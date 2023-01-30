Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Fleeing Man Had Phone in Hand When Police Shot Him Dead: Bodycam Videos
Culver City police released new bodycam videos contradicting a wife’s claim that she didn’t tell officers her husband had a gun before they shot him dead, but also showing that the man was unarmed when he was shot. The Culver City Police Department released the edited videos Thursday...
foxla.com
Dad of 3 severely beaten after road rage incident from 110 Freeway in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A family is pleading for justice and an arrest after a road rage incident left a father of three beaten and bloody. The California Highway Patrol called the violent incident as a "road rage" encounter and pledged to continue investigations. On January 25, Sandra Tocohua said she...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp
MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
Two Killed in Pursuit of Stolen Pickup Truck; Two Suspects in Custody
Two people were killed and two others were in custody Tuesday evening after a high-speed police pursuit of a stolen pickup truck that began in the Westlake district and ended with a collision in Panorama City.
NBC Los Angeles
Police Identify Two Men Killed in Pursuit Crash
There are new details about the two fathers who were best friends and were killed by a driver being pursued by police Tuesday night in the San Fernando Valley. Police have identified the victims killed as 49-year-old Timothy Schultz, a resident of Reseda and 47-year-old Christopher Teagardin, a resident of Granada Hills.
Man Shot and Killed in Long Beach; Suspect Sought
Authorities Thursday sought the public's help to find the person who fatally shot a man in an alley in Long Beach.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed while walking on South LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the...
KTLA.com
Father shot and killed while driving in Los Angeles County
Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester. The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The victim, Carl Flenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two...
Potential mass shooting thwarted after weapons found pointed from window of Hollywood high-rise, police say
Los Angeles police officers seized several high-capacity weapons from a man accused of making criminal threats Tuesday, averting what authorities believe could have been a mass shooting in the planning stages.
foxla.com
Anthony Lowe stabbing victim speaks out: 'I'm the victim'
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. - Anthony Lowe was a double-amputee who was shot and killed by police in Huntington Park, sparking protests against use of force against a person with a disability. But what led up to that fatal encounter is a story that has never been told, until now. Ramiro,...
Five Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting
A drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles left five victims wounded, authorities said Thursday.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Caught in Middle of High-Profile LASD Pursuit Sues Over Alleged Beating
A man sued Los Angeles County Thursday, alleging he was wrongfully battered by sheriff's deputies when he found himself incidentally in the middle of a wild televised chase. Adrian Cruz brought the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit on behalf of himself, his wife, Amanda Sainz, and their 12-year-old son, Adrian Cruz Jr.
2 killed in Panorama City when police chase involving stolen truck ends in violent crash
Two innocent people were killed Tuesday evening when a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a violent crash in Panorama City.
NBC Los Angeles
Puppy Stolen, Punches Thrown in Bell Gardens Attack
Bell Gardens police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted a victim and stole a 1-month-old Maltipoo puppy this week. The attack happened Monday in broad daylight around 12:30 p.m. on the sidewalk of a business on the 6600 hundred block of Eastern Avenue, according to police. A...
City of LA Sued on Behalf of Disabled Air Force Veteran Shot by LAPD
The city of Los Angeles and two of its police officers were sued today in federal court on behalf of a disabled U.S. Air Force veteran who alleges he was shot by police without cause last summer in the Leimert Park neighborhood.
theavtimes.com
Woman standing near disabled SUV hit and killed by vehicle in Lancaster area
LANCASTER – A 68-year-old woman died Tuesday night when a vehicle hit her as she stood near her disabled SUV in the Lancaster area, authorities said. The fatal collision happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Avenue J and 200th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – The man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Koreatown was identified by authorities Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as 44-year-old Edinson Orjuela Castillo. The collision occurred at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according...
NBC Los Angeles
Slain Riverside County Deputy's Family's Restaurant Reopens
For the first time since tragedy befell them, the restaurant owned by the family of a slain Riverside county sheriff’s deputy reopened its doors. Members of the Murrieta community showed up in droves and law enforcement officers drove from all over Southern California for the reopening of Calhoun Family Texas Barbeque, showing their support for the family of Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed last month while in the line of duty.
KTLA.com
CHP seeks public’s help after driver found shot to death on 405 Fwy off-ramp in Westchester
The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter who left a man dead on a Westchester freeway off-ramp early Saturday morning. The victim, an unidentified man, was found suffering from a gunshot wound while in the driver’s seat of his vehicle on the La Tijera Boulevard off-ramp of the southbound 405 Freeway, the CHP said in a press release.
pasadenanow.com
Man Charged After Series of Alleged Road-Rage Attacks in Pasadena, Throughout County
A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, pleaded not guilty in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to four counts each of assault by means...
