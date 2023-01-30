ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
downtownbellevue.com

Furniture Store, Del-Teet, to Close after 3+ Decades in Bellevue

Located on Northeast 10th Street, the longtime furniture store, Del-Teet, will officially close its door to the public February 28th. After having the same landlord for 37 years, the building is being demolished for an apartment building. The last shopping day of the showroom will be the last day of...
BELLEVUE, WA
gotodestinations.com

Exploring Seattle’s Italian Cuisine: The Best Italian Restaurants in 2023

Seattle is known for its diverse culinary scene, offering a variety of international and local cuisine. Italian food is one of the city’s most popular choices among foodies and restaurant-goers. With its rich history, unique ingredients, and flavorful dishes, Italian cuisine has captured the hearts of many. We’re giving...
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

East Link Light Rail Vehicle Testing Continues in Bellevue

The East Link light rail extension has been experiencing new activity as of lately. Trains are being tested on the light rail tracks. They travel in Bellevue at nighttime. According to Sound Transit, crews continue to conduct tests along the extension in Bellevue and Redmond to ensure the new line will be ready for passengers. When it opens, East Link will operate as the 2 line.
BELLEVUE, WA
The Suburban Times

Flight of Fancy – Another Sea-Tac?

Submitted by Bob Warfield. I am not professionally qualified to advise in the matter of building another international airport to serve the Puget Sound urban realm. But, from what I have read, I am of the opinion that we may be contemplating the “problem and solution” from an isolating perspective, suggesting that the proposed duplication and siting of such facilities at scale warrants a fundamental reconsideration – one informed by altitude and oversight, adaptations required of a warming world. With energy and resource allocations in transformational flux might we address new potentials and limitations affecting not only how we live, travel and communicate, but also how we steward space and nature vital to the environmental wellness that sustains us?
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years

Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
SEATTLE, WA
Som Dutt

What is Seattle Washington famous for?

What is Seattle Washington famous for?Photo byyousef alfuhigionUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is famous for many things, from its iconic landmarks to its thriving arts and culture scene. Here are a few things that the city is renowned for:
SEATTLE, WA
Som Dutt

Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis

The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

REI lays off 167 employees from its Seattle-area headquarters

SEATTLE — Amid "increasing uncertainty" and an effort to "grow the co-op over the long term," REI Co-op laid off 167 employees CEO Eric Artz announced to employees on Tuesday. "Earlier this month I shared an update on the state of our business and the broader economic conditions we...
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bellevue’s Whiskey by John Howie Named One of America’s Top Whiskey Bars

America’s leading spirits publication, Whisky Advocate, recently published a list of their favorite whiskey bars in the United States. Choosing just over 100 bars, taverns and restaurants, the list features all places that were deemed delightful for any whisky drinker. The bars, restaurants, and taverns were chosen based off...
BELLEVUE, WA
Som Dutt

What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?

A street of boundless opportunity awaits you in the eternally vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking to make a splash and break into the area’s tech-fueled economy, one number stands between you and your golden future – the salary needed to live comfortably in this northwest hub.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Annual Taste Edmonds festival moving to Esperance Park this summer

Food and music festival Taste Edmonds will be moving to Esperance Park for 2023. Edmonds Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ryan Crowther shared that news with chamber members during the organization’s annual luncheon. In a separate email Thursday, Crowther said that pending receipt of a permit, “we are very excited to move Taste Edmonds to Esperance Park on Aug. 11-13.
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash

POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
POULSBO, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Moving on Homelessness as Encampments Drop

Seattle is putting its money where it’s mouth is on homelessness. The city’s action plan surpassed its goal of identifying 2,000 units of shelter and supportive housing. The city counted a total of 2,065 units of housing for the homeless. The city is spending $153.7 million on homelessness response this year. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is allocated the biggest portion with $96.9 million in 2023. The big deal is the drop in the number of tents.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy