Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug UseEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Payments of up to $1200 available to American families - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanWashington State
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?Som DuttSeattle, WA
How Much Is Enough? Seattle Salary DemandsSom DuttSeattle, WA
Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?Som DuttSeattle, WA
downtownbellevue.com
Furniture Store, Del-Teet, to Close after 3+ Decades in Bellevue
Located on Northeast 10th Street, the longtime furniture store, Del-Teet, will officially close its door to the public February 28th. After having the same landlord for 37 years, the building is being demolished for an apartment building. The last shopping day of the showroom will be the last day of...
gotodestinations.com
Exploring Seattle’s Italian Cuisine: The Best Italian Restaurants in 2023
Seattle is known for its diverse culinary scene, offering a variety of international and local cuisine. Italian food is one of the city’s most popular choices among foodies and restaurant-goers. With its rich history, unique ingredients, and flavorful dishes, Italian cuisine has captured the hearts of many. We’re giving...
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
downtownbellevue.com
East Link Light Rail Vehicle Testing Continues in Bellevue
The East Link light rail extension has been experiencing new activity as of lately. Trains are being tested on the light rail tracks. They travel in Bellevue at nighttime. According to Sound Transit, crews continue to conduct tests along the extension in Bellevue and Redmond to ensure the new line will be ready for passengers. When it opens, East Link will operate as the 2 line.
My Clallam County
Stabicraft of New Zealand is building 100 boats at the Port of PA this year
PORT ANGELES – When the Seattle Boat Show gets under way this Friday, among the many products featured will be aluminum boats built right here in Port Angeles by the New Zealand company Stabicraft. For the past year or so, the 36-year-old company has been quietly establishing its first...
The Suburban Times
Flight of Fancy – Another Sea-Tac?
Submitted by Bob Warfield. I am not professionally qualified to advise in the matter of building another international airport to serve the Puget Sound urban realm. But, from what I have read, I am of the opinion that we may be contemplating the “problem and solution” from an isolating perspective, suggesting that the proposed duplication and siting of such facilities at scale warrants a fundamental reconsideration – one informed by altitude and oversight, adaptations required of a warming world. With energy and resource allocations in transformational flux might we address new potentials and limitations affecting not only how we live, travel and communicate, but also how we steward space and nature vital to the environmental wellness that sustains us?
KOMO News
Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years
Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
What is Seattle Washington famous for?
What is Seattle Washington famous for?Photo byyousef alfuhigionUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is famous for many things, from its iconic landmarks to its thriving arts and culture scene. Here are a few things that the city is renowned for:
Washington City Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
Bankrate ranked this destination at No. 3!
Chronicle
Chair of Group Siting New Washington Airport Sees Pierce, Thurston Locations as 'Low Probability'
The acting chairman of the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission said Wednesday that the planning group could make an airport site recommendation to the state sooner than expected but problems with the three locations under review made none likely to move forward. During a virtual "drop-in session" intended to answer questions...
KOMO News
Bed Bath & Beyond closes its Auburn store as company heads toward bankruptcy
AUBURN, Wash. — Bed Bath & Beyond has apparently closed its store at The Outlet Collection Seattle. The company put out an updated store closure list on Monday which includes the already-closed Lakewood location and the Auburn location. A Google search lists the Auburn store as "permanently closed." On...
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis
The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
Peek Inside Seattle’s Most Expensive 5-Star Hotel Room
🎵"I'm a five-star chick, eatin' five-star meals..."🎵. There are not that many 5-star hotels in Seattle. First, we'll show you a few 5-star Seattle hotels and then we'll give you a peek inside the most expensive hotel room we found available in Seattle. Even if you cannot afford to...
KOMO News
REI lays off 167 employees from its Seattle-area headquarters
SEATTLE — Amid "increasing uncertainty" and an effort to "grow the co-op over the long term," REI Co-op laid off 167 employees CEO Eric Artz announced to employees on Tuesday. "Earlier this month I shared an update on the state of our business and the broader economic conditions we...
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue’s Whiskey by John Howie Named One of America’s Top Whiskey Bars
America’s leading spirits publication, Whisky Advocate, recently published a list of their favorite whiskey bars in the United States. Choosing just over 100 bars, taverns and restaurants, the list features all places that were deemed delightful for any whisky drinker. The bars, restaurants, and taverns were chosen based off...
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?
A street of boundless opportunity awaits you in the eternally vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking to make a splash and break into the area’s tech-fueled economy, one number stands between you and your golden future – the salary needed to live comfortably in this northwest hub.
myedmondsnews.com
Annual Taste Edmonds festival moving to Esperance Park this summer
Food and music festival Taste Edmonds will be moving to Esperance Park for 2023. Edmonds Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ryan Crowther shared that news with chamber members during the organization’s annual luncheon. In a separate email Thursday, Crowther said that pending receipt of a permit, “we are very excited to move Taste Edmonds to Esperance Park on Aug. 11-13.
The Stranger
After Suddenly Closing in 2021, Seattle’s Most Hallowed Breakfast Sanctuary Has Reopened
Three weeks ago an ad appeared on Craigslist Seattle looking for servers and kitchen staff for Beth’s Cafe—the crunchy 1950s diner at 73rd and Aurora that closed suddenly around Labor Day of 2021, to great local heartbreak. "We will be reopening on or around January 25th," it read, but then the day came and went and the doors stayed shut.
Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash
POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Moving on Homelessness as Encampments Drop
Seattle is putting its money where it’s mouth is on homelessness. The city’s action plan surpassed its goal of identifying 2,000 units of shelter and supportive housing. The city counted a total of 2,065 units of housing for the homeless. The city is spending $153.7 million on homelessness response this year. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is allocated the biggest portion with $96.9 million in 2023. The big deal is the drop in the number of tents.
