrive. Rockwall Women’s League has distributed several million dollars throughout our philanthropic history.
Royse City ISD to host PreK & Kinder RoundUps
ROYSE CITY, TX (Jan. 26, 2023) The Royse City ISD is excited to welcome new incoming preK and Kindergarten students for the next year during their upcoming RoundUp events. Our print edition delivers free to ~17,500 homes and businesses throughout Rockwall County, TX. Click image to view. To share your...
Bart Miller announces candidacy for Rockwall ISD School Board
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 26, 2023) – Bart Miller has announced that he is a candidate for the Rockwall Independent School District Board of Trustees. “I am excited to announce my candidacy and look forward to serving this district, which has been such a large part of my life and my family’s life, navigate the future challenges and opportunities,” he said.
Kukka by Sally Kilgore: That’s For The Birds
ROCKWALL, TX (Feb. 2, 2023) I don’t like birds really. Rephrase – I have an aversion to parakeets and other birds in cages, those that squawk and shriek, especially those pets loose and flying around indoors. Feathered creatures outdoors are the birds that I have come to enjoy.
Rush Creek Yacht Club presents 2022 Chilton Award, announces 2023 Junior Flag Officers
ROCKWALL/HEATH, TX (Jan. 26, 2023) Rush Creek Yacht Club recently announced its 2023 Junior Flag Officers, and recognized the recipient of the prestigious Chilton Award and the Leadership Award. The junior flag officers duties are to encourage junior involvement in sailing, racing and general social activities, and assist in club...
Rockwall County Historical Foundation welcomes new trustees to the board
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 23, 2023) The Rockwall County Historical Foundation added new history-loving folks from Rockwall County to their Board of Trustees at their annual meeting on January 15. New trustees include Wayne Baxter, Mitchell Brown, James Canup, and Patty Griffin. Evan Tate is the 2023 Board President, with Johnny...
Area student selected as Texas All-State Musician
ROYSE CITY, TX (Jan. 23, 2023) Ally Romney, a member of the Royse City High School Chorale will perform with the Texas All-State Mixed Choir in San Antonio, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2023 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.
City of Rockwall asks residents to conserve water this week
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 23, 2022) The City of Rockwall needs your help to conserve water this week. This Thursday, January 26, starting at 7 a.m. for a 20-hour period, through early morning Friday, January 27, the City of Rockwall’s water supplier, NTMWD, will be working on the water supply connection from their facility in Wylie.
Calling all middle schoolers: Rowlett Area Chamber launches National Civics Bee
ROWLETT, TX (Jan. 23, 2023) – The Rowlett Area Chamber & Visitors Center proudly announces the launch of the 2023 National Civics Bee, an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. Organized in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation the competition will inspire middle schoolers to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions.
Tickets available now for Lone Star CASA Bunco & Bubbles
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 26, 2023) – Tickets are available now for Lone Star CASA’s 3rd Annual Bunco & Bubbles on March 25th at 10am. The fun will take place at Hidden Creek in Heath, TX. The Bunco & Bubbles event is Lone Star CASA’s popular event of the...
Meet Grace, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 23, 2023) Hi there, I’m Grace! If you are looking for a sweet, loving, playful girl who enjoys being hugged, cuddled, giving kisses, chewing on bones, and playing fetch, then I might be a perfect fit for you!. I am a one-year-old German Shepherd mix, and...
Rockwall ISD celebrates return of Health Sciences Instructor following sixth month deployment
ROCKWALL/HEATH, TX (Jan. 19, 2023) Students and staff at the Gene Burton College and Career Academy and members of the Heath Band celebrated the return of a beloved teacher following a six-month deployment to Kuwait with the Air Force Reserves. Master Sergeant Tonja Coykendall, also known as Mrs. Coykendall to Rockwall ISD, returned to a rousing welcome on Thursday.
Longtime Downtown Rockwall volunteer receives Main Street Legacy Award
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 20, 2023) – The Rockwall Main Street Advisory Board has presented longtime Downtown Rockwall business owner and volunteer, Tammy Sharp, with a rare Main Street Legacy Award. Established in 2019, the award recognizes those who contribute to the vibrancy and economy of Downtown Rockwall. In his presentation at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, January 17, Board President, Jeremy Standifer, noted that without question, when people think of Downtown Rockwall, they think of Tammy Sharp.
Rockwall ISD Board Trustee Amy Hilton announces she will seek re-election for Place 6
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 18, 2023) Rockwall ISD Board Trustee Amy Hilton announced that she will seek re-election for Place 6 in the May 6th election. Mrs. Hilton, who was first elected in 2020, currently serves as board Vice-President. In 2021, Mrs. Hilton was appointed as a board representative to the...
Rockwall ISD Update: Board of Trustees Jan. 17, 2023 meeting summary
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 18, 2023) NOTE: Board meeting summaries highlight different agenda items due to limited audience opportunities at Board meetings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Board meeting videos are available for viewing within 24-hours of the meeting at www.rockwallisd.com. Recognition. School Board Appreciation Month – January is...
TxDOT Update: Work begins on second work zone of I-30 between Dalrock and SH205
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 20, 2022) The I-30 work zone over Lake Ray Hubbard is expanding, as a second improvement project gets underway in the corridor. Drivers are urged to plan ahead for extra travel time to help traffic safely navigate through these adjacent work zones. A $334 million project to...
Highland Meadows Health & Rehab earns exemplary state survey results
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan, 19, 2023) From polices on infection control, hygiene and cleanliness to record-keeping, compliance and care plan reviews, Highland Meadows Health and Rehab, Rockwall’s premier skilled nursing and long term care facility, is excited to announce they have once again achieved the exemplary status of ‘no deficiencies’ following their annual state survey.
