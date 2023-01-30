ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

1 dead in shooting on Indy’s north side

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

UPDATE: Police arrested Jermerrell Hubbard on preliminary charges of murder and robbery.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on the city’s north side on Monday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 1 p.m. officers were called to Carlton Apartments located in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive on report of a person shot.

Officers reported locating an adult male with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead. He was later identified as 20-year-old Brian Ward Jr.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.

