Agencies searching for mountain lion after sightings near Saratoga hot pools
Reports of at least one mountain lion stalking the hot pools in Saratoga has prompted a multi-agency search. On Wednesday evening, Saratoga PD issued an alert on social media about a big cat seen near Veteran’s Island and the hot springs. Saratoga Police Chief Mike Morris said a dead deer kicked off the hunt.
Saratoga PD: Passing school bus with flashing red lights is illegal
In Saratoga, repeated incidents of careless driving around school buses have risen to a level of concern with the police department. After repeated incidents of people driving past buses that were stopped to load or unload school children, Chief Mike Morris has issued the town a warning: “Keep the kids safe or get a ticket.”
Interstate 80 mayhem: Two major pile ups cause extended closure, shelters to open
LARAMIE — The Red Cross of Wyoming has set up more temporary shelters this winter than in recent years, a representative said Monday after multiple incidents on Interstate 80 left dozens of vehicles stranded last weekend. “This has been a much worse winter than years before,” Stephanie Munoz, the...
Law enforcement uses drones in recent missing person case
County law enforcement and the Office of Emergency Management made good use of their donated drones in a recent search for a lost person. As reported by Bigfoot 99, two weeks ago, emergency responders were alerted to a missing person. Neal Forbes, a 70-year-old Saratoga man, disappeared east of town, while driving his vehicle. County Emergency Management Coordinator Lenny Layman said he and Encampment Police Chief Kevin Shue were asked to bring their drones to aid in the search.
SER Conservation District working to secure funding to mitigate Boozer Creek flood threat
A small, man-made tributary on the North Platte River south of Saratoga remains a danger to the town during high water. The tributary is known as Boozer Creek. The Saratoga-Encampment-Rawlins Conservation District has a plan to combat the threat the man-made channel poses, but a lack of government funding has stalled the mitigation project.
Lawyer For Wrong-Way Driver Suggests He Was Concussed, Not Impaired After Crash That Killed 5
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 57-year-old out-of-state roofer accused of causing a chain-reaction crash driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 80, killing five people and critically burning another sat quietly as a Carbon County judge ruled there’s enough evidence to try him in district court on a laundry list of felony charges.
Why Wyoming won’t build Biden’s EV chargers
HALFWAY BETWEEN ROCK SPRINGS AND RAWLINS, Wyo. — Here, at a critical node in President Joe Biden’s plan for a national electric vehicle charging network, there is nothing. No parking lot, no service station, no sign that anyone wants to set up shop here. Just some tire tracks in the snow by a barbed wire fence and the whoosh of vehicles speeding by on Interstate 80. This overwhelming vacancy is why Wyoming kicked up a dispute that could sap Americans’ confidence in a future EV charging network. Offered millions of federal dollars to build chargers at locations like this one, the state said no.
