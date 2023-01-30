ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onawa, IA

Officials conduct ‘high-risk’ traffic stop after vehicle stolen from Onawa store

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6E40_0kWLhW1p00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa ( KCAU ) – Officials say they deployed deflation spikes after a vehicle was stolen from a store Friday night in Onawa, Iowa.

According to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s office , officials responded to a report of a stolen 2018 Tahoe at 10:30 p.m.

Morning fire causes damage to Sioux City businesses

The vehicle was seen heading west on Highway 51 towards Norfolk, Nebraska, after being stolen while the owner was getting a drink from a convenience store. The release specified that the owner had left the vehicle running.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMoG1_0kWLhW1p00
Courtesy of the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies with the sheriff’s office found the vehicle as it entered Stanton County near the state line where a ‘high-risk’ traffic stop was conducted, according to the release. Due to the risk of the vehicle fleeing, units were set up with deflation spikes out of an abundance of caution.

Officials were able to arrest the driver who was identified as Corey Dugger, 38. He was charged with theft and driving under a suspended license.

The release noted that Monona County would also be pursuing felony theft charges.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Train vs. semi crash on S. Lewis Blvd.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Authorities are responding to a train vs. semi accident on S. Lewis Blvd. The accident happened just after 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Traffic is backed up in the area while crews work the scene. Sioux City Police say there are no injuries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Accident at 1st and 5th NW

Two vehicles collided this morning at the intersection of 1st and 5th st NW. One of the drivers received minor injury. The other refused treatment. One of the vehicles struck a power pole, causing a power line to touch down near the street. Le Mars Police, Le Mars Fire Rescue, and Mid American Energy responded to the call.
LE MARS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman

WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Police apprehend all 7 suspects in Fremont man’s murder

Council Bluffs police said Thursday that all seven suspects wanted in the January death of a Fremont man are now in custody. Trebor Carman, 19 and Dontre Hudson, 20, were taken into custody in Omaha. Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested by the Shreveport (Louisiana) Police Department. Angelina Michaelson, 20, turned herself into authorities on Wednesday. Three other suspects, Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20, were already in custody.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
iheart.com

Omaha man killed overnight in single-vehicle crash

(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is killed in an overnight, single-vehicle crash in southwest Omaha. Omaha Police say just before 3:00 Thursday morning, officers were called to the area of 151st and Z streets for a crash. Investigators say a Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z Street, when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. OPD says the victim and sole occupant, 22 year old Alexander Locum, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

19-year-old from Schuyler killed in Highway 15 crash near Clarkson

CLARKSON, Neb. -- A 19-year-old from Schuyler was killed in a northeast Nebraska crash Thursday afternoon. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 15 northeast of Clarkson. Sheriff Mike Unger said the crash occurred near the Stanton/Colfax County line. In a...
CLARKSON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Morning structure fire in Norfolk, cause determined to be electrical

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Firefighters battled flames and frigid temperatures in northeast Nebraska early Friday. The Norfolk Fire Division was called to a house near Koenigstein Ave. and 13th St. for an upstairs fire. Norfolk Fire Capt. Landon Grothe said a call was put in around 8:30 a.m. after a resident...
NORFOLK, NE
Western Iowa Today

Omaha Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense

(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 42-year-old Ryan Daniel Linehan, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced on Tuesday to 100 months in prison following his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. After he is released from prison, Linehan will serve three years of supervised release.
OMAHA, NE
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi

ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
ALTON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

SCPD investigating car vs. pedestrian hit and run

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City PD is investigating a car vs. pedestrian hit-and-run accident from Tuesday afternoon. Police say that around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, a man was walking southbound on Whitehouse Ave. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Williams St. The car fled after...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan Police Report

(Harlan) A Missouri man was arrested on drug charges in Harlan. The Harlan Police Department says 30-year-old Jeremiah Joseph Rosemeier, of Hopkins, was arrested following a traffic stop on January 11th. Rosemeier was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with prohibited acts penalties, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
HARLAN, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux City police: Man arrested after stealing dog in reported burglary

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police are investigating a reported burglary Tuesday morning that they say led to a dog being stolen. According to the Sioux City Police Department, at about 3:50 a.m. officers were sent to an apartment in the 1500-block of Jones Street for a possible burglary. Once there, police talked to a victim that said a man and woman had entered the apartment and started having an argument over a fire extinguisher.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy