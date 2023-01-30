The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance with an investigation into an alleged theft. Sheriff Steve Cox reports a pickup broke down on U. S. Highway 65 near the Chula junction on January 28th. The owner saw the vehicle on the afternoon of January 29th and all was said to be fine. The owner planned to have the pickup towed on January 30th. The pickup was discovered on January 30th sitting on blocks. The vehicle had been jacked up, and all four tires and wheels had been stolen.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO