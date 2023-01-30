Indiana man found dead after falling off 70-foot cliff in Puerto Rico, officials say

Crews in Puerto Rico have found the body of an Indiana man who fell off a coastal cliff.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said 27-year-old Edgar Garay fell off a 70-foot cliff near the Cabo Rojo lighthouse in southwestern Puerto Rico on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Garay, who lived in Columbus, Indiana , was originally from San Juan and left the Puerto Rico capital city Sunday for a “recreational day trip,” according to the Coast Guard.

A witness saw him “stumble towards the edge of the cliff,” and they called 911 to report the incident, officials said. Garay was with his “brother, his sister-in-law and a friend,” according to Puerto Rico publication El Vocero .

Helicopter crews searched for Garay on Sunday night, and the searches continued Monday.

His body was discovered by divers Monday, according to emergency management officials.

Garay was found “ in an underwater cave where the rescuers concentrated the operation,” Puerto Rico publication La Perla del Sur reported.

The cliffs near the lighthouse do not have railings, and a Puerto Rico tourism website said multiple people die in the area each year.

“The memorial markers at the cliffs’ edges should remind you to stay a safe distance from the edge,” Puerto Rico Day Trips said . “The limestone is fragile and it is prone to breaking off. What seems like sturdy ground may actually only be a couple inches thick with nothing but the ocean below.”

