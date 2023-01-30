Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kttn.com
Gallatin man turns himself in to Grundy County Sheriff on firearm charge
The Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of a Gallatin man on January 31st after he turned himself in on a felony charge. Twenty-one-year-old Ashton Chad Arndt was charged with unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victims.
northwestmoinfo.com
New Court Dates Out For Eagleville Pair Charged in Reported Child’s Death
New court dates are out for two Eagleville residents charged in a reported child’s death last July. Court documents say Andrew D. Harrell faces eight felony charges of abuse or neglect of a child. Records say Heather N. Young faces a felony charge of abuse or neglect of a...
kchi.com
Two Jail Booking For Livingston County
Two bookings for Livingston county are reported by the Sheriff’s office. Wednesday at about 12:20 pm, Chillicothe Police arrested 36-year-old Nicholes Ryan Noble of Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $1,000 cash only. Trenton Police arrested 28-year-old...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Man Jailed in Sedalia for Reportedly Being Unconscious at the Wheel
SEDALIA, MO – A Gallatin resident was arrested in Sedalia last Friday for reportedly being unconscious at the wheel. The Sedalia Police Department arrested 43-year-old Howard Phillip Andrus, III, on accusatory charges of driving while intoxicated by drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The...
kttn.com
Livingston County Sheriff seeking assistance from public in investigation into theft of stolen wheels and tires
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance with an investigation into an alleged theft. Sheriff Steve Cox reports a pickup broke down on U. S. Highway 65 near the Chula junction on January 28th. The owner saw the vehicle on the afternoon of January 29th and all was said to be fine. The owner planned to have the pickup towed on January 30th. The pickup was discovered on January 30th sitting on blocks. The vehicle had been jacked up, and all four tires and wheels had been stolen.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
kchi.com
Troopers Report Drivers Injured In Two Area Crashes
Crashes in the area counties investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol left drivers with minor and moderate injuries. In Harrison County at about 4:30 am Wednesday, Troopers responded to a crash on I-35. State troopers report 30-year-old Kayla A Drumheller was northbound and ran off the west side of the roadway, striking an emergency crossover. Her vehicle went airborne and overturned, coming to rest on its top. Drumheller was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two St. Joe Residents Hurt In Car vs Tree Accident Near Clarksdale
A pair of St. Joseph residents were left with minor injuries after their vehicle hit a tree in DeKalb County Tuesday morning. According to the Highway Patrol’s accident report, 42-year-old St. Joseph resident Michelle L. Ray was driving a 2021 Kia K5 northbound on Missouri Route 31 about five miles north of Clarskdale in DeKalb County at 8:15 A.M. Tuesday when she lost control of the vehicle.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Arrest Report
A Shawnee, Kansas woman had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Livingston County Tuesday evening. State Troopers report the crash occurred around 6:20 pm on Old 190, three miles west of Chillicothe when 56-year-old Teena R Smith was westbound, struck a pile of asphalt, and drove off the road, hitting a pile of dirt. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.
kttn.com
Big rig strikes farm tractor on Highway 36 killing man from Callao
The operator of a farm tractor was killed and another driver was injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon in rural Macon County. The highway patrol reports that 62-year-old Nels Magnuson of Callao was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a Freightliner truck, 58-year-old Robert Ives of Nevada, Missouri, received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.
northwestmoinfo.com
Osborn Driver Seriously Injured in Wednesday Afternoon Crash
STEWARTSVILLE, MO – An Osborn man was seriously injured in an accident with a semi Wednesday afternoon in Stewartsville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 3:12 pm as 32-year-old Osborn resident Travis Evans was southbound on Route K and the semi, operated by a New York resident, was eastbound on US 36 Highway. The semi failed to yield and struck Evans’ vehicle on the passenger side, pushing the vehicle off the roadway.
kttn.com
Crash on Interstate 35 injures man from Kidder
A resident of Kidder was taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle rollover accident early Wednesday evening in Clay County. The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for 69-year-old Robert Potts who was taken by Liberty Fire and Rescue to the Liberty Hospital. The northbound SUV traveled off the left...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of February 6, 2023
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of Feb. 6-12. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
kttn.com
Lamoni woman injured in crash on I-35
The Highway Patrol reports a Lamoni, Iowa woman sustained moderate injuries when the minivan she drove overturned in Harrison County on Wednesday morning, February 1st. An ambulance took 30-year-old Kayla Drumheller to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The minivan traveled north on Interstate 35 before it went off the...
kttn.com
Obituary: Danny L. Milburn
Mr. Danny L. Milburn, 80, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 10:12 A.M., Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his residence. He was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. No services are planned at this time. Memorials in his memory may be made to the Ketcham...
2 from St. Joseph hospitalized after car strikes a tree
DEKALB COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 8a.m. Tuesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Kia K5 driven by Michelle L. Ray, 42, St. Joseph, was northbound on MO 31 at Route V file miles north of Clarksdale. The driver...
kttn.com
Murder mystery fundraiser “Pasta, Passion, and Pistols” to be held at Riverside Country Club
The Trenton High School and Middle School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America will hold a murder mystery dinner fundraiser. “Pasta, Passion, and Pistols” will be held at the Riverside Country Club in Trenton on March 4th. Dinner will start at 6 pm, and the game will run from 6:30 to 8:30.
KMZU
Two hospitalized following motor vehicle accident
DEKALB COUNTY, MO - A vehicle accident led to injuries for two occupants Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol says, Michelle Ray, 42, was the driver of a passenger car that went out of control 5 miles north of Clarksdale at Routes 31 and V. The car hit a tree, according to the report.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Barbara Jane Simpson
Barbara Jane Simpson, age 84, the daughter of Milford and Elsie (Hayes) Kinney, was born July 19, 1938, in Minburn, Iowa. She died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Pearl’s II Eden for Elders Care Center in Princeton, Missouri. Jane, as she was known, grew up and attended school...
Comments / 0