fox5atlanta.com
Police: Wanted teen gang member caught with altered stolen weapon in Atlanta
ATLANTA - An alleged teenage gang member is facing multiple charges after Atlanta police say he was caught with stolen and altered firearm. Atlanta police say the arrest started at around 8:30 p.m Monday when officers responded to reports of a dispute with a weapon at a convenience store on Atlanta Avenue.
fox5atlanta.com
Second arrest made in deadly shooting of DeKalb County nightclub security guard
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A second man has been arrested for the shooting death of a security guard at a DeKalb County night spot last October. Dion Watkins, 23, of Lithonia, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault with a weapon in connection to the outside the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on the 4500 block of Glenwood Road near Interstate 285 on Oct. 25, 2022.
WSB Radio
Man arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old homecoming queen, JROTC cadet
A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a barrage of gunshots.
MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit arrest two on murder charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals agents, and the Russell County Sheriff’s office arrested two suspects wanted on murder charges on Thursday. Authorities with The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office say they noticed Lamarquis Edmonds, who was wanted on a murder charge, entering […]
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of 7 killed in Newton County hit-and-run crash
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A family wants the driver who hit and killed a mother of seven in Newton County earlier this week brought to justice. The sheriff’s office says the driver never stopped and left the woman to die. "I want to know why this person did this...
Man stashed chicken wings, cocaine and more into bush at DeKalb jail, deputies say
Police say they think he was going to hoist the items into a broken window.
allhiphop.com
Young Thug Update: Sheriff Says 3 YSL Co-Defendants Stabbed Inmate In Jail
Young Thug’s co-defendants Christian Eppinger, Damone Blaylock and Rodalius Ryan are accused of a jailhouse stabbing. Three of Young Thug’s YSL co-defendants are accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat identified Christian Eppinger, Damone Blalock and Rodalius...
CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants: These warrants stem from March 31, 2022, […]
4 Georgia men sentenced in international gun trafficking case
ATLANTA — Four Georgia men were sentenced for their roles in an international gun trafficking scheme, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The four Georgia men entered a guilty plea to several charges that implicated them in a plan to move a total of 160 handguns, some of which ended up in Canada.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fayetteville man accused of stealing $1.4 million in checks from mailboxes
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fayetteville man is behind bars after authorities say he stole more than a million dollars in checks from multiple people in metro Atlanta. Thomas, who asked that we not use his full name, told Atlanta News First he regrets putting a check in...
fox5atlanta.com
Florida man sentenced to 40 years over robbery at Stockbridge hair salon
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A Florida man will spend decades in prison after officials say he held two women and a 5-year-old child at gunpoint during a robbery at a Stockbridge hair salon. Monday, 31-year-old Yadley Girard pleaded guilty in Henry County Superior Court to of armed robbery, hijacking a vehicle,...
Armed woman suspected of assault arrested after crash on I-20
Heavy police activity temporarily backed up traffic on I-20 West near downtown Atlanta after a driver suspected of aggravated assault led police on a brief car chase before crashing on the interstate, officials said.
Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years
A motion to dismiss decades-old murder charges against Black sharecropper Clarence Henderson is scheduled to be heard in open court in West Georgia on March 2. It comes more than seven decades after police arrested Henderson, setting the Black sharecropper on a years’ long journey through the Jim Crow justice system of segregation-era Georgia.
Phenix City suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old male. On Feb. 1 around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to Windtree Drive off Highway 80. At the scene, officers found a 12-year-old male dead from a gunshot wound. 50-year-old Tywoana Jakes, of Phenix City, was […]
Attorney says YSL defendant was assaulted after being accused of giving drugs to Young Thug
An attorney said her client was Tased and taken to the hospital after being escorted from the courtroom.
1 woman shoots another during physical fight in Atlanta
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in Atlanta that injured a woman.
fox5atlanta.com
Peachtree City Police warn of dangerous DUI trend in Georgia
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police in Peachtree City say every deadly crash officers worked in 2022 was caused by a DUI driver. That revelation highlights a disturbing rise in the number of DUI arrests in the city and echoed across the entire state of Georgia. Law enforcement officials have seen...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family calls for additional video to be released after Clayton County inmate death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family is demanding transparency and cell phone video be released following the death of a Clayton County inmate in November. Clayton County Jail video was released earlier this week. The video from inside the jail shows some of Terry Thurmond’s final moments.
fox5atlanta.com
Assault suspect taken into custody after brief chase, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - The end of a brief police chase clogged a portion of Interstate 20 westbound just west of Downtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. Video provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation shows a couple of the right lanes of I-20 near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive blocked by a numerous police vehicle.
Suspect taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Cobb that lasted over 5 hours, officials say
Authorities said the standoff began late Thursday.
