1 dead in shooting on Indy’s north side
UPDATE: Police arrested Jermerrell Hubbard on preliminary charges of murder and robbery.
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on the city’s north side on Monday afternoon.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 1 p.m. officers were called to Carlton Apartments located in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive on report of a person shot.IMPD: Suspect shot by officers following car chase on NE side was involved in Broad Ripple shots fired incident
Officers reported locating an adult male with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead. He was later identified as 20-year-old Brian Ward Jr.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.
