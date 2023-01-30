ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Finally Shares First Look at Live Action Adaptation of ‘One Piece’

By Raven Brunner
 4 days ago

Netflix has shared a first look at their live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga series , One Piece . The poster shows the lead character Monkey D. Luffy, portrayed by Iñaki Godoy, looking out at the sea as the sun sets.

The teaser also reveals that the show will set sail (a.k.a. premiere) this year.

The official Netflix Twitter account and the show’s Twitter account both shared the exciting news today, writing, “Adventure is on the horizon!”

Netflix has not released much information about the upcoming pirate adventure, but we do know that the manga series creator Oda will serve as an executive producer. Last year, Deadline reported that the series will contain ten episodes and follow Monkey D. Luffy and adventures with his pirate crew.

The synopsis teases that they will “explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world’s ultimate treasure known as ‘One Piece’ to become the next Pirate King.” Steven Maeda and Matt Owens serve as showrunners.

Adventure is on the horizon! One Piece sets sail in 2023 https://t.co/5YhPXFt8GS pic.twitter.com/GQH2MSAvCF

— Netflix (@netflix) January 30, 2023

Adventure is on the horizon! ONE PIECE sets sail in 2023. Click Remind Me to add it to your list. https://t.co/c9RxnWdQiY pic.twitter.com/rQES39Gkmk

— ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) January 30, 2023

In addition to Godoy, the series stars Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Additional cast includes McKinley Belcher III, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Vincent Regan , Jeff Ward, Craig Fairbrass, Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Chioma Umeala and Steven Ward.

The manga series first published in 1997 and is currently running. Last June, Oda stated that he would be taking a one-month break to prepare for the manga’s 25th anniversary and its final saga.

CALIFORNIA STATE
