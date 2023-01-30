Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Two Jail Booking For Livingston County
Two bookings for Livingston county are reported by the Sheriff’s office. Wednesday at about 12:20 pm, Chillicothe Police arrested 36-year-old Nicholes Ryan Noble of Chillicothe for alleged Domestic Assault. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $1,000 cash only. Trenton Police arrested 28-year-old...
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Arrest Report
A Shawnee, Kansas woman had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Livingston County Tuesday evening. State Troopers report the crash occurred around 6:20 pm on Old 190, three miles west of Chillicothe when 56-year-old Teena R Smith was westbound, struck a pile of asphalt, and drove off the road, hitting a pile of dirt. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.
kttn.com
Livingston County Sheriff seeking assistance from public in investigation into theft of stolen wheels and tires
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance with an investigation into an alleged theft. Sheriff Steve Cox reports a pickup broke down on U. S. Highway 65 near the Chula junction on January 28th. The owner saw the vehicle on the afternoon of January 29th and all was said to be fine. The owner planned to have the pickup towed on January 30th. The pickup was discovered on January 30th sitting on blocks. The vehicle had been jacked up, and all four tires and wheels had been stolen.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Man Gets Bond Hearing Date on Felony Weapons Charge
A Gallatin man facing a felony charge in Grundy County Court now has a scheduled bond appearance hearing. Court documents say Ashton Chad Arndt faces a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon. Records list that charge from January 8. The court set Arndt’s bond at 15 thousand dollars...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN FOUND GUILTY OF MURDER IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall man was found guilty of second degree murder in Saline County on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Terrelle Palmer was the subject of a manhunt over three years ago. According to court documents, Palmer shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims died and three others suffered injuries on October 2, 2019. The shootings led to a citywide lock down. Palmer fled the area and was apprehended in Mississippi on October 18, 2019.
northwestmoinfo.com
Victim of Thursday Fatal Crash in Clay County Identified
The Clay County Sheriff’s office has identified the individual killed in a single vehicle crash near Kearney early Thursday. That individual has been identified as 44-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Eric B. Starr. Starr was ejected from his Ford F-150 at 3:30 A.M. Thursday near northeast 128th Street and Jesse...
northwestmoinfo.com
Early Morning Fatal Accident Near Kearney
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred early this (Thursday) morning near Kearney. According to information from the Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at 3:30 A.M. this morning. Officers say once upon the scene they discovered a man who had been ejected from the truck. That individual was declared deceased at the scene.
kttn.com
Gallatin man turns himself in to Grundy County Sheriff on firearm charge
The Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of a Gallatin man on January 31st after he turned himself in on a felony charge. Twenty-one-year-old Ashton Chad Arndt was charged with unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victims.
KMBC.com
2 missing children from Missouri found safe in Florida, Clay County, Mo., woman arrested
LIBERTY, Mo. — Two missing children from the State of Missouri were found safe in Florida this week. The High Springs, Fla., Police Department said that siblings Brooke Gilley (11) and Adrian Gilley (12) were found Wednesday during a routine vehicle tag check. Kristi Nicole Gilley, who police are...
kchi.com
Troopers Report Drivers Injured In Two Area Crashes
Crashes in the area counties investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol left drivers with minor and moderate injuries. In Harrison County at about 4:30 am Wednesday, Troopers responded to a crash on I-35. State troopers report 30-year-old Kayla A Drumheller was northbound and ran off the west side of the roadway, striking an emergency crossover. Her vehicle went airborne and overturned, coming to rest on its top. Drumheller was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of February 6, 2023
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of Feb. 6-12. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
kttn.com
ATV rider life-flighted to Columbia after crashing in Macon
An all-terrain vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon hospitalized a Macon resident. Forty-two-year-old Christopher Maloney received serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia. Maloney was ejected when the four-wheeler struck a ditch and overturned on top of him. The report indicates he was not using any safety equipment.
kmmo.com
OAK GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Oak Grove man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Patrick Woods traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
kttn.com
Big rig strikes farm tractor on Highway 36 killing man from Callao
The operator of a farm tractor was killed and another driver was injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon in rural Macon County. The highway patrol reports that 62-year-old Nels Magnuson of Callao was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a Freightliner truck, 58-year-old Robert Ives of Nevada, Missouri, received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two St. Joe Residents Hurt In Car vs Tree Accident Near Clarksdale
A pair of St. Joseph residents were left with minor injuries after their vehicle hit a tree in DeKalb County Tuesday morning. According to the Highway Patrol’s accident report, 42-year-old St. Joseph resident Michelle L. Ray was driving a 2021 Kia K5 northbound on Missouri Route 31 about five miles north of Clarskdale in DeKalb County at 8:15 A.M. Tuesday when she lost control of the vehicle.
kttn.com
Sullivan County Health Department to offer wellness lab draws
The Sullivan County Health Department will offer wellness lab draws next week. Walk-ins are welcome at the health department in Milan on February 10th from 8:30 to 10:30 am. Tests to be offered include vitamin D hydroxy for $20 as well as PSA and A1C for $10 each. There is a $10 draw fee. There will also be an option for a CBC, CMP, lipid panel, and thyroid screening for $30. The draw fee is included in that option.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests over the weekend of January 27, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Excelsior Springs man. Twenty-six-year-old Kaleb Cosens was arrested Friday night in Daviess County and accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and excessive window tint. Cosens was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
