Normal Community tops Mahomet-Seymour
Mahomet-Seymour’s girls’ basketball team faced a double-figure deficit after one quarter on Tuesday (Jan. 31) and was unable to catch up, dropping a 55-30 decision at Normal Community. Savannah Orgeron led M-S with 12 points. Alayna Dewitt added seven points and Reese Gallier made six points. Abby Bunting...
Mahomet-Seymour opens kindergarten round-up for the 2023-24 school year
Mahomet-Seymour has opened up Kindergarten Round-Up for the 2023-24 school year. Parents with children who will be 5 years old by September 1, 2023 and will be entering kindergarten in the 2023-2024 school year, are encouraged to fill out the survey linked here. The form provides the district with the...
Troop 25 wins Yukon Jack Plaque for fastest sled
Mahomet’s Boy Scout Troop 25 took the Yukon Jack Plaque at the 2023 Prairielands Council Klondike Derby on Jan. 28. The eight-boy troop participated in the one-day event at Camp Drake where they were challenged with pioneering skill issues to practice their abilities in the elements while also working on leadership and teamwork skills.
Dyer scores 18 against Normal Community
Adam Dyer made a season-high 18 points on Tuesday (Jan. 31), but the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball team lost a 65-49 decision at Normal Community. The teams were tied, 11-11, after one quarter, but Normal had created a 31-24 lead by halftime. Dyer, who played all but 23 seconds, hit...
Bulldogs open indoor track season
Mahomet-Seymour athletes took the top two positions in seven of eight events on Tuesday (Jan. 31) as the Bulldogs’ boys’ track and field team competed against Fisher in a non-scored meet at the indoor M-S track. The meet was the first of the season for M-S. In the...
Scott Block turns passion into House of Brisket
For years Scott Block found himself raising cattle and farming grain, until one day he decided he was ready for a change of pace. “I’ve always enjoyed cooking,” Block shared. “I always made our family meals.” Eventually, Block’s passion turned into his livelihood. Originating in...
Barb Oehlschlaeger-Garvey retires from CCFPD after 22 (actually 32) years
There’s something special about Barb Oehlschlaeger-Garvey. Maybe it’s her soft demeanor that greets patrons at the Museum of the Grand Prairie. Maybe it’s the way she tears up as she tells the stories of local men and women who made their way toward the greater good for all. Or it could be her willingness to share chapters in American history that don’t make it into the books.
