She closed her eyes and pointed to Powerball numbers. It led to a huge prize in NC

A lottery player changed her strategy when she chose her Powerball numbers — and the decision paid off big time in North Carolina.

Usually, Renee Komanetsky would let the lottery select random numbers for her tickets, she told the N.C. Education Lottery in a Jan. 29 news release.

But this time was different.

“I had to go with my gut and my gut said to just close my eyes and pick ,” Komanetsky said.

It turned out to be a wise decision. Komanetsky scored a major prize after she spent $3 on a ticket for the Jan. 14 drawing. Though her ticket missed the bigger jackpot prize , it matched enough numbers to be worth $100,000, officials said.

“When I saw I won I didn’t think it was real,” she told the lottery. “I thought something was wrong with the app.”

But Komanetsky’s prize was the real deal, and she kept $71,251 after taxes. Komanetsky, a 50-year-old from the Asheville-area mountain town of Weaverville, said she bought a virtual reality headset to mark the lucky moment.

And the next time she plays the lottery, Komanetsky said she’s just going to close her eyes and trust her instincts.

“It was just something I tried this time,” she said. “I guess I’ll be doing all my tickets that way now.”

Komanetsky’s win marks at least the second big prize for Weaverville resident this month. Another player tried the Powerball game for the first time and scored $150,000, McClatchy News reported.

