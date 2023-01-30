UFC will book Jamahal Hill vs Anthony Smith title fight because Jiri is ‘rushing it,’ according to ‘Lionheart’

Read full article on original website
Derrick Lewis claps back at Daniel Cormier’s ‘high cholesterol bulls—t’ — ‘I still feel like I can be in the Top 5’
Derrick Lewis still believes he’s one of the best heavyweights around. The current record holder for most knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history is back in action this weekend (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68, looking to snap a rough two-fight losing streak. Lewis, 37, aims to extend his record with another big knockout over Moldova’s Sergey Spivak.
FLINCH! Tyson Fury ghost punch sends spastic Jake Paul flying in reverse (Video)
Tommy Fumbles and Jake Stumbles. YouTube sensation Jake Paul is returning to the “sweet science” to battle reality TV star and part-time pugilist Tommy Fury atop the BT Sport Box Office and ESPN+ boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 inside Diriyah Arena from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’
UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
Midnight Mania! Curtis Blaydes analyzes potential Jon Jones match up: ‘If we both connect, he’ll go backward’
Curtis Blaydes has been angling to fight Jon Jones for an awful long time. Unfortunately for “Razor,” he’s the odd man out in the recently booked Heavyweight title fight. Since Francis Ngannou has vacated the UFC throne, UFC opted to finally book Jones’ long-awaited Heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March, another man Blaydes has been trying to meet inside the Octagon. It’s also worth noting that Jones left Blaydes off his Heavyweight hit list, despite the fact that Blaydes is an elite contender at the top of his game.
Scott Coker reveals Anderson Silva declined Fedor Emelianenko's retirement fight
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — Anderson Silva was nearly the last opponent for his fellow all-time great, Fedor Emelianenko. At their heights, there has arguably been none better in mixed martial arts (MMA) history than the legendary Middleweight and Heavyweight competitors. A fantasy match up between the two was never even close to a consideration for many due to the large gap in weight. Additionally, Silva was locked up in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) following his PRIDE Fighting Championship run, whereas Emelianenko simply never came to an agreement with the promotion.
Tyson Fury wants Francis Ngannou fight if Oleksandr Usyk negotiations fall apart
The fight to make in the heavyweight boxing world right now is Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk for all the alphabet soup world titles. But if a deal can’t be reached soon, Tyson Fury has let his promoter Frank Warren know that he wants former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.
Video: Welterweight no more? Watch massive Khamzat Chimaev beat on training partner in Thailand
Khamzat Chimaev may not have a fight lined up yet, but that hasn’t stopped him from training hard. The 170-pound contender is currently in camp at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand. And he’s looking like he may not stick around at Welterweight. In a new video, “Borz”...
Cormier: Derrick Lewis ‘absolutely done’ as a top heavyweight, will knockout Serghei Spivac anyway
Daniel Cormier knows a thing or two about Derrick Lewis. “DC” battled “The Black Beast” with the heavyweight title on the line atop the UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in late 2018, steamrolling the 265-pound fan favorite by way of second-round submission. In the years that followed, Cormier would retire in the wake of his Stipe Miocic trilogy while Lewis stayed afloat with a mediocre 5-4 record.
No excuses! Alex Volkanovski doesn’t want Khabib asterisk from Makhachev mourners at UFC 284
Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski plans to steamroll current UFC lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev in the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) main event later this month in Perth, Western Australia, and when he does, “The Great” doesn’t want fans to blame it on the disappearing act from Makhachev mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Midnight Mania! Michael Chiesa vs. Li Jingliang added to UFC 287
UFC 287, which is scheduled for April 8 at an unannounced location, is starting to shape up. Last week, Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns were announced as the main and co-main event. Now, a pair of ranked Welterweights have been added to the card also, as grappling ace Michael Chiesa will square off opposite knockout artist Li Jingliang (h/t MMAJunkie).
Bellator 290: Randy Couture, Rampage Jackson, Chuck Liddell and more to take part in Fedor’s retirement celebration
There’s a nostalgic feeling in the combat sports air this week as the career of one of the most storied fighters to ever grace a ring or cage will come to an end this Sat. night (Feb. 4, 2023) as Fedor Emelianenko will make the competitive walk one final time.
LIVE! Watch Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix press conference stream
Before the ceremonial weigh-ins for Bellator 290 (full video and results here) at about 2:55 p.m. ET, all eight participants for the upcoming Lightweight World Grand Prix will take part in a special press conference to talk about the upcoming tournament. The opening round match ups will see Tofiq Musayev...
John Dodson feared losing job at end of UFC run: ‘I regret not being this monster I am again’
John Dodson was one of the bigger personalities in the early iteration of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Flyweight division. “The Magician” fought for the title on two occasions and entered the promotion after winning The Ultimate Fighter 14 (TUF) at Bantamweight, knocking out future two-time UFC champion, T.J. Dillashaw. Dodson (23-13) went 10-7 in the promotion during his nine-year run, losing only to Demetrious Johnson at 125 pounds, and fully expect to end his career in the Octagon.
Spivak vs. Lewis Main Card Breakdown
Before we can know where we're headed, we have to take a look back and acknowledge where we've been. A look back at another Glover Teixeira banger and the Bob Ross masterpiece it took to beat him. Like Boris The Bullet Dodger, Glover wouldn’t die, wouldn’t succumb to the KO Basquiat’s prodigal strokes. After three rounds, Glover looked like the Exorcist girl, like he spent hours in the makeup chair preparing for the head-turning scene. But he still kept coming, begging for more. One last time. Glover is still in Brazil at the all you can eat buffet devouring endless head kicks like Homer at closing, refusing to leave.
Nate Diaz reacts to Anthony Smith’s unusual love for Dana White’s Power Slap: He’s a ‘dumb f—k’
If anybody knows what’s right or wrong with Dana White’s new Power Slap league it’s former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar Nate Diaz. After all, Diaz has been slapping his competition for years now. In all seriousness, White’s new Power Slap league has been receiving some considerable...
Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield promoted to new UFC Vegas 69 main event
After a bantamweight clash between Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen was moved to UFC San Antonio this March a women’s flyweight clash between top contenders Taila Santos and Erin Blanchfield has been promoted to the new main event for UFC Vegas 69 on Feb. 18 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Bellator MMA inks television deal with Brazil’s Combate Globo ahead of Bellator 290
Bellator MMA will make its debut on CBS this Saturday night (Feb. 4, 2023) with Bellator 290, which goes down from inside Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Calif., featuring a Heavyweight championship rematch between division king, Ryan Bader, and Fedor Emelinaneko. But the promotion will also begin a new broadcasting...
Report: Power Slap finals will air on pay-per-view (PPV) this March at UFC APEX
David Hasselhoff & His Baywatch Friends, widely considered the most embarrassing (and least profitable) pay-per-view (PPV) event in history, could lose its place atop the industry’s “Worst Of” list when Power Slap finals air on March 11 at UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to...
PFL announces 2023 main events like Marlon Moraes vs. Brendan Loughnane, but contracts may not be signed
Professional Fighters League (PFL) is gearing up for its 2023 season. To that end, the promotion issued a press released detailing the main and co-main event of their first three events, as well as naming The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada as the location for each card.
Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal could return to journeyman status with UFC 287 loss: ‘It’s do or die’
Jorge Masvidal is entering one of the biggest fights of his career as he tries to end a three-fight losing skid when he meets fellow welterweight contender Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 this April. Masvidal, who remains one of the promotion’s biggest stars, has never lost more than two fights...
