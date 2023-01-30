Read full article on original website
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information. Bar-B-Quing With My Honey. Cuisines. BBQ American...
New FOX 10 News Mardi Gras float celebrates WALA 70 years of broadcasting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re lucky -- part of the fun during carnival season -- is riding on a float. FOX 10 has had a float for years -- that just underwent a major overhaul. Our Lee Peck has been following the progress the last couple of months and has the big reveal!
Multiple parades set to roll Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The party continues Saturday as more Mardi Gras parades roll through downtown Mobile. The Bayport Parading Society starts 2 p.m., followed by the Mystic D.J Riders. The the Pharoahs roll at 6:30 p.m, followed by Conde Explorers. Be on the lookout for the FOX10 float during...
Parade goers excited to kickoff Mardi Gras in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The sights of Mardi Gras in Downtown Mobile are a welcome sight to people in the port city. “We’re always excited about it. We come down here every year, put a camper out, we have a lot of fellowship,” said Lee Gates. “We cook, we eat. We enjoy Mardi Gras.”
The story behind the 2023 MAMGA Queen’s royal attire
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 2023 MAMGA Queen Richlyn Pugh’s royal attire pays homage to MAMGA’s rich 85-year history. It chronicles the Kings and Queens from 1940-2023. The Queen’s Aunt and local couturier, Rasa Lee Douglas, was entrusted with the task of bringing the Queen’s vision to life.
Postal Petal Flower Arranging
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jennifer and Chelsey try out the Postal Petals flower arranging kit. For more information about Postal Petals head to https://www.postalpetals.com/. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Friday night was the first big event in downtown Mobile since the New Year’s Eve mass shooting. Thousands of people also packed the streets for the city’s first Mardi Gras parade of the season. There was a huge show of force Friday from Mobile Police.
Fairhope 4th-grader getting a Magic Moments trip to NYC
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a very special day for a student at Fairhope East Elementary Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Not only was it her birthday but she found out in front of her whole class that she was being awarded her very own Magic Moment with a dream trip to New York City.
Open house and site tours scheduled this week for Brookley by the Bay project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Anticipation is building as the City of Mobile gets closer to revealing the plans for the Brookley By the Bay project. The city is hosting another public meeting Thursday night. This is the first meeting of the year. And Thursday, we’re expected to get a first...
Teen threatened shooting over ice cream, restaurant owner says
BALTIMORE (WBFF) - A Baltimore pizza shop owner says a teenage customer damaged his door and threatened to shoot him because he couldn’t get free ice cream. Will Fagg, a military veteran and self-described pizza nerd, owns Tiny Brick Oven, a small pizza store in Baltimore’s Federal Hill neighborhood. The store is known for giving away free food.
1 arrested for theft at Lucky’s Irish Pub
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested at Yester Oak Apartments Wednesday morning after taking property from someone at Lucky’s Irish Pub, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at 3:50 a.m. in reference to a theft complaint and located the subject involved upon arrival.
Chad Barwick named next superintendent for Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi has announced that Chad Barwick has been selected as the next superintendent and director of Catholic education for Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile. “Mr. Barwick is well-known and respected in the Archdiocese of Mobile,” Rodi said for a news release....
Jury acquits Irvington man in Cookies-n-Cream murder case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found an Irvington man not guilty of murdering a man at a Theodore strip club. Prosecutors alleged that Robert Jamonte Abrams, 32, and his girlfriend murdered Manchella “Joe” Allen in February 2021 at the now-closed Cookies-n-Cream. Family and friends at the time described Allen as kind man dedicated to coaching youth sports.
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting at a beauty supply store in Semmes. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. this evening in a beauty supply store off Moffett Road near Walmart after a confrontation between the victim and another man, authorities said. The 20-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries, according to authorities.
Feds: Mobile ring laundered marijuana profits through casino chips, California cannabis firms
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police pulled over a car in December 2019, finding thousands of dollars in cash and a driver who offered contradictory explanations about the money. It was no lucky bust. Court records show that federal law enforcement officers had been on to the driver and his...
Fate of Gulf Shores bar remains in limbo, judge halts meeting from going forward
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County judge stepped in at the last minute to slow down an attempt to shut down a Gulf Shores bar. City leaders were set to meet late Thursday afternoon to decide whether to revoke, or renew, the business license of “Mudbugs”.
Mobile calls extra pay for cops an ‘incentive;’ firefighters call it illegal pay raise
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday declined to settle a dispute that has pit police officers against firefighters, setting up a trial in May over a pay boost for cops approved las year. The city and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1349, which is challenging the...
MPD: Several suspects, one armed with knife, force their way into residence
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A person was attacked after a number of suspects broke into the victim’s residence, the Mobile Police Department said. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Weems Drive around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a burglary. According to police, a number of suspects, including two known female subjects, forced their way into the victim’s residence and fought with the victim. One suspect was armed with a knife, police said.
Suspect in Prichard homicide booked into jail
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in Prichard is now in Mobile County Metro Jail. In January, Prichard police found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead in the driver seat of his car, shot multiple times. According to a witness, a passenger in the back seat shot at Bush.
ECSO: Drive-by shots fired Thursday could be linked to earlier crimes this week
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - New developments in a string of violent crimes in Escambia County, Florida this week. Five were shot, and two are dead in five different crimes since Sunday. ECSO said shots were fired during a drive-by Thursday and could be linked to some of those cases. The...
