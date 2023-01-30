ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp

MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Identify Two Men Killed in Pursuit Crash

There are new details about the two fathers who were best friends and were killed by a driver being pursued by police Tuesday night in the San Fernando Valley. Police have identified the victims killed as 49-year-old Timothy Schultz, a resident of Reseda and 47-year-old Christopher Teagardin, a resident of Granada Hills.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed while walking on South LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Father shot and killed while driving in Los Angeles County

Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester. The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The victim, Carl Flenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Anthony Lowe stabbing victim speaks out: 'I'm the victim'

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. - Anthony Lowe was a double-amputee who was shot and killed by police in Huntington Park, sparking protests against use of force against a person with a disability. But what led up to that fatal encounter is a story that has never been told, until now. Ramiro,...
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Puppy Stolen, Punches Thrown in Bell Gardens Attack

Bell Gardens police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted a victim and stole a 1-month-old Maltipoo puppy this week. The attack happened Monday in broad daylight around 12:30 p.m. on the sidewalk of a business on the 6600 hundred block of Eastern Avenue, according to police. A...
BELL GARDENS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near DTLA

LOS ANGELES – The man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Koreatown was identified by authorities Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as 44-year-old Edinson Orjuela Castillo. The collision occurred at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Slain Riverside County Deputy's Family's Restaurant Reopens

For the first time since tragedy befell them, the restaurant owned by the family of a slain Riverside county sheriff’s deputy reopened its doors. Members of the Murrieta community showed up in droves and law enforcement officers drove from all over Southern California for the reopening of Calhoun Family Texas Barbeque, showing their support for the family of Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed last month while in the line of duty.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

CHP seeks public’s help after driver found shot to death on 405 Fwy off-ramp in Westchester

The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter who left a man dead on a Westchester freeway off-ramp early Saturday morning. The victim, an unidentified man, was found suffering from a gunshot wound while in the driver’s seat of his vehicle on the La Tijera Boulevard off-ramp of the southbound 405 Freeway, the CHP said in a press release.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy