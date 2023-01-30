ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theodore, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information. Bar-B-Quing With My Honey. Cuisines. BBQ American...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Multiple parades set to roll Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The party continues Saturday as more Mardi Gras parades roll through downtown Mobile. The Bayport Parading Society starts 2 p.m., followed by the Mystic D.J Riders. The the Pharoahs roll at 6:30 p.m, followed by Conde Explorers. Be on the lookout for the FOX10 float during...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Parade goers excited to kickoff Mardi Gras in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The sights of Mardi Gras in Downtown Mobile are a welcome sight to people in the port city. “We’re always excited about it. We come down here every year, put a camper out, we have a lot of fellowship,” said Lee Gates. “We cook, we eat. We enjoy Mardi Gras.”
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The story behind the 2023 MAMGA Queen’s royal attire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 2023 MAMGA Queen Richlyn Pugh’s royal attire pays homage to MAMGA’s rich 85-year history. It chronicles the Kings and Queens from 1940-2023. The Queen’s Aunt and local couturier, Rasa Lee Douglas, was entrusted with the task of bringing the Queen’s vision to life.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Postal Petal Flower Arranging

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jennifer and Chelsey try out the Postal Petals flower arranging kit. For more information about Postal Petals head to https://www.postalpetals.com/. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Friday night was the first big event in downtown Mobile since the New Year’s Eve mass shooting. Thousands of people also packed the streets for the city’s first Mardi Gras parade of the season. There was a huge show of force Friday from Mobile Police.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope 4th-grader getting a Magic Moments trip to NYC

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a very special day for a student at Fairhope East Elementary Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Not only was it her birthday but she found out in front of her whole class that she was being awarded her very own Magic Moment with a dream trip to New York City.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Teen threatened shooting over ice cream, restaurant owner says

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - A Baltimore pizza shop owner says a teenage customer damaged his door and threatened to shoot him because he couldn’t get free ice cream. Will Fagg, a military veteran and self-described pizza nerd, owns Tiny Brick Oven, a small pizza store in Baltimore’s Federal Hill neighborhood. The store is known for giving away free food.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 arrested for theft at Lucky’s Irish Pub

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested at Yester Oak Apartments Wednesday morning after taking property from someone at Lucky’s Irish Pub, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at 3:50 a.m. in reference to a theft complaint and located the subject involved upon arrival.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Jury acquits Irvington man in Cookies-n-Cream murder case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found an Irvington man not guilty of murdering a man at a Theodore strip club. Prosecutors alleged that Robert Jamonte Abrams, 32, and his girlfriend murdered Manchella “Joe” Allen in February 2021 at the now-closed Cookies-n-Cream. Family and friends at the time described Allen as kind man dedicated to coaching youth sports.
IRVINGTON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting at a beauty supply store in Semmes. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. this evening in a beauty supply store off Moffett Road near Walmart after a confrontation between the victim and another man, authorities said. The 20-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries, according to authorities.
SEMMES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Several suspects, one armed with knife, force their way into residence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A person was attacked after a number of suspects broke into the victim’s residence, the Mobile Police Department said. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Weems Drive around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a burglary. According to police, a number of suspects, including two known female subjects, forced their way into the victim’s residence and fought with the victim. One suspect was armed with a knife, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect in Prichard homicide booked into jail

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in Prichard is now in Mobile County Metro Jail. In January, Prichard police found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead in the driver seat of his car, shot multiple times. According to a witness, a passenger in the back seat shot at Bush.
PRICHARD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy