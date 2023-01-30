ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Sixth Memphis officer fired after Tyre Nichols' death

An additional Memphis police officer has been fired after the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old man who died after he was beaten by officers last month, police said Friday. Officer Preston Hemphill, who had been relieved of duty, was “departmentally charged and terminated” for violations that include personal conduct, truthfulness and violating rules regarding a Taser stun device, police said in a statement.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hill

Seventh Memphis officer suspended in Tyre Nichols death investigation

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has announced a seventh officer has been suspended as the investigation into Tyre Nichols’s death continues.  The officer, who has not been identified, was relieved of duty on Jan. 8, the day after Nichols was reportedly stopped for reckless driving and severely beaten. Graphic video footage of the incident was released…
MEMPHIS, TN
WAVY News 10

Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Hemphill, hired in 2018, is the sixth officer implicated in the fatal beating of Nichols. Five other officers were fired and have been charged with second-degree murder. According to MPD, Hemphill […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Reason.com

Why Did Other Cops Fail To Stop the Lethal Assault on Tyre Nichols?

The Memphis, Tennessee, police officers who lethally beat, pepper-sprayed, and tased Tyre Nichols after a January 7 traffic stop were clearly out of control, delivering punishment for what they perceived as "contempt of cop" in the guise of making an arrest. Yet during the 13 minutes that elapsed between the stop and the police radio report that Nichols had been taken into custody, no one else who was present intervened to stop the blatantly illegal use of force.
MEMPHIS, TN
93.1 WZAK

3 Memphis EMT Fired For Their Response To Tyre Nichols

5 Black Memphis police officer were fired and charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols after an alleged traffic stop. The video was made public on Friday evening and as the public became outraged with what they were viewing more are being investigated and losing their jobs. Earlier Monday it...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD searching for large group of suspects who broke into South Memphis pawn shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying the suspects who broke into a South Memphis pawn shop. MPD investigators said about 11:50 p.m., a group of more than 20 people broke into the Cash America Pawn in the 1900 block of South 3rd, near E. Belz Blvd. They said the suspects used a Ford pickup to ram the back door, then once inside, took several thousand dollars in merchandise.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hill

Police group speaks out against ‘brutal assault’ in Tyre Nichols case: ‘It is sickening’

The nation’s largest law enforcement organization spoke out on Friday against the “brutal assault” of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who was fatally injured during a traffic stop by Memphis police earlier this month. “The event as described to us does not constitute legitimate police work or a traffic stop gone wrong,” Patrick Yoes, the national president…
MEMPHIS, TN
BET

Tyre Nichols’ GoFundMe Reaches Over $1.2 Million

As the world continues to react to the recently released footage of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being violently assaulted by five Memphis police officers, a GoFundMe page started by Nichols’ mother has surpassed $1.2 million. The page was launched just two days ago by Nichols’ mother RowVaughn Wells. She created...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on Lamar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One pedestrian was killed in a fatal hit and run car accident on Lamar Ave. south of Getwell Rd. According to Memphis Police Department, the accident happened Sunday, Jan. 29 around 5:47 p.m. MPD said when officers arrived at the scene, there was a male pedestrian...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC News

NBC News

579K+
Followers
67K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy