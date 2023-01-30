Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
BBC
Jellica Burke 'was killed during game of hide-and-seek', court told
Warning: This article contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting. A schoolgirl has told a murder trial that a toddler was killed during a game of hide-and-seek in a house in Dundee. Andrew Innes, 52, admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica but denies murder, claiming...
BBC
Andrew Barlow: Serial rapist due to be released despite appeal
A man who was jailed for 13 rapes is due to be released despite an appeal from the justice secretary. The Parole Board rejected an application from Dominic Raab to cancel the scheduled release of Andrew Barlow. Previously called Andrew Longmire, he attacked young women mainly in Manchester in the...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Dad to blame for girl's death, court told
A father admitted he is "as much to blame" for the death of his daughter as her mother, a trial has heard. The body of 16-year-old Kaylea Louise Titford was found on soiled sheets in October 2020, and police described an "unbearable" rotting smell in living conditions "unfit for any animal".
BBC
Judge's concern after girl 'marooned' in hospital
A High Court judge has raised concern over a shortage of suitable placements for vulnerable children waiting to leave hospital. Mr Justice Mostyn was told how a 12-year-old girl had been "marooned" in hospital. Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council had been unable to find accommodation for the girl, who has severe...
BBC
Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street
Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school. The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday. He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she...
BBC
Snapchat: Ricky Davies filmed driving while smoking drugs
An unlicensed driver killed a close friend in a crash after a weekend of drink and drugs, a court heard. Snapchat footage showed Ricky Davies, 30, from Rhymney, Caerphilly, smoking cannabis as he drove and a passenger shouting "we ain't coming home". Dafydd Hughes, 18, from Abertysswg, died after they...
BBC
More than 30 dogs rescued in Kent after owner's death
More than 30 terriers have been rescued from a bungalow after the owner died. The property in Rainham, Kent, was thought to be home to six dogs, but the RSPCA found many more spread across heavily-cluttered rooms. The animal charity set up traps and cameras to catch the more fearful...
BBC
Child abuser Andrew Hadwin dies in HMP Durham awaiting sentence
A child abuser who fed his victims soap and forced them into boiling showers has died in prison while awaiting sentence. Andrew Hadwin, 39, and his partner Cheryl Pickles, 35, both of Bowburn, County Durham, were found guilty of child neglect in January. Hadwin, who was also convicted of raping...
BBC
'Shameful and inhumane' - Black officers reckon with death of Tyre Nichols
The death of Tyre Nichols has brought renewed focus on the issue of race and policing in the US. The 29-year-old died after a violent encounter with five black officers who have since been charged. The BBC spoke to serving and retired black officers about what happened - and what needs to change.
BBC
Lincolnshire Police saddened by negative reaction to LGBT+ post
Police have said they were "saddened" after a social media post in support of LGBT+ History Month was met with negative comments online. The post, on Lincolnshire Police's Facebook page, reiterated the force's commitment to celebrating equality, diversity and inclusion. However, one comment said the police should focus on actual...
BBC
Crawley crash: Cement mixer overturns and catches fire
A cement mixer overturned and caught alight after it was involved in a crash with two cars. The fire from the vehicle spread to nearby telegraph lines and the porch of a property. The crash happened at about 09:30 GMT in London Road, between Stone Lane and the B2110, in...
BBC
Isle of Man operation dismantled major drugs gang, police say
Cannabis worth about £1m has been seized by police in a nine-month operation targeting the importation of illegal drugs on to the Isle of Man. Operation Artemis, which ran from February to October 2022, seized drugs hidden in cars and about £250,000 in cash, Isle of Man Police said.
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Holiday couple drowned at waterfall - inquest
The provisional cause of death for two women who died near a popular waterfall was drowning, an inquest has heard. Helen and Rachael Patching, aged 52 and 33, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons National Park while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby had unusual skin mottling, trial hears
A doctor saw "unusual" skin mottling on a baby girl allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby, a jury has heard. She is accused of trying to kill the premature baby three times before succeeding on a fourth attempt. Manchester Crown Court heard Ms Letby is accused of injecting air into...
BBC
Two jailed after Hungerford car chase and hours-long manhunt
Two men have been jailed after the stolen car they were in hit speeds of up 120mph in a police pursuit before a manhunt took place to find them. Police had to deploy a stinger to stop a BMW X1 on the A36 in Farleigh at around 03:45 GMT on 1 October 2022.
BBC
Haverhill: Harley Barfield died after stab wound to heart
A teenager who was attacked in a Suffolk car park died from multiple organ failure and a stab wound to the heart, an inquest opening heard. Harley Barfield suffered multiple stab and puncture wounds in Haverhill on 9 January and died in hospital two days later. A 16-year-old boy has...
BBC
Martin Underwood: Ex-Army sergeant jailed for attacks on women
A former army sergeant who threatened to kill one woman and tried to suffocate another during sex has been jailed for more than six years. Martin Underwood, 48, from Worsborough, South Yorkshire, was told he posed a "significant risk" to future partners by a judge at Sheffield Crown Court. He...
BBC
Matthew Gunn: Morrisons convicted over death of epileptic worker
Morrisons has been convicted of failing to ensure the health and safety of an epileptic employee who died after falling from a staircase. Matthew Gunn, 27, suffered fatal head injuries at the supermarket's Tewkesbury store on 25 September 2014. Morrisons denied three health and safety charges but was found guilty...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon: Rapist Isla Bryson 'almost certainly' faking trans status
A double rapist who was sent to a women's prison last week is "almost certainly" faking being trans, Nicola Sturgeon has suggested. Isla Bryson was convicted of attacking two women while known as a man called Adam Graham. One of the victims later said she was sure Bryson was pretending...
Comments / 0