Meriwether County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Second arrest made in deadly shooting of DeKalb County nightclub security guard

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A second man has been arrested for the shooting death of a security guard at a DeKalb County night spot last October. Dion Watkins, 23, of Lithonia, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault with a weapon in connection to the outside the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on the 4500 block of Glenwood Road near Interstate 285 on Oct. 25, 2022.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit arrest two on murder charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals agents, and the Russell County Sheriff’s office arrested two suspects wanted on murder charges on Thursday. Authorities with The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office say they noticed Lamarquis Edmonds, who was wanted on a murder charge, entering […]
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother of 7 killed in Newton County hit-and-run crash

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A family wants the driver who hit and killed a mother of seven in Newton County earlier this week brought to justice. The sheriff’s office says the driver never stopped and left the woman to die. "I want to know why this person did this...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
allhiphop.com

Young Thug Update: Sheriff Says 3 YSL Co-Defendants Stabbed Inmate In Jail

Young Thug’s co-defendants Christian Eppinger, Damone Blaylock and Rodalius Ryan are accused of a jailhouse stabbing. Three of Young Thug’s YSL co-defendants are accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat identified Christian Eppinger, Damone Blalock and Rodalius...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WKRG News 5

CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants: These warrants stem from March 31, 2022, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
11Alive

4 Georgia men sentenced in international gun trafficking case

ATLANTA — Four Georgia men were sentenced for their roles in an international gun trafficking scheme, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The four Georgia men entered a guilty plea to several charges that implicated them in a plan to move a total of 160 handguns, some of which ended up in Canada.
LITHONIA, GA
WRBL News 3

Phenix City suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old male. On Feb. 1 around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to Windtree Drive off Highway 80. At the scene, officers found a 12-year-old male dead from a gunshot wound. 50-year-old Tywoana Jakes, of Phenix City, was […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Peachtree City Police warn of dangerous DUI trend in Georgia

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police in Peachtree City say every deadly crash officers worked in 2022 was caused by a DUI driver. That revelation highlights a disturbing rise in the number of DUI arrests in the city and echoed across the entire state of Georgia. Law enforcement officials have seen...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Assault suspect taken into custody after brief chase, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - The end of a brief police chase clogged a portion of Interstate 20 westbound just west of Downtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. Video provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation shows a couple of the right lanes of I-20 near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive blocked by a numerous police vehicle.
ATLANTA, GA

