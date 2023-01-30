ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Marie Presley was on opioids, lost 40 to 50 pounds before death: report

By Caroline Blair
 4 days ago

Lisa Marie Presley was reportedly using opioids and weight loss medication prior to her death.

Sources close to the family told TMZ that the late singer ”was taking opioids again” after battling addiction issues for years .

The outlet reports that Lisa Marie – who was 54 when she died – was on an “extreme weight loss regimen” for months as she wanted to “look her best” at red carpets and award shows celebrating Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” movie.

Lisa Marie Presley was reportedly “taking opioids again” prior to her death on Jan. 12.
Per TMZ, Lisa Marie allegedly underwent plastic surgery and took weight loss pills that resulted in a loss of “40 to 50 pounds” – just two months before she walked her final red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes .

Insiders also told the outlet that the “Lights Out” singer had “complained of abdominal pain” prior to her death.

Page Six reached out to her reps, who declined to comment.

Lisa Marie’s official cause of death has yet to be revealed pending toxicology results.

However, sources told Page Six earlier this month that there appeared to be no drugs at the scene of her Calabasas, Calif., residence.

The rock ’n’ roll heiress – who was the only child of the late Elvis Presley and his wife, Priscilla Presley died on Jan. 12 after suffering cardiac arrest two days after her unsteady appearance at the Golden Globes .

In a red carpet interview with Extra , Lisa Marie told Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her father — that she needed to “grab” his arm. Footage shows her tightly holding onto him during the short Q&A.

Lisa Marie had been vocal about her struggle with addiction to painkillers and opioids over the last few years.

“You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids,” she wrote in the 2019 foreword for Harry Nelson’s book, “The United States of Opioids.”

The singer-songwriter confessed that her addiction began after doctors gave her opioids to treat her pain after giving birth to her twin daughters, Harper and Finley, in 2008.

“[It’s] a difficult path to overcome this dependence, and to put my life back together,” she continued. “Even in recent years, I have seen too many people I loved struggle with addiction and die tragically from this epidemic.”

Shortly after she shared her struggles, Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in July 2020 after a rumored struggle with drugs and alcohol .

Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood expressed his concern in child custody documents that Benjamin’s death would cause the singer to relapse , but she never confirmed his suspicions.

Lisa Marie was laid to rest at Graceland next to Benjamin after her memorial service on Jan. 22. Her eldest daughter, Riley Keough , and mother, Priscilla, both shared sentimental words for their beloved family member.

