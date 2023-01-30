Submitted by Bob Warfield. I am not professionally qualified to advise in the matter of building another international airport to serve the Puget Sound urban realm. But, from what I have read, I am of the opinion that we may be contemplating the “problem and solution” from an isolating perspective, suggesting that the proposed duplication and siting of such facilities at scale warrants a fundamental reconsideration – one informed by altitude and oversight, adaptations required of a warming world. With energy and resource allocations in transformational flux might we address new potentials and limitations affecting not only how we live, travel and communicate, but also how we steward space and nature vital to the environmental wellness that sustains us?

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO