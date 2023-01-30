Read full article on original website
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Low-income renters exploited in Memphis, says organizerEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Sixth Memphis officer fired after Tyre Nichols' death
An additional Memphis police officer has been fired after the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old man who died after he was beaten by officers last month, police said Friday. Officer Preston Hemphill, who had been relieved of duty, was “departmentally charged and terminated” for violations that include personal conduct, truthfulness and violating rules regarding a Taser stun device, police said in a statement.
Memphis man says he was assaulted by same Scorpion officers charged with Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old Black man said in an interview that he was assaulted by a group of Memphis police officers that included the five former officers charged with the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. Monterrious Harris said he was beaten up three days before Nichols was attacked...
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity revokes membership of officers involved in Tyre Nichols death
One of the nation’s most prominent Black fraternities has revoked the membership of three former officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man brutally beaten by five Memphis police officers last month. Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. was unaware three officers involved in the incident were part of its organization until…
Seventh Memphis officer suspended in Tyre Nichols death investigation
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has announced a seventh officer has been suspended as the investigation into Tyre Nichols’s death continues. The officer, who has not been identified, was relieved of duty on Jan. 8, the day after Nichols was reportedly stopped for reckless driving and severely beaten. Graphic video footage of the incident was released…
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officer
Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man who was stopped for a traffic violation on January 7 and later beaten to death, was the subject of the traffic stop, and the Memphis Police Department announced on Monday that seven of its officers had been dismissed from their duties.
Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Hemphill, hired in 2018, is the sixth officer implicated in the fatal beating of Nichols. Five other officers were fired and have been charged with second-degree murder. According to MPD, Hemphill […]
The EMTs dispatched to help Tyre Nichols after he was beat and pepper-sprayed have been fired, according to the Memphis Fire Department
Tyre Nichols, who was injured on Jan. 7 by several officers, died from his injuries three days later.
Why Did Other Cops Fail To Stop the Lethal Assault on Tyre Nichols?
The Memphis, Tennessee, police officers who lethally beat, pepper-sprayed, and tased Tyre Nichols after a January 7 traffic stop were clearly out of control, delivering punishment for what they perceived as "contempt of cop" in the guise of making an arrest. Yet during the 13 minutes that elapsed between the stop and the police radio report that Nichols had been taken into custody, no one else who was present intervened to stop the blatantly illegal use of force.
The Memphis Fire Department Has Fired Three People Who Responded To Treat Tyre Nichols
"Their actions or inactions on the scene that night do not meet the expectations of the Memphis Fire Department," officials said.
3 Memphis EMT Fired For Their Response To Tyre Nichols
5 Black Memphis police officer were fired and charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols after an alleged traffic stop. The video was made public on Friday evening and as the public became outraged with what they were viewing more are being investigated and losing their jobs. Earlier Monday it...
MPD searching for large group of suspects who broke into South Memphis pawn shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying the suspects who broke into a South Memphis pawn shop. MPD investigators said about 11:50 p.m., a group of more than 20 people broke into the Cash America Pawn in the 1900 block of South 3rd, near E. Belz Blvd. They said the suspects used a Ford pickup to ram the back door, then once inside, took several thousand dollars in merchandise.
newsnationnow.com
2 more law officers ‘relieved of duty’ after Tyre Nichols video release
(The Hill) – Two deputies in Shelby County, Tennessee, who responded to the scene of Tyre Nichols’ arrest have been “relieved of duty” and are under investigation, following the release of footage on Friday night of the encounter that resulted in Nichols’ death. “Having watched...
Police group speaks out against ‘brutal assault’ in Tyre Nichols case: ‘It is sickening’
The nation’s largest law enforcement organization spoke out on Friday against the “brutal assault” of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who was fatally injured during a traffic stop by Memphis police earlier this month. “The event as described to us does not constitute legitimate police work or a traffic stop gone wrong,” Patrick Yoes, the national president…
BET
Tyre Nichols’ GoFundMe Reaches Over $1.2 Million
As the world continues to react to the recently released footage of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being violently assaulted by five Memphis police officers, a GoFundMe page started by Nichols’ mother has surpassed $1.2 million. The page was launched just two days ago by Nichols’ mother RowVaughn Wells. She created...
Tyre Nichols’ stepfather addresses rumors at prayer vigil
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The father of Tyre Nichols, Rodney Wells, took time on Monday to address what he is calling rumors. “My son was not messing around with one of the officer’s wives. That’s just a rumor,” said Wells. Wells addressed a crowd of protestors at...
localmemphis.com
Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on Lamar Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One pedestrian was killed in a fatal hit and run car accident on Lamar Ave. south of Getwell Rd. According to Memphis Police Department, the accident happened Sunday, Jan. 29 around 5:47 p.m. MPD said when officers arrived at the scene, there was a male pedestrian...
Watch Tyre Nichols’ Funeral: Live Stream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Memphis
Here are multiple live-streaming options to watch Tyre Nichols' funeral as it happens at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis. The post Watch Tyre Nichols’ Funeral: Live Stream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Memphis appeared first on NewsOne.
2 Memphis-area deputies under investigation after release of Nichols footage
Two Tennessee sheriff's deputies who were at the scene of the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis are under investigation in connection with the incident, officials said.
Watch: Memphis police video shows fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
Memphis Police Friday released body-cam video that showed Tyre Nichols calling for his mother's help repeatedly as officers beat him after a traffic stop earlier this month. He died days later.
What we know about the 5 Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death
Two of the five former Memphis police officers arrested in the killing of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols had been on the job for a couple of years, and the others no more than six years. And some of the officers had been part of a new anti-violence unit called Scorpion, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, prosecutors confirmed.
