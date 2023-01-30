ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols’ Funeral: When It Will Be, How To Watch, & Who Will Attend

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJFhU_0kWLkTH100
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tyre Nichols’ funeral has been scheduled nearly a month after he was beaten by police officers during a traffic stop on January 7, where he died in a hospital three days later. He was 29 years old. Five of the former Memphis police officers have been fired and arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and second-degree murder. A sixth officer has also been placed on administrative leave following Tyre’s death, although it hasn’t been reported what role he had in the incident, per The New York Times. Find out more about Tyre’s funeral arrangements here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQvng_0kWLkTH100
Tyre died in the hospital three days after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop. (Shutterstock)

When is Tyre Nichols’ funeral?

Tyre’s funeral will be held at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on Wednesday, February 1 at 10:30 a.m. CST, according to local CBS affiliate WREG. The church held its first service after the video footage from Tyre’s police encounter on Sunday, January 29. Pastor Dr. J. Lawrence Turner held a service, titled “Tyre Deserves Answers,” where he paid tribute to him and called for police reform, via Action News 5. “We want his family to know he will not be forgotten, and the fight is not over,” he said during the service. “We also want to start what is going to be a movement to finally bring police reform to our country.”

Tyre’s mother RowVaughn Wells and stepfather Rodney Wells have also been invited to the State of the Union address by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, February 7, per CBS News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATZoR_0kWLkTH100
Tyre’s funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 1 at 10:30 a.m. (Shutterstock)

How to watch Tyre Nichols’ funeral

A live stream of Tyre’s funeral will likely be made available closer to the service. The Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church does have a YouTube channel, where services are occasionally shared, so the funeral may be streamed there. The funeral will also likely be broadcast on many major news networks.

Who will be at the funeral?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vXXCZ_0kWLkTH100
Tyre’s death sparked nationwide protests and calls for police reform. (Shutterstock)

While many more public officials will likely be in attendance at the funeral, it has been announced that civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy, as he also did at George Floyd’s funeral. Tyre’s parents’ attorney Ben Crump will also speak at the service.

Many of Tyre’s loved ones will also definitely be at the funeral. His mother and stepfather paid tribute to him during an appearance on The View on Monday, January 30. RowVaughn spoke about what a caring person her son was during the interview. “Tyre was a beautiful soul. Tyre, he loved his son. He loved his family. He loved his mother. He was just a beautiful person. Everyone that he came across, he touched in a positive way,” she said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

[GRAPHIC] Video Released Showing Brutal, Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols

Video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old man who died three days after a traffic stop by police, was released on Friday Jan. 27, by Memphis officials. The video shows officers blow by blow, kick by kick, “deplorable, excessive use of for by police like we haven’t witnessed since the likes of the Rodney King video,” the family attorney, Ben Crump said on CNN Friday.
MEMPHIS, NY
TheDailyBeast

White Cop Who Wanted Colleagues to ‘Stomp’ Tyre Nichols Is Suspended

A white Memphis cop involved in the fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols, who was allegedly caught on body-cam saying he hoped other officers would “stomp his ass,” has been relieved of duty, authorities said Monday. Memphis police told the Associated Press that Preston Hemphill, 26, was “relieved of duty” shortly after the Jan. 7 traffic stop, but his name wasn’t made public until Monday.He is the sixth Memphis officer to be punished for the traffic stop that led to a brutal beating and the eventual death of Nichols. The department also revealed Monday that it had relieved a seventh,...
MEMPHIS, NY
The Associated Press

Live updates | Funeral for Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Live Updates on the funeral for Tyre Nichols (all times local):. Many mourners wiped away tears as Tyre Nichols ′ sisters, brothers and parents shared their memories at the funeral of the Black man who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers. Nichols’...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Woman killed because she refused to flirt with University of Alabama basketball star, victim’s mother claims

A woman was allegedly killed because she refused to flirt with a University of Alabama basketball star, the victim’s mother has claimed. Darius Miles, 21, has been removed from the team and charged with murder following the death of Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old mother. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, has also been charged with murder after the shooting that took place close to the university campus early on Sunday, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Mr Miles was the only individual involved in the shooting with connections to the University of Alabama, the authorities noted. The athletics department...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
TheDailyBeast

Tucker Carlson on Tyre Nichols Video: But What About Ashli Babbitt?

While covering the Friday night release of appalling body-cam footage that shows five Memphis cops fatally beating Tyre Nichols, Tucker Carlson suggested that those who speak out against police brutality have been hypocritically unconcerned about the death of Ashli Babbitt, the Trump supporter who was shot while attempting to breach the Speaker’s Lobby during the Jan. 6 insurrection. “Of course, the very same people who are weeping on television about police brutality applauded when one of Nancy Pelosi’s officers murdered an unarmed woman called Ashli Babbitt. Yes: murdered. That’s exactly what that was—far more clearly than anything you just saw on the videotape we played,” said the Fox News host, whose commentary has made Babbitt out to be a martyr. (The Capitol police officer who shot Babbitt was exonerated.) Carlson’s colleague Jesse Watters, meanwhile, claimed in the previous hour that he “didn’t see any death blows” in the footage, which at one point showed Nichols being punched in the head repeatedly.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
290K+
Followers
26K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy