WHYY

Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral

Tyre Nichols ’ family and friends remembered him with songs of faith and emotional tributes Wednesday, blending a celebration of his life with outraged calls for police reform after the brutal beating he endured at the hands of Memphis police. Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, fought back tears as she...
WHYY

Philly’s Driving Equality Act inspires similar policy in Memphis after Tyre Nichols killing

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. In the aftermath of the police killing of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop in Memphis last month, at least one city council member there is considering introducing legislation inspired by Philadelphia’s Driving Equality Act, which limits when police officers can pull someone over for a vehicle violation.
